CBS Sports insider evaluates Brendan Sorsby as NFL prospect ahead of supplemental draft

CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt evaluated Brendan Sorsby as an NFL prospect now that the former Texas Tech QB is going into the supplemental draft. Due to Sorsby’s gambling scandal, he and the Red Raiders parted ways and he won’t play college football this fall.

But how can he build upon some positives at Cincinnati back in 2025? Simply put, he can’t do it exactly how it was anticipated, per Hunt. Now, he’ll have to learn on the fly in the NFL if a team takes a chance on him.

It seems Sorsby can cap at a third or second round talent in the supplemental draft. For now, it’s a waiting game as teams weigh his off-the-field issues, as well some mechanical things that must be addressed in his game.

“It’s interesting because he played at Cincinnati last season, and it was just sort of like, okay, he has some good … tools,” Hunt said on Hanging with Hennig. “He does a good job throwing a deep ball, I do like the fact that he can throw from different arm angles, he’s a very good athlete, legitimate plus one in a run game, but too often you saw the inconsistencies with the decision making with the accuracy, his feet are never calm, so he gets himself in a lot of trouble in terms of sack or even not being able to throw accurately on the move. Those things or issues which led to him transferring to Texas Tech to play this season, because throughout all of last season we never really discussed him as a serious NFL draft prospect.

“We just expected that he was going to go back one of the season and work on his game, so his game to me is of that of a late second, third round type talent, and we’re never going to see him get that opportunity to progress, to build on this game at Cincinnati, because he never plays for Texas Tech, because he now is entering the supplemental draft.”

The stats are there for Sorbsy. Last year at Cincinnati, he threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 61.6% completion percentage. He also ran for 580 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

While the line is nice, Hunt pointed out that the decision making was Sorsby’s biggest kryptonite as a quarterback. At the NFL, that could spell danger to maximum levels.

Not to mention the off-the-field concerns with his gambling and subsequent injunction against the NCAA. Those issues could cause some teams to stay away.

Once Judge Ken Curry granted the injunction, a wave of criticism came down from across the college football world. There were also questions about whether the Big 12 would punish Texas Tech for playing Sorsby. The conference eventually filed a legal complaint seeking to affirm it could enforce its bylaws and issue a punishment, if it chose to do so.

Instead, Sorsby withdrew the suit, therefore rendering him ineligible. That cleared a path for him to apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft as he looks to become the first player selected since 2019. In addition, Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell confirmed the university would not seek a repayment of any NIL dollars Sorsby made while with the program.