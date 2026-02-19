CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament will continue to look a little different this year. The organization announced Thursday that longtime studio host Ernie Johnson will be taking a bit of a step back.

Johnson will not join the studio coverage until the Final Four this year. He’ll be replaced by Nate Burleson, the former NFL receiver turned broadcaster, who will step in through the regional final action.

“Of course I’m ready, man,” Burleson said on CBS Mornings. “Listen, shoutout to Ernie, the legend. I’ll just be keeping his seat warm. He’s going to return for the Final Four.”

Johnson will certainly be missed. He’s become a staple of the network’s coverage over the years, providing unique insight and a special way of delivering some of the most shocking moments in the sport.

And his move comes in the wake of the death of Greg Gumbel, a long-time March Madness host who died in late December 2024. Ernie Johnson helped anchor coverage last year with Gumbel gone, providing a moving tribute to a sports broadcasting icon.

Still, CBS feels good about its shift with Ernie Johnson returning to action for the Final Four. Burleson was excited to take over in the interim.

“Listen, it’s the first sport I fell in love with,” Burleson said. “The first sport I learned how to play. As everybody knows, my brother coaches in the NBA, so the sport is near and dear to myself and my family. I’ve been itching to contribute to the basketball coverage under the CBS Sports umbrella, and finally I get to do that. And I’m working with some amazing folks over there that do amazing things. And there’s no better platform and time of the year than March Madness.”

Ernie Johnson pays tribute to Greg Gumbel

As is tradition following the national championship, “One Shining Moment” signs off the CBS broadcast. In 2025, however, it was a bit more emotional.

Johnson introduced the video, sitting in the seat previously held by the late Greg Gumbel. An icon during March Madness, Gumbel died of cancer in December 2024 – and his presence was felt throughout the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

But tossing the broadcast to “One Shining Moment” served as the exclamation point to the three-week sprint that is March Madness. It was Gumbel’s way of signing off on tournament coverage, and Johnson paid tribute before the video rolled.

“Now, we wrap up our coverage from San Antonio with a moment our late colleague and our beloved friend Greg Gumbel relished,” Johnson said into the camera. “A chance to say, ‘Here is One Shining Moment.’”

This year will be a little different with Johnson having a reduced role. But life goes on, and CBS and Burleson will do their best to fill in for another legend.