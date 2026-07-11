CBS Sports names six biggest wild card teams entering 2026 college football season

The 2026 college football season is filled with contenders, but not every team is easy to project. Some programs have the talent to compete for a College Football Playoff berth, while others could just as easily fall short of expectations.

That’s exactly what makes them the sport’s biggest wild cards. CBS Sports’ Austin Nivison recently identified six Power Four programs with the widest range of possible outcomes this fall.

From quarterback uncertainty to difficult schedules, each team enters the season with major questions to answer. Here’s a closer look at Nivison’s six biggest wild cards heading into 2026.

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Nivison believes Florida possesses one of the highest ceilings in the country, but plenty of uncertainty remains. Aaron Philo is expected to take over at quarterback despite attempting just 102 passes during his time at Georgia Tech, while the Gators also need answers along the offensive line.

Florida has plenty of skill talent led by running back Jadan Baugh, but questions remain on both the defensive line and in the secondary. If those issues are addressed, Nivison believes the Gators have a realistic shot at reaching the College Football Playoff.

Nivison called the Big 12 the most volatile conference in college football, making Kansas State an easy inclusion. Much of the Wildcats’ season will depend on quarterback Avery Johnson, whose play has featured both spectacular highs and costly mistakes.

New head coach Collin Klein will try to help Johnson become a more consistent passer while maximizing his athletic ability. With a favorable conference schedule, Nivison believes Kansas State has a legitimate path to the Big 12 Championship Game.

Michigan has all the pieces to compete for a playoff berth, but Nivison believes plenty still depends on Bryce Underwood’s development. The sophomore quarterback is expected to improve while working in a new offensive system, and the Wolverines should once again lean on a strong running game.

Defensively, Michigan must replace multiple NFL Draft picks and key transfer departures. A daunting schedule featuring Oklahoma, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State ultimately makes the Wolverines one of the sport’s biggest wild cards entering 2026.

NC State’s outlook hinges on whether its defense can improve after allowing more than 27 points per game last season. Quarterback C.J. Bailey returns for his third season as the starter, giving the Wolfpack stability under center.

Replacing the team’s top six receivers presents another challenge, though transfers and highly touted freshman Tyreke Copper could help fill the void. Nivison also noted NC State avoids both Miami and SMU during ACC play, creating a favorable schedule.

Tennessee enters the season with perhaps its biggest question at quarterback. Josh Heupel will turn to either freshman Faizon Brandon or George MacIntyre after striking out in the transfer portal.

The Volunteers still have an experienced offensive line, a 1,000-yard rusher and two proven receivers to support the young quarterback. Nivison also pointed to new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who will be tasked with rebuilding Tennessee’s pass rush and secondary.

Washington’s hopes begin with quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who returns after briefly flirting with the transfer portal during the offseason. The Huskies also bring back seven offensive starters after averaging 34.1 points per game in 2025, although replacing stars Denzel Boston and Jonah Coleman won’t be easy.

Defensively, Washington returns only three starters, creating plenty of uncertainty on that side of the ball. Nivison noted games against USC, Penn State, Indiana and Oregon will likely determine whether the Huskies can reach the playoff.