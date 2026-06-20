CBS Sports lists college football players who need to prove themselves heading into 2026 season

CBS Sports listed some college football players who need to prove themselves heading into the 2026 season. This will be a make or break season to avoid the “bust” the label in their college careers.

Some of these players changed locations, so perhaps that’ll be the solution to their problems. Others might have run out of time already.

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So let’s dive into the players that are on the precipice of a bust label or avoiding it altogether. Here is CBS Sports’ full list.

CBS Sports Pick: Will bust

Keeley goes from Alabama to Notre Dame to try and get back on track under Marcus Freeman. He was very limited with the Crimson Tide and didn’t really break out based on expectations.

In 19 games, he had 19 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss. Perhaps a change of scenery will help and he’ll prove himself in South Bend.

CBS Sports Pick: Won’t bust

There were some signs last year that Harbor was getting on track as a receiver. But one season does not make a career.

Still, this athletic freak logged 30 catches for 618 yards, six touchdowns and 20.6 yards per catch in 2025. A fourth year with the Gamecocks could prove to be his best yet before turning pro.

CBS Sports Pick: Won’t bust

McClain’s college career didn’t start out well after things didn’t work out at Colorado. He then only played three games in 2024 for the Gators, so things weren’t so bright for the highly touted prospect.

In 10 games last year, McClain logged 18 tackles and an interception. He finally got on the field again and CBS Sports actually anticipates a better year under Jon Sumrall in 2026, getting rid of a “bust” label.

CBS Sports Pick: Won’t bust

Mbakwe won’t end up as a “what if,” per CBS Sports. Another Alabama transfer that made this list, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the cornerback.

He only has 16 career tackles and one interception. He was featured in 10 games in 2025 for the Crimson Tide and logged one tackle. Still, playing in a new system should reinvent Mbakwe.

CBS Sports Pick: Will bust

Lagway is in a tough spot since there was a lot of hype around him at Florida. There were signs as a freshman, but his sophomore slump and Billy Napier’s subsequent firing threw his career into a bit of a tailspin.

At Baylor, he has a chance to resurrect himself and head coach Dave Aranda, who could very well be on the hot seat. CBS Sports is opting for the “bust” label and predicting this one promising five-star QB won’t live up to the billing.

CBS Sports Pick: Will bust

Harris has been well-traveled at Georgia and Penn State. CBS Sports interestingly enough says he will be a “bust” at his new location despite some positive moments at Penn State following his single season with the Bulldogs.

It was a down 2025 season, but in 2024 Harris logged 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception. The stats dipped last year so we’ll see if he comes back around in Bloomington.

CBS Sports Pick: Won’t bust

Iamaleava didn’t look like a “bust” after 2024 at Tennessee, leading the Vols to the CFP. But his much maligned transfer saga didn’t do him any favors.

He had his moments at UCLA in 2025, but his final line of 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions doesn’t look great. New coach Bob Chesney will be in charge of bringing him back up a level or two and it seems like he will.

CBS Sports Pick: Won’t bust

Everyone remembers the fantastic catch and run for a touchdown against Georgia in 2024. As a freshman, Coleman-Williams broke the internet.

As a sophomore, not nearly as much. Still, don’t give up on this talented pass catcher as he goes into year 3 under Kalen DeBoer and he won’t be a “bust,” according to CBS Sports.