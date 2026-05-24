CBS Sports identifies 17 sophomore standouts that could define 2026 college football season

While there are always a select few stars that shine as freshmen, more times than not it takes generally college football players a couple of years to really come into their own. Even the most blue-chip of prospects often require time to develop into eventual superstars.

It’s why a player’s sophomore season is often primed for breakout potential. With that in mind, CBS Sports identified 17 second-year standouts that could prove to be difference-makers during the upcoming 2026 college football season.

CBS Sports’ list of sophomore stars includes several that turned heads as freshmen, but obviously still have room to grow into budding superstars. And if they do as CBS Sports expects, it could mean big things for their respective teams, and even become a significant factor in next season’s College Football Playoff race. So, without further ado, let’s check out CBS Sports’ list to the Top 17 second-year stars ready to shine in 2026:

Arguably no true freshman did more for his team last season than Toney, who set program and ACC rookie records with a conference-leading 109 total receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. That included carving up Indiana with a game-high 10 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in the CFP national championship game. Now playing alongside Duke transfers Darian Mensah (QB) and Cooper Barkate (WR) and returning Mark Fletcher Jr. (RB), Toney and the Hurricanes are primed to take things to another level in 2026, with serious Heisman Trophy- and national title-winning potential for both.

CBS Sports: “Toney flashes the kind of effortless explosiveness that separates elite receivers from merely productive ones. He’s sudden out of his breaks, dangerous after the catch and has the positional versatility modern offenses crave.”

First-year Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi made retaining the uber-talented Sagapolutele his highest priority upon returning to his alma mater, and it should pay off big-time in Year 1 for the former Oregon DC. The four-star true freshman, who was the No. 6 QB in the 2025 recruiting cycle, quickly established himself as a natural playmaker with six touchdowns in his first two FBS games last season and capped it with a breakout effort with 77.5% passing and four touchdowns in a home upset of SMU in late November. If Sagapolutele shows the same progress in 2026, an ACC title challenge isn’t off the table for Cal.

CBS Sports: “Sagapolutele already looks the part physically with the arm talent to attack every blade of grass, but what makes him especially dangerous is his poise. He doesn’t play rushed, even when protection breaks down, and that calm presence matters in the ACC.”

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Finney Jr. immediately established himself as a true lockdown corner within a veteran Ducks secondary last season, and ended 2025 with a team-leading three interceptions and eight pass breakups. Two of those picks came in Oregon’s CFP quarterfinal win over a potent Texas Tech. Given the wealth of returning talent, especially on defense, Finney Jr. could prove to be a true difference-maker defensively for a Ducks squad with serious national championship aspirations in 2026.

CBS Sports: “Finney checks every box that a premier cornerback should — physical at the line of scrimmage, fluid in transition and confident playing on an island against elite receivers.”

Following Mansoor Delane‘s selection at No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, LSU is rapidly reestablishing its status as DBU. And next up is Pickett, the 6-foot-4 former Five-Star Plus+ prospect who arrived in Baton Rouge as the No. 2 CB in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Despite only making three starts, Pickett tied for the team-lead with three interceptions to go along with 37 tackles and two sacks. If Pickett continues to lock things down defensively in 2026, the Tigers have the talent to make a serious SEC title push in 2026.

CBS Sports: “Pickett was exactly what LSU thought it was getting in a five-star prospect last cycle as a rangy 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman All-American.”

Despite coming to Columbus as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Sanchez served in a mostly-reserve role last season while playing behind multiple talented veterans. Still, the former Five-Star Plus+ prospect flashed serious potential in 2025, including making five of his 15 total tackles in his lone start last season against Illinois. Given the Buckeyes’ losses to the NFL, Sanchez will be counted on early and often to establish himself as a key figure within Matt Patricia‘s standout secondary in 2026.

CBS Sports: “The No. 1 cornerback and fifth-best player overall in the 2025 class, Sanchez expects to hear his name called on Day 1 two years from now in the NFL Draft as long as his development keeps up.”

Despite starting the season behind veteran Eli Holstein, Heintschel showed more than enough at practice to eventually get promoted to QB1 in Week 4 after some early-season struggles by Holstein. And once there, Heintschel never looked back, throwing for 2,354 yards and 16 touchdowns on 63.6% passing while going 6-3 in nine starts in 2025. If he can continue to make strides in 2026, Heintschel could be primed to make the Panthers a serious contender in an already crowded ACC title field.

CBS Sports: “With spotlight opportunities this fall against Miami, Louisville and two Friday night showdowns with Virginia Tech and Florida State, Heintschel has a chance to muddy up the ACC title picture for perceived contenders.”

The former five-star prospect quickly established himself as a reliable reserve and eventually worked his way into the Crimson Tide starting lineup as a true freshman. After finishing the 2025 season with 34 tackles, five pass breakups and a pair of interceptions, Lee was named to the On3 True Freshman All-American team. Now, the physical 6-foot-4 and 205-pound Lee will be counted on to be a lock-down corner for Alabama, which enters a pivotal Year 3 under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

CBS Sports: “Lee made an immediate impact in Tuscaloosa as an all-SEC freshman team honoree after showing coaches he was the most consistent option at cornerback and unseating previous starter, Domani Jackson.”

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Williams came to Athens as a four-star recruit and the No. 1 overall TE in the entire 2025 recruiting cycle, but was relegated to a mostly blocking role while playing behind veterans Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie. This season, though, Williams will be the Bulldogs’ No. 2 behind only Luckie, and is poised for a breakout year within a Georgia offense that likes to highlight its mismatch TEs. And given his size, Williams’ presence could be especially pivotal in red-zone situations.

CBS Sports: “Mike Bobo‘s multi-tight end sets will come in full force with Williams being a dependable third-down and red-zone threat as a sophomore.”

The four-star local Miami product proved to be a playmaker from the get-go, securing three of his ACC-leading six interceptions across the Hurricanes’ first five games of the 2025 season. And that was mostly in a reserve role with just four starts as a freshman. Given an increased role in 2026, and his production last season, Fitzgerald could be primed to challenge Miami’s single-season interception record of 10 set by late Hurricanes legend Sean Taylor in 2003.

CBS Sports: “With more snaps coming his way this fall, Fitzgerald’s numbers could be record-setting as one of the program’s top players at the back end in several years.”

As one of a handful of former LSU players that pulled a reverse-Lane Kiffin and left Baton Rouge for Oxford this offseason, the 6-foot-5 and 330-pound Curne has already secured a starting spot along the Rebels’ rebuilt offensive line this Spring. The former four-star prospect started five of the eight games he played for the Tigers in 2025, four of which came in SEC play. With QB Trinidad Chambliss back in 2026, Curne will be counted on to keep the Rebels superstar clean during what could be another Playoff push.

CBS Sports: “A four-star signee in LSU’s 2025 class, Curne started five of the eight games he appeared in as a true freshman and was courted by several programs in the portal … before signing with the Rebels.”

11. Mandrell Desir, EDGE, Florida State Seminoles

12. Michael Fasusi, OT, Oklahoma Sooners

13. Kaliq Lockett, WR, Texas Longhorns

14. Gideon Davidson, RB, Clemson Tigers

15. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, LB, Michigan Wolverines

16. Jayden Sellers, WR, South Carolina Gamecocks

17. Byron Baldwin, S, Indiana Hoosiers