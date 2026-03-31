Calvin Russell injury update: Fran Brown releases statement on the health of Syracuse WR

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown released an update on injured wide receiver, Calvin Russell. The news came as a surprise to fans of the football program.

“Calvin Russell III suffered an injury in practice that will cause him to miss an indefinite period of time,” the statement read. “I’m confident Calvin will return stronger because of our culture, commitment to our players and the relationship Calvin, his family and I have. Calvin, Best believe Orange Nation’s got your back!”

As a member of the Class of 2026, Russell was a four-star recruit out of Opa Locka (Fla.) Northwestern, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 6 overall prospect in the state, the No. 11 wide receiver in the class and the No. 62 overall prospect in the class.

The Syracuse freshman initially postponed his signing in December but decided to sign with the Orange the next night. Russell believed that Brown was genuine in his messaging.

“I just wanted to make sure I made the right decision. Just needed some more time to think it through and really see if it is a place I want to call home, and I came to that realization. Coach Fran has my best interest at heart, and that’s where I want to play.”

Coach Brown was delighted to know that Russell was sticking with the Orange.

“He hit me with the ‘yo cousin.’ I said What’s up, cuz? He said, I have your best interests at heart. I love you, your mom, and your family. You’ve been here a bunch of times, and I’ve shown you nothing but respect. I just got so much love for Coach Fran.”

Brown is entering his third year as head coach of Syracuse. After a 10-3 campaign in 2024, finishing top 20 in the AP Poll, the Orange went 3-9 last season.