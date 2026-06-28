CBS Sports predicts 2026 win-loss record for all 16 SEC programs

The 2026 college football season is quickly approaching, and expectations are already sky-high across the SEC. As always, the conference is loaded with national title contenders and College Football Playoff hopefuls, along with several teams looking to make a leap under new leadership.

With that in mind, CBS Sports recently predicted every game on the schedule for all 16 SEC programs, projecting each team’s overall and conference record entering the fall.

His projections paint another competitive race at the top, with Georgia and Texas once again leading the pack. Check out CBS’ full SEC projections below.

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Wins: Tennessee State, WKU, at Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, at Alabama, Auburn, Florida, at Ole Miss, Missouri, Georgia Tech

Loss: at South Carolina

CBS projects Georgia to finish with the SEC’s best regular-season record alongside Texas. The Bulldogs are projected to earn marquee victories over Alabama, Oklahoma and Ole Miss while suffering just one upset loss at South Carolina. CBS believes Georgia’s résumé would be strong enough to earn another College Football Playoff berth. Even without an SEC Championship Game victory, the Bulldogs would remain one of the nation’s most dangerous postseason teams.

Wins: Texas State, Ohio State, UTSA, at Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, at Missouri, Arkansas, at Texas A&M

Loss: at LSU

Texas is projected to match Georgia atop the SEC standings with an 11-win regular season. CBS predicts Steve Sarkisian’s team will score one of the nation’s biggest victories by defeating Ohio State in Week 2. The lone setback comes on the road at LSU. He also projects Texas to defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Wins: Clemson, Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M, McNeese, at Kentucky, Mississippi State, at Auburn, Alabama, at Tennessee, Arkansas

Losses: at Ole Miss, at Tennessee

LSU is projected to make an immediate splash under first-year coach Lane Kiffin. CBS predicts the Tigers will reach 10 wins while earning victories over Clemson, Texas A&M and Alabama. Their only projected conference losses come against Ole Miss and Tennessee. That résumé would likely be enough to secure a CFP at-large berth.

Wins: Louisville, Charlotte, LSU, at Florida, at Vanderbilt, Missouri, Auburn, Wofford, Mississippi State

Losses: at Texas, Georgia, at Oklahoma

Ole Miss is projected to remain firmly in the playoff discussion. The Rebels’ biggest projected victory comes against LSU in Oxford. Losses to Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma leave little margin for error. CBS still believes Pete Golding’s team could sneak into the CFP field.

Wins: East Carolina, at Kentucky, Florida State, South Carolina, at Mississippi State, Texas A&M, at Vanderbilt, Chattanooga, Auburn

Losses: Georgia, at Tennessee, at LSU

Alabama is projected to narrowly miss the College Football Playoff. CBS has the Crimson Tide dropping all three of their biggest SEC matchups. Without a signature victory, he believes Alabama would fall short of an at-large bid. Even so, nine wins would keep Kalen DeBoer’s team in the national rankings.

Wins: UTEP, at Michigan, New Mexico, Kentucky, at Mississippi State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, at Missouri

Losses: at Georgia, Texas, at Florida, Texas A&M

Oklahoma faces one of the nation’s toughest schedules according to CBS. The Sooners are projected to earn an impressive road win over Michigan and a home victory over Ole Miss. However, losses to Georgia, Texas, Florida and Texas A&M keep Brent Venables’ team outside the playoff picture. Nine wins, CBS notes, would likely be the magic number.

Wins: Furman, at Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, at Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, LSU

Losses: Texas, Auburn, at South Carolina, at Texas A&M

Tennessee is projected to once again be competitive in the SEC race. The Volunteers earn notable wins over Alabama and LSU in CBS’ projections. Road losses and a pair of home upsets ultimately prevent a playoff push. An eight-win regular season still lands Tennessee in a solid bowl position.

Wins: Missouri State, Arizona State, Kentucky, Arkansas, at Missouri, Citadel, at South Carolina, Tennessee

Losses: at LSU, at Alabama, at Oklahoma, Texas

Texas A&M enters the season with plenty of talent but a brutal schedule. CBS projects losses in four of the Aggies’ biggest games. Road trips to LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma prove costly before a rivalry loss to Texas closes the regular season. The Aggies remain competitive but fall short of returning to the CFP.

Wins: Kent State, Towson, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, at Clemson

Losses: at Alabama, at Florida, at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, at Arkansas

South Carolina is once again one of CBS’ biggest wild cards. The Gamecocks are projected to pull off a stunning upset over Georgia late in the season. They also finish by defeating rival Clemson on the road. Those signature wins help salvage another successful year for Shane Beamer.

Wins: Baylor, Southern Miss, Florida, Vanderbilt, at Tennessee, Arkansas, Samford

Losses: at Georgia, LSU, at Ole Miss, at Mississippi State, at Alabama

Auburn is projected to make noticeable progress in Year 1 under Alex Golesh. CBS predicts the Tigers will score an impressive road win at Tennessee. Five SEC losses keep Auburn in the middle of the conference standings. A bowl appearance would represent a positive first step.

Wins: FAU, Campbell, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, at Florida State

Losses: at Auburn, Ole Miss, at Missouri, at Texas, Georgia, at Kentucky

Florida is projected to finish .500 in Jon Sumrall’s first season. CBS predicts the Gators will upset Oklahoma and defeat rival Florida State. However, the difficult SEC slate results in six losses overall. Bowl eligibility would still provide momentum entering 2027.

Wins: Arkansas Pine Bluff, at Kansas, Troy, at Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky

Losses: Texas A&M, at Ole Miss, at Arkansas, Texas, at Georgia, Oklahoma

Missouri is projected to take a slight step back after recent success. CBS points to one of the conference’s toughest schedules as a major factor. The Tigers still reach bowl eligibility despite six losses. Running back Ahmad Hardy is expected to be the key to outperforming this projection.

Wins: Austin Peay, Delaware, NC State, Arkansas, at Mississippi State, Tennessee

Losses: at Auburn, at Georgia, Ole Miss, at Kentucky, Alabama, at Florida

Vanderbilt is projected to return to postseason play. Highly touted freshman quarterback Jared Curtis is expected to experience growing pains throughout SEC play. Even so, CBS believes six wins are attainable. That would represent another solid season for the Commodores.

Wins: Youngstown State, South Alabama, Vanderbilt, Florida, Louisville

Losses: Alabama, at Texas A&M, at South Carolina, LSU, at Oklahoma, at Tennessee, at Missouri

Kentucky begins a new era under Will Stein. CBS predicts improvement offensively despite a losing record. The Wildcats are projected to miss bowl eligibility by one game. Long-term development appears to be the biggest priority.

Wins: North Alabama, Tulsa, Missouri, South Carolina

Losses: at Utah, Georgia, at Texas A&M, Tennessee, at Vanderbilt, at Auburn, at Texas, LSU

Ryan Silverfield inherits one of the SEC’s toughest rebuilding jobs. CBS believes Arkansas will be competitive but struggle to consistently finish games. Depth concerns and a brutal schedule create major challenges. The Razorbacks are projected to miss a bowl game.

Wins: ULM, at Minnesota, Auburn, Tennessee Tech

Losses: at South Carolina, Missouri, Alabama, at LSU, Oklahoma, at Texas, Vanderbilt, at Ole Miss

Mississippi State is projected to finish near the bottom of the conference. CBS predicts just one SEC victory for Jeff Lebby’s team. Another difficult season would increase pressure on the coaching staff. The Bulldogs will need significant improvement to exceed expectations.