CBS Sports predicts 2026 regular season win-loss record for all 16 Big 12 programs

Conference media days officially kicked off this week with the Big 12 getting things started in Frisco, Texas. And you know what that means? The start of the 2026 college football season is just around the corner, with Week 0 games kicking off in less than two months.

With that in mind, CBS Sports recently wrapped up its series predicting each team’s win-loss records across the Power Four ranks with Thursday’s projection of the Big 12 standings. CBS Sports parsed through the 2026 regular season schedule for all 16 Big 12 programs and predicted the outcome of every game before anyone even holds a preseason practice.

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Will a Brendan Sorsby-less Texas Tech repeat as Big 12 champions? Can BYU and Bear Bachmeier actually beat the Red Raiders? How do the Big 12’s six new head coaches fair in Year 1? Check out CBS Sports’ full 2026 Big 12 projections below to find the answers:

BYU Cougars: 11-1 (9-0 Big 12)

Wins: Utah Tech, Arizona, at Colorado State, at TCU, Iowa State, at UCF, Arizona State, at Utah, Baylor, at Kansas, Cincinnati

Losses: Notre Dame

With no sign of defending Big 12 champ Texas Tech on its 2026 regular season schedule this year, CBS Sports expects BYU to cruise through its conference slate with relative ease and return to the Big 12 title game, where it will once again face the Red Raiders inside AT&T Stadium. Of course, it won’t come as an unbeaten with CBS Sports predicting an Oct. 17 loss at home to the Fighting Irish.

Wins: Abilene Christian, at Oregon State, Houston, Sam Houston, at Colorado, Arizona State, at Cincinnati, Arizona, West Virginia, at Baylor, TCU

Losses: at Oklahoma State

Despite an offseason that saw Texas Tech’s $5 million transfer QB Brendan Sorsby ruled ineligible due to past sports gambling activities, CBS Sports still has high hopes for the defending Big 12 champs in 2026. Tech now turns to backup QB Will Hammond, who is coming off a late-season ACL injury but could be available Week 1, per head coach Joey McGuire. The only hiccup could be a Nov. 14 meeting in Stillwater.

Wins: Oregon State, Southern, at Georgia Southern, UCF, at Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, at Colorado, at West Virginia, Baylor

Losses: at Texas Tech, at Utah

CBS Sports believes 2026 could be the Cougars’ year given its wealth of returning talent, especially at quarterback where veteran Conner Weigman returns after a breakout 2025 at Houston. It also helps the Cougars have a somewhat favorable schedule and avoid Big 12 contender BYU this year. Still, CBS Sports expects road games in Lubbock and Salt Lake City will prove too difficult to overcome in 2026.

Wins: Idaho, Arkansas, Utah State, Iowa State, Houston, Kansas, at Colorado, at Cincinnati, at Arizona, West Virginia

Losses: BYU, at TCU

The Utes underwent a significant shakeup this offseason following the retirement/departure of longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham, who brought several key Utah assistants and players with him to Michigan. Still, there’s confidence new Utes coach Morgan Scalley, the veteran defensive coordinator, has the talent to compete in the Big 12 this season, with CBS Sports only projected losses coming vs. BYU and at TCU.

Wins: at Tulsa, Murray State, at West Virginia, UCF, Colorado, at Iowa State, at Kansas State, Kansas, Texas Tech

Losses: Oregon, at Houston, at Arizona State

The new-look Cowboys are expected to be much-improved after last season’s one-win disaster that led to a coaching change with the arrival of former North Texas head coach Eric Morris. It helps Morris was able to bring more than 20 former Mean Green stars with him to Stillwater, including elite QB Drew Mestemaker and breakout RB Caleb Hawkins, who powered North Texas’ FBS-leading offense in 2025.

Wins: Morgan State, Kansas (in London), Baylor, Hawaii, Kansas State, Colorado, at UCF, Oklahoma State

Losses: at Texas A&M, at Texas Tech, at BYU, at Arizona

CBS Sports expects another middle-of-the-pack season for the Sun Devils, who were among several Big 12 teams that were gutted by departures in the NCAA transfer portal, including star QB Sam Leavitt and running back Raleek Brown, who left for LSU and Texas respectfully. Still, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham has proven he can compete with the best of them, and could certainly surprise folks in 2026.

Wins: Northern Arizona, Northern Illinois, at Washington State, Cincinnati, at West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU, Arizona State

Losses: at BYU, at Texas Tech, Utah, at Kansas State

Arizona has the conference’s top-returning passer in senior QB Noah Fifita, who threw for 3,228 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and has more than 9,000 career passing yards over the past three years as the Wildcats’ starter. Given that talent, CBS Sports expects Arizona to remain competitive in 2026, but does project potential road stumbles at BYU, Texas Tech and Kansas State, as well as a home loss to Utah.

