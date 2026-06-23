CBS Sports names transfer portal addition who could swing CFP hopes for every top 25 team

The transfer portal is a big part of college football, and CBS Sports has named the one addition that could swing the CFP hopes for every top 25 team. Due to transfers being able to play right away, teams need to have a strong transfer class to stay competitive.

Last year, transfers played a big role in how the college football season played out. The best example is Fernando Mendoza, a Cal transfer who helped Indiana win the national championship.

And by the looks of things, the 2026 season will be no different. Here’s a look at the one transfer portal addition from every top 25 team that could swing the CFP hopes, according to CBS Sports.

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1. Ohio State: S Terry Moore (Duke)

With Ohio State losing Caleb Downs to the NFL, the team needed a safety who could make an impact. Terry Moore joins the Buckeyes after missing the 2025 season due to a knee injury.

When Moore was on the field, he stood out for Duke. In 2024, Moore played in all 13 games and registered 71 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

2. Texas: OT Melvin Siani (Wake Forest)

Texas earned a huge win when it added Auburn transfer WR Cam Coleman to the roster. But CBS Sports believes Melvin Siani will make a bigger impact, as he will potentially fix the Longhorns’ offensive line issues.

Siani played at Temple for two seasons before transferring to Wake Forest last year. He started in all 13 games for the Demon Deacons, and PFF graded him as the 12th best qualified blocker in the ACC.

3. Oregon: S Koi Perich (Minnesota)

Like Ohio State, Oregon needed an impact player at safety. Dillon Thieneman made plays all over the field, and the Ducks are hoping Koi Perich can do the same.

In 2025, Perich tallied 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception returned for a touchdown at Minnesota. He was named to the All-Ten Second Team by the media and the AP.

4. Notre Dame: K Spencer Porath (Purdue)

It’s interesting to see a kicker on the list. However, CBS Sports believes that this move was needed for Notre Dame since the team made the third-fewest field goals in the country last season with five.

During his time at Purdue last year, Spencer Porath made 15 of his 17 field goal attempts. Six of the field goals were past 40 yards, including a career-long 53-yard field goal at Washington.

5. Georgia: WR Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech)

Georgia needed receivers, as the team lost six of its top seven pass catchers from last year. This led to the Bulldogs stealing a receiver from their biggest rival.

Isiah Canion did not have a huge 2025 season at Georgia Tech, but his 6-foot-4 frame was an attraction to the defending SEC champs. In 12 games last year, Canion caught 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns.

6. Indiana: QB Josh Hoover (TCU)

This might be the biggest transfer portal addition in all of college football. With Mendoza leading Indiana to a national title and winning the Heisman last year, Josh Hoover will have very big shoes to fill.

Hoover had a strong 2025 season for TCU. He threw for 3,472 yards for 29 touchdowns and moved to third on TCU’s all-time completions list and fourth in career passing yards.

7. Miami: DE Damon Wilson (Missouri)

The duo of edge rushers Akeem Mesidor and Rueben Bain played a big role in Miami reaching the CFP championship game last year. With those two gone, Damon Wilson is looking to be the same type of player.

While at Missouri last year, Wilson totaled 23 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. The production led to Wilson earning All-SEC Second Team honors.

8. Texas A&M: OT Tyree Adams (LSU)

Texas A&M’s offensive line played a big role in the team reaching the playoffs last year. But with Mark Nabou being the only returning starter for this season, adding Tyree Adams was essential.

That said, the Aggies are hoping Adams can make a bigger impact than he did at LSU. In 2025, Adams recorded a 55.5 PFF grade.

9. Texas Tech: EDGE Trey White (San Diego State)

Texas Tech made a CFP run last year because of its defense. The Red Raiders added Trey White after losing all but one starter from the defensive line.

White has been one of the most productive edge rushers in the country for the last two years. During that span, he has recorded 29 tackles for loss.

10. Oklahoma: TE Hayden Hansen (Florida)

One of the biggest moves Oklahoma made during the offseason was hiring former Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten as its tight ends coach. That led to the Sooners adding Hayden Hansen to a revamped tight end room.

In 2025, Hansen caught 30 passes for 254 yards. He will be expected to make an impact in the run and pass game.

CBS Sports names top transfer portal addition for remaining top 25 teams

11. Alabama: OT Jayvin James (Mississippi State)

12. Ole Miss: DT Jehiem Oatis (Colorado)

13. LSU: OG Aliou Bah (Maryland)

14. USC: DT Alex Van Sumeren (Michigan State)

15. BYU: TE Roger Saleapaga (Oregon)

16. Michigan: WR JJ Buchannan (Utah)

17. Tennessee: DE Chaz Coleman (Penn State)

18. Penn State: QB Rocco Becht (Iowa State)

19. Washington Huskies: WR Christian Moss (Kennesaw State)

20. SMU: RB Kendrick Raphael (Cal)

21. Missouri: QB Austin Simmons (Ole Miss)

22. Utah: WR Braden Pegan (Utah State)

23. Iowa: WR Tony Diaz (UTRGV)

24. Louisville: QB Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State)

25. Florida: QB Aaron Philo (Georgia Tech)