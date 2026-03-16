Carson Hocevar will honor one of NASCAR’s most iconic legends when the Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend. Chili’s and Spire Motorsports unveiled a throwback paint scheme for Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet ahead of the upcoming annual throwback weekend.

The design pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt, drawing inspiration from the blue-and-yellow paint scheme he drove during the 1981 NASCAR season. Dubbed the “Marg Machine,” the scheme is part of Chili’s ongoing “Ride the ‘Dente…Again’te” campaign. Check it out below.

Doing it for Dale.@CarsonHocevar and @Chilis will run this iconic livery this weekend in Darlington.



📰: https://t.co/aSISC7F229 pic.twitter.com/QGhpc8XGDD — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) March 16, 2026

According to a press release, the ride will blend classic Earnhardt styling with Chili’s branding. The car features the familiar blue-and-yellow base colors, a vintage-style number font and the chevron-style linework across the hood that helped define Earnhardt’s early-career look.

“Last year, we noticed the chatter comparing Carson’s driving style to a young Dale Earnhardt, and it’s only grown louder as big names in the sport make the comparison,” Chili’s Director of Media Tim Forman said in a press release. “Given the discussion, we wanted to honor Dale’s legacy, using his 1981 paint scheme as the inspiration for what we’re calling the Marg Machine.”

Moreover, the design also features Chili’s heritage logo on the hood in blue, while the rear of the car swaps Earnhardt’s original “Jeans Machine” branding for “Marg Machine,” a nod to Chili’s signature margaritas. The restaurant chain sold nearly 30 million margaritas in 2025 alone.

Moreover, the throwback theme extends to Hocevar’s firesuit as well. Chili’s leaned into the western-inspired branding of its campaign by recreating Earnhardt’s iconic promotional look from the early 1980s, complete with a wide collar, vest-style design and a Texas-sized belt buckle element incorporated into the suit.

“Chili’s always knocks it out of the park with their suit and car designs, and the Marg Machine is no different,” Hocevar added. “It’s truly a privilege to honor Dale’s legacy on Alumni Weekend down in Darlington, and hopefully we can give him and all the folks from Chili’s a great run on Sunday.”

It’s only fitting, as Hocevar has quickly become one of the most talked-about drivers in the NASCAR garage this season, drawing both praise and criticism for his aggressive style behind the wheel.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed on the latest Dale Jr. Download that he often checks in with Hocevar, reminding the young driver that attention, even criticism, comes with racing at the sport’s highest level: “I have to text Carson all the time,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “The noise is going to be noisy. It’s when they’re not talking about you that you need to be worried.”

Now, Hocevar will carry a piece of NASCAR history with him when he takes the track at Darlington. He’s hoping the Earnhardt-inspired throwback brings both nostalgia and speed to the No. 77 team.