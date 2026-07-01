CBS Sports breaks down preseason SEC college basketball power rankings

Rosters across college basketball are largely complete after last month’s stay-or-go decisions prior to the NBA Draft, and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein has updated his power rankings for the SEC.

The league was down last year a bit from its historic high in 2024-25, but still managed to put six teams in the final Associated Press top-25 poll. This year though, it should be as good as any in the sport with a couple of legitimate national title contenders and a handful more who could make deep runs next March.

Here is how Rothstein breaks down the league with a little more than three months until the season begins:

1. Florida

The Gators entered last season looking to go back-to-back as national champions after running roughshod over the SEC — and the country — en route to a title in 2024-25. They still managed to earn a No. 1 seed, but bowed out in the Round of 32 to Iowa. That seemed to be end for their dynamic trio of Ruben Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon. All were seen as likely NBA Draft picks, with Haugh projected as a potential lottery selection. In a shocking move, all three opted to return to Gainesville for another year. And Haugh is expected to be highest-paid player in college basketball. They also return talented guards Urban Klavzar and Boogie Fland, and they’re also hoping that Kentucky transfer and former Gators standout Denzel Aberdeen will be granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA. Regardless, they’re the cream of the crop in the SEC this year.

2. Texas

Sean Miller and Co. made a surprise run to the Sweet 16 from the 11-line in March, led by star swingman Dailyn Swain and center Matas Vokietaitis. The former opted for the NBA Draft, going No. 15 overall to Chicago. Vokietaitis returns though and is surrounded by one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. The Longhorns added two of the nation’s top 12 transfers in former TCU forward David Punch and Colorado star freshman guard Isaiah Johnson. Also in the fold are Mikey Lewis (St. Mary’s), forward Elyjah Freeman (Auburn) and guard Amari Evans (Tennessee)

3. Tennessee

In search of his first Final Four at Tennessee after a number of near-misses, Rick Barnes tore down nearly his entire roster and started over again. With star freshman Nate Ament heading to the draft and multiple seniors graduating, Barnes is all-in on offensive production heading into 2026-27. The Vols brought in eight new players from the transfer portal, headlined by No. 4 overall player Juke Harris (Wake Forest) guard Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) and former five-star forward Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame). That trio should pack an electric punch in the scoring department. What remains to be seen is if Barnes can get them to buy in defensively at an elite level.

4. Arkansas

With Darius Acuff‘s historic freshman season in the rearview as he heads to the NBA, it’s another offseason with major talent — and questions — coming in Fayetteville. John Calipari brings in the country’s No. 1 recruiting class headlined by four top-20 prospects. The Razorbacks also added talented Real Madrid center Ilia Frolov last month. However, they only took two players via the portal: former Georgia and Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson and ex-Furman forward Cooper Bowser. The ceiling for this team depends heavily on whether its freshman class can live up to its billing.

5. Kentucky

All eyes are on Mark Pope and the Wildcats heading into a massive 2026-27 season. After a 14-loss season that included a blowout loss to Iowa State in the Round of 32, Kentucky needs to rebound in a big way if Pope is going to get another year at the helm. Nine of the team’s top 10 players from last year either graduated or transferred out. Nine new players via the high schools ranks and transfer portal replace them. The top dog of the group is no doubt ex-Iowa State sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic, who led the country last year in 3-point makes. His addition was a huge one, as it surrounds talented slashing guards Alex Wilkins and Zoom Diallo with a legitimate outside threat. The ‘Cats also bring back star freshman center Malachi Moreno, who should be one of the SEC’s premier bigs next season.

6. Vanderbilt

Much of the Commodores’ offseason came down to one decision: whether star guard Tyler Tanner would stay in the NBA Draft or return to school. Luckily for Mark Byington and the ‘Dores, it was the latter. A potential first-team preseason All-American, Tanner will be the engine in Nashville once again. Byington has surrounded him with five power-conference transfers who should each help on the defensive and rebounding fronts. Missouri guard T.O. Barrett was one of the SEC’s most dogged defenders last season and averaged double-figure scoring in SEC play. Vandy was also able to snag talented Auburn freshman forward Sebastian Williams-Adams and Washington State standout Ace Glass. Up front, Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel and ex-Colorado forward Bangot Dak will form a dynamic duo.

7. Alabama

Alabama saw a significant exodus from its Sweet 16 roster, as All-SEC guard Labaron Philon headed to the NBA. Promising freshman wing Amari Allen chose to return to school though, securing a big retention win for Nate Oats and Co. The Crimson Tide did lose former five-stars Jalil Bethea and Aiden Sherrell to the portal, but bring in four new players to put around Allen and uber-talented guard Aden Holloway. Stretch four Drew Fielder (Boise State) could be the Tide’s next Grant Nelson, joining NC State transfer Cole Cloer, former Mississippi State center Jamarion Davis-Fleming, and ex-Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison in the frontcout. How that group meshes together will determine just how far this team can go.

8. Missouri

Dennis Gates and the Tigers went all-in on their roster to surround five-star freshman guard Jason Crowe Jr. with talent. Mizzou also landed top-25 prospect Toni Bryant and sharpshooter Aidan Chronister from the high school ranks. But it’s the Tigers’ portal class that is going to have the biggest say in the success of this group. Around Crowe, Missouri added standout freshman Bryson Tiller from rival Kansas, Big East All-Freshman honoree Jamier Jones (Providence), Tennessee bulldozing forward Jaylen Carey, and BYU transfer Kennard Davis Jr.. Some questions remain about Missouri’s offensive ability — especially shooting — but they should be much improved both rebounding and defending.

Other SEC teams in the early CBS Sports Power Rankings

9. Texas A&M

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. Mississippi State

15. South Carolina

LSU was listed as an incomplete due to its unfinished roster.