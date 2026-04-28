CBS Sports names best first-year head coaches from 2025-26 season

There were 57 head coaching changes last offseason at the Division I level. Last week, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander revealed which coaches he believes had the best debut campaigns at their respective schools.

Norlander had plenty of options to choose from. Of the 57 head coaches, 13 of them reached the NCAA Tournament. The mark broke the previous record of 11 first-year head coaches set in 1987 and 2008.

Of course, some head coaches made far more postseason noise than others. Let’s dive into Norlander’s list.

Ryan Odom served as a head coach at mid-majors for a decades before taking the reins at Virginia last offseason. He didn’t allow the long-awaited opportunity to go to waste.

Odom led Virginia to a 30-6 overall record and a 15-3 mark in conference play. The Cavaliers narrowly fell against Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Odom’s 30 wins are most for a first-year ACC head coach since Bill Guthridge won 34 in the 1997–98 season at North Carolina.

Ben McCollum didn’t lead his team to nearly as much regular-season success as Ryan Odom, but he led the Hawkeyes to their first Elite Eight since 1987. Iowa defeated Clemson, Florida and Nebraska in its postseason run.

The Hawkeyes ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Illinois, but McCollum secured his future as Iowa’s head man. McCollum further cemented fans’ adoration for him when he turned down an invitation to interview for North Carolina’s head coaching opening.

With stints as an assistant on Kentucky and Duke coaching staffs, Jai Lucas paid his dues. Lucas made the most of his debut head coaching opportunity last season, leading Miami to a 26-9 record and a Round of 32 appearance in the Big Dance.

Miami’s turnaround was nothing short of stunning. For reference, in the 2024-25 season, the Hurricanes posted a 7-24 record. With Lucas at the helm, Miami is poised to make waves in the ACC in upcoming years.

Maryland fans shredded Kevin Willard when he left the program last offseason to take over at Villanova. Nonetheless, Willard ignored the outside noise and went to work for his new program.

Under Willard, Villanova posted a 15-5 record in the Big East and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022, when Jay Wright led the Wildcats to the Final Four. With a full offseason to build on its momentum, Villanova will look to return to its former heights.

Kevin Willard wasn’t the only one who faced heat for his move last offseason. After spending three years at Xavier, Miller moved south to become Texas’ head coach. He didn’t disappoint in his efforts to lead the Longhorns’ charge.

Texas squeaked into the NCAA Tournament, where they escaped the First Four with a win over NC State. Alas, Miller and Co. didn’t stop there. The Longhorns downed BYU and Gonzaga to reach the Sweet Sixteen before ultimately falling to Purdue. Miller is reloading in the transfer portal this offseason and has Texasa on track to make another March Madness run.

“Bucky Ball” took College Station by storm last season. The fast-paced style of play caused issues for SEC opponents, propelling the Aggies to a fourth-place finish in the SEC standings.

The Aggies handily defeated Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round before suffering a blowout loss to Houston in the second round. With Texas A&M’s fans behind him, McMillan has all the support necessary to achieve a standout sophomore effort.