CBS Sports predicts six college football teams to dominate back half of 2020s

The history of college football have been defined by dynasties. From Notre Dame winning four national titles in the 1940s to Nick Saban and Alabama claiming six championships in a dozen years between 2009-2020, college football dynasties have reigned supreme.

But with the introduction of NIL and the transfer portal at the start of the decade, parity has overtaken the sport with five different teams winning College Football Playoff national championships since 2020, including three straight from the Big Ten (Michigan in 2023, Ohio State in 2024 and Indiana in 2025). Given that parity, CBS Sports wondered which national title contenders have what it takes to close out the next five years strong and make become a college football dynasty.

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Can Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers run it back in 2026 and become the first back-to-back CFP national champion since Georgia in 2021-22? Can the Buckeyes go on a dynastic run over the next few years? What about budding national powers Notre Dame and Texas, can either break through after decades-long title droughts? CBS Sports’ experts weighed all the factors and determined six contenders that could dominate the back-half of the 2020s and establish themselves as college football’s next great dynasty:

If any team is poised to become the next great college football dynasty, it’s Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 59-10 over the past five seasons, including its 14-2 run to 2024’s CFP national championship in the first year of the 12-team Playoff. Ryan Day‘s 87.2% (82-12) winning percentage currently leads all active college football head coaches, and ranks second all-time behind only Notre Dame‘s Knute Rockne (88.1%). Add in Ohio State’s masterful recruiting efforts in both the high school ranks and transfer portal and the Buckeyes are the clear favorites to close out the decade as the dynasty of the 2020s.

CBS Sports: “It’s not dramatic, groundbreaking or controversial to suggest that Ohio State is positioned to be one of the top programs for the next five seasons, because, frankly, no other program has shown the ability to move through the decades of modern college football history while maintaining the same realistic expectations for championship contention.”

After starting the decade with back-to-back CFP national championship in 2021-22, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs appeared poised to supplant Alabama as the SEC’s next great dynasty. But, despite winning two straight SEC titles, Georgia has fallen flat with two straight one-and-done CFP quarterfinal exits in 2024 and 2025. Still, the Bulldogs are an impressive 65-7 overall (90.3%) in the last five years and enter 2026 with the second-most returning starters, including at quarterback. Given that history, Georgia is as primed as any to break its Playoff drought and finish the decade like it began it — with multiple national titles.

CBS Sports: “Georgia is a machine, not quite Saban Alabama, but the closest we have by far. The final step is for them to, again, develop a truly unstoppable offensive attack. They might just have it in the works.”

Notre Dame’s last national championship came in 1988 under the late, great Lou Holtz. But following last year’s CFP snub and a renewed vigor within its locker room, the Fighting Irish appear ready to take that next step in its return to glory. Look no further than at quarterback, where sophomore CJ Carr returns for his second season as QB1 with a loaded roster full of future NFL stars on both sides off the ball. Throw in the fact that Notre Dame currently has Rivals’ No. 2-ranked 2027 recruiting class with 16 blue-chip commitments, including two 5-stars, and the Irish are built for sustained success over the next five years.

CBS Sports: “The Irish are among the 10 biggest spenders in the sport. They offer arguably the best combination of a high floor — thanks to the schedule and annual top 10 recruiting classes — and a high ceiling in college football heading into the second half of the decade.”

Two decades removed from its last national title (2005), the Longhorns are “back” and building to something special with former 2023 No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning entering his second season as Texas’ starting QB. And, after diving head-first into the transfer portal and signing the No. 1 overall receiver in Cam Coleman, the ‘Horns enter 2026 with one of college football’s most talented rosters. Steve Sarkisian is 48-20 in five seasons but has won 10 or more games in three straight seasons and appears ready to take that next step with all the financial resources available to him at Texas.

CBS Sports: “Players want to play where they can get paid and win — and they will move quickly to do so with the portal. Texas can definitely provide the former, but if they prove this year that the operation is capable of the latter, the next few years of Texas football could be special.”

If there’s a team that’s most poised to follow in Indiana’s footsteps and win its first-ever national championship in 2026, it’s Oregon. The Ducks return a significant majority of last year’s national semifinalist squad, including superstar quarterback Dante Moore and its entire starting defensive line. Add in Oregon’s elite recruiting efforts with three-straight Top 5 classes and another Top 10 class on the way in 2027, head coach Dan Lanning (48-8 in four years) and the Ducks appear primed to finally break through in 2026 after back-to-back 13-win seasons.

CBS Sports: “If the Ducks continue pairing top-shelf recruiting with transfer portal aggression and quarterback stability, they won’t just be an annual CFP team — they’ll be a recurring national title contender.”

Last but hardly least are the reigning national champion Hoosiers. Cignetti took what he learned under Saban in the early days of Alabama’s dynasty and transformed lowly Indiana from Big Ten cellar-dweller to national champ. And, after going a perfect 16-0 behind a one-year rental in Heisman Trophy-winning QB Fernando Mendoza, Cignetti reloaded with On3’s No. 1-ranked 2026 transfer class highlighted by former TCU QB Josh Hoover. It’s clear Cignetti has already mastered the sports’ new era of year-to-year roster overhauls and has the Hoosiers as ready as anybody to create college football’s next great dynasty.

CBS Sports: “Bet against Cignetti at your own risk, but as long as that no-undershirt quarter-zip is on the sideline, my money is on Indiana to be a threat in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races.”