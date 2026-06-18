CBS Sports predicts five Power Four teams that will outperform expectations in 2026

Every college football season there are teams that fail to achieve the lofty preseason expectations set for them by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. Look no further than Penn State, which entered 2025 among the betting favorites with a preseason over-under win total of 10.5.

Of course, for a litany of reasons, the Nittany Lions opened Big Ten play on a six-game losing streak that cost then-head coach James Franklin his job midway through the season before finishing 7-6. (But more about Franklin later.)

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And then there are teams that overperform preseason expectations and end up proving the cynics in Sin City wrong. Case in point, eventual national champion Indiana nearly doubled its preseason win total of 8.5 by running the table for a perfect 16-0 season in 2025.

In light of the Hoosiers’ magical run last season, CBS Sports‘ Tom Fornelli went through the Power Four’s projected win totals and picked five teams he predicts will exceed expectations in 2026. But these teams aren’t just going to eclipse their projected win total, Fornelli expects big things from them this season.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it. (Editor’s note: All win total over-unders are courtesy of BetMGM.)

The Gators cut ties with former head coach Billy Napier midway through last season and handed the keys to The Swamp to former Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall in December. And while some fans were disappointed at first, most have grown to appreciate Sumrall for his unabashed candor and competitive fire. Count Fornelli among the Sumrall believers, especially given his 28-4 conference record the past four years, including three league titles.

But after five straight seasons of sub-.500 records in SEC play, Sumrall’s first mission is to reestablish Florida as a SEC contender, something Fornelli believes is a serious possibility in Year 1. In fact, given the Gators’ favorable schedule and the addition of former Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo (as well as OC Buster Faulkner) along with several returning playmakers, Fornelli predicts Florida could by Playoff-bound.

CBS Sports: “Frankly, when considering most SEC schedules, I’d argue it’s one of the more manageable slates in the league. I fully expect the Gators to get off to a great start in the Sumrall era and be in the playoff conversation into November.”

Much like the Gators, the Wildcats enter 2026 under new leadership following the return of the program’s prodigal son, former KSU quarterback Collin Klein. And with talented dual-threat QB Avery Johnson entering Year 3 in Manhattan, Kansas State could be primed for a truly special season with double-digit wins — which has only happened three times in the last 15 years — a serious possibility.

Fornelli actually expects Klein’s experience working with Marcel Reed at Texas A&M could end up paying major dividends for Johnson in Year 1 under his tutelage. Add in a very favorable Big 12 schedule that doesn’t include conference contenders BYU, Texas Tech and Utah, and Kansas State will have every advantage for a potential Big 12 title game appearance, and possible CFP bid in the process.

CBS Sports: “The Wildcats have a win total of 8.5, so they’re expected to finish in the top half of the league, but I see the potential for an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game, which means the CFP isn’t off the table.”

You might be sensing a trend here. All but one of Fornelli’s five underrated teams have new head coaches, including the Spartans in Lansing. Michigan State dipped into the Big Ten coaching pool and picked out former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who is four years removed from a difficult end to a largely successful two-decade tenure at his alma mater.

The ending aside, Fitzgerald is a proven winner with Northwestern records in overall wins (109) and conference victories (64) across 15 years as head coach. That sort of consistency is exactly what the Spartans have been missing after vacating 14 wins between 2022-24. If QB Alessio Milivojevic can build off last season’s progress, Fornelli expects Michigan State could challenge for a bowl game in 2026.

CBS Sports: “I harbor no delusion that Michigan State will pull off huge upsets or jump to the top half of the Big Ten this season, but I see a lot of games on the schedule against teams I have a few more questions about than I do the Spartans.”

With 2026 finally be the year Lincoln Riley returns the Trojans to their former glory and get USC to the College Football Playoffs? If it’s going to happen, Fornelli believes this year’s Trojans have everything it takes to get it done, especially given the wealth of returning talent coming back to Los Angeles. Key among those is starting QB Jayden Maiava, who showed great progress in Year 2 under Riley.

The USC defense remains the biggest question, but the offseason addition of former TCU head coach Gary Patterson at defensive coordinator could be a game-changer for a unit in desperate need of direction and edge, two qualities Patterson is known for. And while the Big Ten schedule isn’t friendly with all three of last year’s CFP teams, USC can compete with anybody and could make their own Playoff bid.

CBS Sports: “The schedule is not easy. The Trojans have to play Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana (the three Big Ten teams that made the playoffs last year), but at least they don’t have to play Notre Dame, too.”

Last but hardly least are the Hokies and new head coach James Franklin, who rebounded nicely from his inauspicious midseason exit at Penn State to land safely in Blacksburg. Fornelli believes the change of scenery after more than a decade in Happy Valley could be just what the doctor ordered for Franklin, who has won nine or more games in nine of his 15 seasons as a head coach.

Of course, it may be a gradual rebuild for Virginia Tech, which has just one double-digit win seasons since 2011, when it was last the class of the ACC under legendary head coach Frank Beamer. But Fornelli also expects Franklin to have the Hokies competitive against a friendly ACC schedule where only reigning national runner-up Miami stands out as a potentially unwinnable game. Bowl eligibility is a reality in 2026.

CBS Sports: “Perhaps competing for the ACC title in Year 1 is a bridge too far, but that win total of 6.5 looks awfully pessimistic to my eyes.”