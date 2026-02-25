Cameron Flukey injury update: Coastal Carolina ace, top draft prospect to miss significant time

No. 9 Coastal Carolina was just dealt a huge blow. Ace Cameron Flukey is set to miss at least eight weeks due to injury, according to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Additionally, lefthander Hayden Johnson is set to miss at least eight weeks as well. Two big blows for the Chanticleers pitching staff.

“INJURY NEWS: @CoastalBaseball RHP Cameron Flukey and LHP Hayden Johnson, Coastal’s top 2 starters, are expected to miss at least eight weeks due to injury,” Rogers tweeted on Wednesday. “Flukey is dealing with a stress fracture in his rib, Johnson a stress reaction in his elbow. Just brutal news for Coastal.”

The good news, at least for Flukey, is that his injury is not arm-related. But a stress fracture in his rib will be tricky to return from.

The Chanticleers haven’t had Johnson yet this season, and Flukey didn’t pitch last weekend. But they’ll really be put to the test in the coming weeks. They’ll be in Houston this weekend for the BRUCE BOLT College Classic, battling Texas on Friday, UTSA on Saturday and Ole Miss on Sunday. The following weekend, they host East Carolina for a three-game series before kicking off Sun Belt play on March 13.

Flukey is a top prospect in 2026 MLB Draft

Flukey, of course, is a potential top ten pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. He made his start on opening day against Fairfield, tossing 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking one on 74 pitches.

2024 was Flukey’s first season in Conway. Last year, he really broke out as the team’s best pitcher. In 18 appearances and 101.2 innings pitched, he had a 3.19 ERA, striking out 118 batters compared to just 24 walks.

Losing Johnson is another big blow for this Coastal Carolina team. In 2025, he was 5-0 in 24 appearances out of the bullpen. In 38.1 innings pitched, he had a 2.82 ERA with 55 strikeouts to 18 walks.

The Chanticleers are already without Dom Carbone, who had UCL reconstruction surgery. He’s obviously out for the entire 2026 season.

Coastal Carolina is 6-2 on the season so far. They swept Fairfield on opening weekend before losing to College of Charleston last Tuesday. Hosting Battle at the Beach in Conway this past weekend, they beat VCU twice while losing to Illinois. The Chanticleers most recently won on Tuesday night, 13-7 against Campbell.