Wins: North Carolina (in Ireland), Grambling State, Arkansas State, at Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, Utah, Kansas State

Losses: at UCF, BYU, at Arizona, at Texas Tech

The Horned Frogs managed to replace Indiana transfer QB Josh Hoover with Harvard‘s Jaden Craig, but the loss of college football’s top active passer won’t do much to inspire confidence TCU can improve off last season’s 8-4 regular season. It also doesn’t help that the Horned Frogs face both of last season’s Big 12 championship finalists, in addition to challenging road games at Arizona and UCF.

Wins: Nicholls State, Washington State, Tulane, Kansas, at Colorado, at Iowa State, Arizona

Losses: at Cincinnati, Houston, at Arizona State, Oklahoma State, at TCU

Kansas State opens its Collin Klein era this season with the return of its prodigal son and former star QB, who spent the last several years as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator. That excitement, coupled with the return of uber-talented dual-threat QB Avery Johnson has some believing the Wildcats could be a sneaky Big 12 dark horse in 2026. CBS Sports clearly didn’t get the memo and expects a middle-of-the-pack year.

Wins: Bethune-Cookman, Georgia State, TCU, Baylor, Iowa State

Losses: at Pitt, at Houston, at Oklahoma State, BYU, at Kansas, Arizona State, at Colorado

This is where CBS Sports expects the dividing line between this year’s Big 12 contenders and pretenders will land, with UCF leading the charge among those not expected to compete in 2026. In fact, CBS Sports projects the Knights will lose every road game this season in addition to stumbling against conference challengers BYU and Arizona State.

Wins: Boston College, Western Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Kansas State, Colorado

Losses: at Arizona State, at West Virginia, Texas Tech, Utah, at Houston, at Iowa State, at BYU

Losing Sorsby to the transfer portal were just the beginning of the Bearcats’ trouble in 2026, and that has nothing to do with what ultimately comes out of the NCAA’s pending investigation into what Cincinnati knew about his sordid gambling history. Certainly not helping matters is the Bearcats’ conference schedule featuring all four of CBS Sports’ top Big 12 contenders (BYU, Texas Tech, Utah and Houston).

Wins: Prairie View A&M, Louisiana Tech, at Kansas State, Iowa State

Losses: Auburn (in Atlanta), Colorado, at Arizona State, TCU, at UCF, at BYU, Texas Tech, at Houston

Bears head coach Dave Aranda lured former five-star Florida QB DJ Lagway back home to the Lone Star State this offseason, but CBS Sports clearly doesn’t expect it’ll do much to save his job or Baylor’s season. Through in a projected season-opening loss to SEC for Auburn in Atlanta and CBS Sports expects it’s going to be a long 2026 for Bears fans, which could lead to a midseason coaching change for Aranda.

Wins: Coastal Carolina, UT Martin, Cincinnati, Kansas

Losses: Virginia (in Charlotte), Oklahoma State, at Iowa State, Arizona, at TCU, at Texas Tech, Houston, at Utah

CBS Sports doesn’t have high hopes for Year 2 of Rich Rodriguez‘s second stint as the Mountaineers head coach, especially after another significant roster overhaul this past offseason. Given that turnover, CBS Sports sees West Virginia struggling throughout conference play, including an 0-3 start to the Big 12.

Wins: Southeast Missouri, Bowling Green, West Virginia, Cincinnati

Losses: at Iowa, Utah, at BYU, at Arizona, Oklahoma State, at Baylor, at UCF, Kansas State

The Cyclones were among the most impacted programs during last year’s coaching carousel following head coach Matt Campbell‘s departure for Penn State, especially after most of Iowa State returning starters hit the portal to join him in Happy Valley. Given those losses, CBS Sports clearly doesn’t expect much in Year 1 under new Cyclones coach Jimmy Rogers.

Wins: Weber State, at Baylor, UCF

Losses: at Georgia Tech, at Northwestern, Texas Tech, Utah, at Oklahoma State, Kansas State, at Arizona State, Houston, at Cincinnati

Fourth-year Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders promised Colorado would win more in 2026 after a dismal 2025 that saw his squad end the year on a five game losing streak. Clearly CBS Sports isn’t buying it and projects Sanders could be feeling the heat if the Buffs bookend a projected seven-game conference losing streak with its lone two Big 12 wins next season.

Wins: Long Island, Middle Tennessee, UCF

Losses: Missouri, Arizona State (in London), at Utah, at Kansas State, Baylor, at TCU, at West Virginia, BYU, at Oklahoma State

CBS Sports is especially down on the Jayhawks’ prospects in 2026, especially after graduating several prominent multiyear starters off last season’s squad. In fact, outside of a pair of early-season non-conference wins, CBS Sports projects Kansas will open 0-5 in Big 12 play next season.