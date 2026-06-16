CBS Sports breaks down Big 12 into way-too-early tiers for 2026-27 college basketball season

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark once referred to his conference as “the second-best league behind the NBA” when it comes to men’s college basketball. That’s certainly some serious aspirational thinking, especially from a conference that finished with just five Top 25 teams last season.

Of course, that included one Final Four qualifier (Arizona) and three other Elite Eight teams (Iowa State, Houston and Texas Tech). And let’s not overlook four-time national champion Kansas.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Still, given the offseason roster turnover the Big 12 has experienced, including multiple league stars transferring out of the conference, there are some pressing questions about how strong it will be during the upcoming 2026-27 season.

With that in mind, and the season still many months away, CBS Sports took the opportunity to evaluate the Big 12 as it currently stands and rank each team into way-too-early tiers. Those tiers include National Champion contenders, Top 25 programs, NCAA Tournament contenders, bubble teams and basement dwellers. Check out the full ranking below:

Tier 1: National title contenders

1. Arizona Wildcats

Projected Starting Lineup: G Derek Dixon, G Caleb Holt, F Cameron Holmes, F Ivan Kharchenkov, C Motiejus Krivas

After making its first Final Four in a quarter century, Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats are once again expected to be the class of the Big 12 in 2026-27. And a large reason for that is a stifling defense. Despite losing talented big man Koa Peat to the NBA, Arizona reloaded by adding five-star guard Caleb Holt to a lineup that returning talented international stars in Kharchenkov and 7-foot-2 Krivas, who CBS Sports expects could challenge for Big 12 Player of the Year next season.

Tier 2: Top 25-Caliber Club

2. Houston Cougars

Projected Starting Lineup: G Dedan Thomas Jr., G Mercy Miller, F Chase McCarty, F Delrecco Gillespie, F JoJo Tugler

Despite losing much of its starting lineup off last year’s Elite Eight team, the Cougars reloaded, including the addition of Thomas from LSU. The dynamic point guard’s pick-and-roll prowess will only help elevate the inside games of McCarty, Tugler and Gillespie, a transfer from Kent State. Given that talented front court, a retooled Houston could challenge for a conference title, but CBS Sports believes national championship aspirations might be a stretch to far.

Projected Starting Lineup: G Taylen Kinney, G Leroy Blyden Jr., F Tyran Stokes, F Keanu Dawes, C Christian Reeves

Bill Self is back for another go at it after an earlier-than-expected exit in last year’s NCAA Tournament. And he’ll have plenty of help after reloading through the high school ranks, including the addition of Stokes, the 6-foot-7 No. 1 overall recruit that does everything well. Still, as was proven last season with Darryn Peterson, one man can’t do it all in Lawrence, which is why the Jayhawks will also need fellow five-star prospect Kinney and Blyden from Toledo to step up if they’re going to contend again in 2027.

Projected Starting Lineup: G Jaquan Johnson, G Killyan Toure, G Jamarion Batemon, F Tre Singelton, C Blake Buchanan

The Cyclones made an impressive run to the Sweet Sixteen last year but must replace sharpshooting wing Mila Momcilovic, the top shooter in college basketball last season who transferred to Kentucky last month after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Of course, Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger isn’t without talent, especially with a strong defensive contingent centered around Toure. That said, CBS Sports questions the Cyclones’ scoring prowess behind Batemon and Singleton, a Northwestern transfer.

Tier 3: NCAA Tournament Team

5. West Virginia Mountaineers

Projected Starting Lineup: G Miles Sadler, G Finley Bizjack, F Joson Sanon, F Seydou Traore, C Mo Sylla

CBS Sports sees a lot to like about the Mountaineers, especially coming off its College Basketball Crown championship in the first season under Ross Hodges. With a breakneck attack on both sides of the ball, West Virginia has the elite athleticism to compete with almost anybody in the Big 12. Add in a strong transfer class that includes Bizjack from Butler, Sanon from St. John’s and Traore from Utah, in addition to four-star freshman Sadler, WVU will contend for a spot in March Madness next year.

Projected Starting Lineup: G Rob Wright III, G Collin Chandler, F Bruce Branch III, F Jake Wahlin, F Khadim Mboup

The Cougars’ biggest offseason coup was retaining Wright, who CBS Sports believes could challenge for Big 12 Player for the Year in 2027 after briefly flirting with transferring to Kentucky. Instead, BYU swiped the sharpshooting Chandler from the Wildcats and paired him with five-star win Branch to give the Cougars what could be the conference’s top backcourt. That said, CBS Sports questions whether BYU has the defense to actually contend in the Big 12, which could severely limit its March Madness potential.

Projected Starting Lineup: G Kayden Mingo, G Dylan Mingo, F Elijah Williams, F Isaac Celiscar, C Juslin Bodo Bodo

The usually-strong Bears struggled last season without much of a point guard to direct the action. Baylor head coach Scott Drew fixed that problem with the transfer of Kayden Mingo from Penn State, who will pair with his five-star brother Dylan to deliver the Bears a fierce one-two punch at guard. CBS Sports is also high on four-star freshman Williams as “a two-way difference-maker,” especially when paired alongside sharpshooting transfers Celiscar from Yale and Brett Decker Jr. of Liberty.

Projected Starting Lineup: G Cruz Davis, G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, G DaKari Spear, F Josiah Moseley, F JT Toppin (once recovered from torn ACL)

Everything revolves around the return of the 6-foot-9 Toppin, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee back in mid-February. The preseason All-American led Texas Tech with 21.8 points per game in 2025-26 but could be out much of the first-half of the 2026-27 season recovering. If his return is pushed back for any length of time, it could doom the Red Raiders’ season before it ever gets going. That said, CBS Sports sees serious talent from transfers Davis and Gibbs-Lawhorn that should hold down the fort.

Projected Starting Lineup: G Kanye Clary, G Luka Bogavac, F Jordan Burks, F Latrell Allmond, C Julius Halaifonua

The Cowboys transformed their roster this offseason with the additions of elite four-star signees in Allmon and guard Anthony Felesi, and trio of transfers in Bogavac from North Carolina, Burks from UCF and Halaifonua from Georgetown. They will pair nicely alongside key returning pieces in Clary and 275-pound big man Benjamin Ahmed to provide Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz plenty of depth and versality. That improvement alone should have the Pokes challenging for a March Madness bid.

Tier 4: NCAA Bubble

10. Cincinnati Bearcats

11. Arizona State Sun Devils

12. TCU Horned Frogs

Tier 5: Basement

13. Kansas State Wildcats

14. Utah Utes

15. UCF Knights

16. Colorado Buffaloes