CBS Sports identifies 12 breakout SEC players ready to become household names in 2026

Every college football season introduces a new wave of stars across college football, and especially inside the SEC. From former blue-chip recruits to veteran transfers and young players waiting for opportunities, they all often emerge as some of the top stories in the conference.

With roster turnover and transfer portal movement reshaping depth charts, several programs are counting on new faces to make immediate impacts in 2026. Among them are contenders like Georgia, Alabama, Texas and LSU, as they’re undergoing significant changes at key positions.

All told, those openings have created opportunities for talented players to step into larger roles. With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford highlighted 12 SEC players he believes are poised for breakout seasons this fall.

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Crawford pointed to Linton as the next potential standout pass rusher in Georgia’s defensive pipeline. The redshirt freshman flashed his potential during spring practice and in the Bulldogs’ spring game.

With additional snaps available off the edge, Linton could become a major contributor in passing situations. Georgia’s track record of developing edge rushers only adds to the excitement surrounding his future.

Thomas arrives at Ole Miss after earning All-Big 12 honors at Baylor. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown praised the senior linebacker and said he exceeded expectations this spring.

Thomas recorded 99 tackles last season and is expected to become a leader in the Rebels’ rebuilt linebacker room. He joins a defense that leaned heavily on the transfer portal this offseason.

Oklahoma believes Okoye possesses elite NFL-level traits. The former five-star prospect recorded two sacks as a situational pass rusher last season and is expected to see a much larger role in 2026.

His combination of size, speed and explosiveness fits perfectly in Brent Venables’ aggressive defense. If Okoye breaks out, Oklahoma’s defensive line could become one of the SEC’s best.

The highest-rated receiver ever signed by Tennessee could quickly become a star in Josh Heupel’s offense. Keys arrived in Knoxville with enormous expectations after finishing as the No. 1 receiver in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Though he had a limited spring, Tennessee expects him to push for a starting role. His speed and route-running ability make him an ideal fit in the Volunteers’ system.

Alabama added Thompkins from USC to strengthen its defensive front. The veteran defensive lineman totaled 31 tackles and three sacks last season.

Coaches believe his disruptive ability could eventually make him an NFL Draft first-round prospect. His versatility should provide immediate help for the Crimson Tide.

Odom gives Ole Miss another dangerous weapon in its offense. At 6-foot-5, he can line up at multiple positions and create matchup problems.

Crawford noted that quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ ability to extend plays should only increase Odom’s production. The Rebels believe he is capable of delivering a huge season.

Florida coaches and players consistently praised Hanks throughout spring practice. The redshirt freshman emerged as one of the Gators’ most reliable defensive backs and is battling for a starting role.

Teammates highlighted his instincts and confidence despite his youth. His development could be critical for Florida’s secondary.

Phillips played in 12 games as a freshman and enters 2026 with much higher expectations. Texas believes an offseason in the strength program has elevated his game.

The sophomore is expected to become a key piece of the Longhorns’ secondary. His confidence and ball skills stood out during spring practice.

Saka brings proven production to College Station after recording 12 career sacks at Northwestern. Texas A&M believes his explosiveness will translate well to SEC competition.

His ability to create pressure should make him an immediate contributor. The Aggies view him as a major addition to their defense.

Auburn’s coaching staff loves Deas’ athleticism and speed. He is expected to help stabilize the middle of the Tigers’ defense alongside Xavier Atkins.

Deas excels at attacking downhill and fitting gaps quickly. His skill set aligns perfectly with Auburn’s defensive philosophy.

Russell transformed his body during the offseason and impressed coaches throughout spring practice. Arkansas expects him to receive a much larger workload in 2026.

At nearly 240 pounds, he brings a physical running style capable of wearing down defenses. The Razorbacks hope he becomes the centerpiece of their ground attack.

Gardner remained with Kentucky despite a coaching transition and impressed during spring practices. The young cornerback fits defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s aggressive scheme.

Kentucky believes he can handle one-on-one responsibilities on the outside. If his development continues, Gardner could become a major contributor this fall.