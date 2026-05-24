CBS Sports predicts college football award winners for 2026 season

Predictions continue to roll in ahead of the 2026 college football season. Some big names will be up for some of the sport’s highest honors, and CBS Sports has predicted the major award winners for this year.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr enters 2026 as one of the notable names in the Heisman Trophy race and comes in as CBS Sports’ pick to win the award. He progressed throughout his first season as the starter in 2025 and will look to take a leap forward as a redshirt sophomore this season.

In fact, Carr and Texas EDGE Colin Simmons were picked to win multiple awards, according to CBS Sports’ Austin Nivison. Here is the full list of predictions.

Heisman Trophy: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

After taking over as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2025, CJ Carr showed an upward trajectory throughout the year. Now that the Irish’s top two backs are in the NFL after becoming first-round picks, Carr could be set to take on a bigger role in the passing game this season. He is CBS Sports’ prediction to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy.

Carr helped lead Notre Dame to a 10-game win streak to end the season following an 0-2 start. He threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns, to six interceptions, and analysts consider him to be one of the top returning quarterbacks in 2026.

Biletnikoff Trophy: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Considered potentially the top player in the country in 2026, Jeremiah Smith is sure to be in the mix for the Biletnikoff Trophy once again. The Ohio State star has lived up to the billing as the top recruit out of the 2024 cycle and enters 2026 with the most receiving yards in the country over the last two years.

Smith became an All-American last year with 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will maintain his role as Julian Sayin’s top target in 2026 as Ohio State takes on a new look with new coordinator Arthur Smith at the controls.

Doak Walker Award: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

One of the big retentions for new Florida coach Jon Sumrall, Jadan Baugh showed his potential during his first two years with the Gators. Sumrall has made it clear that the goal is to get Baugh the football more, which is why he is CBS Sports’ pick to win the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Baugh was a bright spot for Florida last season as he ran for 1,170 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. New Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner showed his emphasis on the running game while at Georgia Tech, making Baugh one of the players to watch in Gainesville this season.

Mackey Award: Terrance Carter, TE, Texas Tech

Upon his arrival at Texas Tech in 2025, Terrance Carter took on an important role in the offense. He’ll now look to follow it up in 2026 and also comes in as CBS Sports’ prediction to win the Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end.

Carter had a strong season following his transfer from Louisiana. He hauled in a career-high 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns as Texas Tech made a run to a Big 12 title and, as a result, the College Football Playoff.

Rimington Award: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

A two-year starter at Oregon, Iapani Laloulu is back to anchor the Ducks’ offensive line once again. He was an All-American as a junior in 2025 and checks in as CBS Sports’ prediction to win the Rimington Award in 2026.

Laloulu was a finalist for the Rimington Award last year, given to the best center in college football. He allowed just 11 pressures and one sack across 442 pass-blocking opportunities, which is why he’s one of the top offensive linemen in the country entering 2026.

Bednarik Award: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Texas enters the 2026 season with high expectations, and Colin Simmons is a big reason why. The star pass-rusher dominated across his first two seasons of college football and is squarely in the conversation for the Bednarik Award in 2026.

Simmons had a huge sophomore year last season as he totaled 43 tackles, including career-highs with 15.5 tackles for and 12.0 sacks. He is also generating buzz as a potential top NFL Draft pick and will continue to anchor the Texas pass-rush in 2026.

Thorpe Award: Jontez Williams, CB, USC

After three seasons at Iowa State, Jontez Williams entered the transfer portal and landed at USC. He broke out as a sophomore in 2024 before injuries impacted his 2025 season in Ames, but he’s still CBS Sports’ pick to win the Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back.

During his 2024 season, Williams had 46 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and four interceptions. Before suffering a torn ACL in 2025, he had 15 tackles and an interception across five games as a junior.

Outland Trophy: William Echoles, DL, Ole Miss

As Ole Miss made a run to the national semifinal last year, William Echoles emerged as the centerpiece of the defensive line. He had a huge sophomore season and, as a result, is CBS Sports’ prediction to win the Outland Trophy in 2026.

Echoles had 68 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, to anchor the interior for Ole Miss. He stayed in Oxford after Pete Golding’s elevation to head coach and will maintain his role as a force on the Rebels’ defensive front.

Butkus Award: Rolijah Hardy, LB, Indiana

As a sophomore at Indiana last year, Rolijah Hardy broke out in a big way to help the Hoosiers to a national title. After losing talent to the NFL Draft, he could be in line for an even bigger workload in 2026 and CBS Sports predicted him to win the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the nation.

Hardy had a monster 2025 season as he totaled 102 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. He is one of IU’s top returning players in 2026 as the Hoosiers look to stay atop the college football world.

Davey O’Brien Award: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Bronko Nagurski Award: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Lou Groza Award: Tate Sandell, K, Oklahoma

Ray Guy Award: Palmer Williams, P, Baylor

Summer workouts are in full swing as teams make their preparations for the 2026 college football season. For now, prediction season is well underway with talking season on the horizon.