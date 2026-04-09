Carson Beck looks back on decision to return to college, eventual transfer to Miami over leaving for NFL

Carson Beck had three opportunities to declare for the NFL Draft before actually going through with the decision. His stock may have never been higher than after the 2023 season, his first full year as the Georgia starter. The Bulldogs were fresh off a 13-1 season and fell an SEC Championship loss short of the College Football Playoff. But Beck decided to return to Athens while six quarterbacks got taken in the first round.

Jon Gruden asked Beck if there were any regrets about not leaving for the NFL, looking back. Reflecting in 2026, the answer is no. However, Beck did admit that there was a ton of uncertainty about returning to school at the time.

“Looking back at it, I don’t regret it,” Beck said. “Just because of the experiences I’ve been able to have. But again, at that point, I didn’t know what was the right decision.”

Beck threw for 3,941 yards back in 2023, which was tops in the SEC and No. 3 nationally. A completion percentage of 72.4% fills the stat sheet, as does 24 touchdowns. Only six interceptions were a huge part of why Kirby Smart‘s group found success too. Almost everything went right for him, except for the ultimate team success.

Georgia had just won two consecutive national championships with Stetson Bennett as the guy. Beck watched from the bench and knew he wanted the same kind of glory. Getting a title as the starter turned into a big factor behind returning.

“I thought there was more in the tank. Again, a huge part of it was I wanted to win a national championship. I know that I had two as a backup but I wanted to win one as the quarterback.”

Beck wound up spending just one more season at UGA, playing in the first half of the SEC Championship before injuring his elbow. From there, the next chapter of his journey began, just not as a Bulldog.

A trip to the NCAA transfer portal saw Beck wind up with the Miami Hurricanes. Similar numbers to ’23 were put up in ’25, throwing for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Miami then snuck into the College Football Playoff and made an all-time run. Unfortunately, Indiana stopped them from hoisting the trophy inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Now out of eligibility, Beck finds himself going through the NFL Draft process. Many might wonder ‘What if?’ with him. But getting to experience another year at Georgia before playing at Miami is not something Beck regrets.