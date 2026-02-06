CBS Sports predicts Way-Too-Early 2026 College Football Playoff 12-team field, bracket

It’s never too early to look ahead, as the college football season is done for 2025, and now a long offseason is upon us. The pomp and circumstance of the sport will return in the summertime, but the College Football Playoff predictions are already rolling in.

This past season, Indiana stood tall above the rest of the field, as the Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes in the national title game, but will they be able to repeat next season? That’s the question on the mind of CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford.

He took the liberty to project the 2026 College Football Playoff bracket. He’s still a believer in the Hoosiers, having them notch a bye week. Check out who else he’s riding with next season below.

The sting is real for Miami after losing in the national title game. The good news, though? The Hurricanes have the horses to return in 2026.

The Canes have taken the steps under Mario Cristobal, elevating their game and returning to the top of the mountain. Carson Beck won’t be there, but Darian Mensah will be a heck of a replacement. CBS Sports has Miami winning the ACC and getting the top overall seed.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (MICHAEL CLUBB | SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Notre Dame won 10 consecutive games, but it couldn’t convince the selection committee to punch their ticket to the 12-team Playoff. Then, they opted not to participate in bowl season, focusing on 2026 instead.

It could pay off, with Marcus Freeman leading the way and quarterback CJ Carr returning. The Fighting Irish should, for all intents and purposes, be one of the best teams in the nation next season. CBS Sports believes a bye week is in its future.

Arch Manning is returning for another go-round. Texas won’t let it be for naught, as it is surrounding him with stars all over the offensive side of the football.

Will it be enough? Time will tell, but after missing the College Football Playoff in 2025, the Longhorns will be more motivated than ever to get back to the 12-team dance. CBS Sports believes they will.

Curt Cignetti is building a monster. Indiana is fresh off completing its 16-0 championship season, but there’s no rest for the weary.

There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that the Hoosiers will be ready to compete once again next season. Fernando Mendoza will move on to the NFL, but TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover is a more than formidable replacement. CBS Sports thinks the Hoosiers will win the Big Ten and continue their dominance.

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati – © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech is trying to crash the party at the top of the college football world. The Red Raiders made their first impact this season, winning the Big 12 but falling to Oregon in their playoff game.

Tech has a big-time transfer coming in at quarterback in Brendan Sorsby, and he’s expected to take the team to the next level. We’ll see what the Red Raiders have in store for an encore in 2026, but CBS Sports thinks they’ll win the Big 12.

Georgia hasn’t been able to get back to the national title game after dominating college football for a couple of seasons. Count out Kirby Smart at your own risk.

The Bulldogs have still captured multiple SEC titles in that time. They want more, and with Gunner Stockton coming back for another season, they can achieve it. CBS Sports still has Georgia making the CFP.

Dan Lanning has Oregon in the upper echelon. It feels like a national title is coming, but the Ducks have actually fallen to the past two national champions over the last two seasons in Ohio State and now Indiana.

Dante Moore coming back is a huge boost, even after landing Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal. Oregon should compete at the top of the food chain once again in 2026. CBS Sports has them getting an at-large bid.

(Grace Hollars | IndyStar | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ohio State couldn’t go back-to-back, but it wasn’t without trying. They put together an incredible effort, only falling to the two teams that played for it all in Indiana and Miami.

Julian Sayin made it to New York for the Heisman Ceremony, and he’ll be back in 2026, along with Jeremiah Smith. It’s easy to expect big things from the Buckeyes, and CBS Sports sees an at-large bid in their future.

Lane Kiffin is heading to LSU, and CBS Sports believes the payoff will be immediate. They have the Tigers making the CFP in the coach’s first season with the Tigers, slotting them in at the No. 9 seed.

With Sam Leavitt at quarterback, Kiffin’s offense should be electric as always. Celebrations will certainly take place in Baton Rouge if they make their first expanded CFP in 2026.

It was a majorly impressive season for Mike Elko at Texas A&M this past year. Marcel Reed was great at quarterback, and the Aggies were able to host their own home playoff game.

They fell short, but there’s no reason to expect them not to be competitive again in 2026. Reed is returning, and if he takes another step, A&M could be dangerous inside the SEC and beyond. An at-large bid is in their future yet again, per CBS Sports.

Memphis gets into the CFP as the team outside the four major conferences. The Tigers have been building towards this for a couple of seasons, but CBS Sports believes they get over the hump in 2026.

Charles Huff is replacing Ryan Silverfield, who left for Arkansas this offseason. They’ll have a ton of transfers, but that hasn’t hampered teams in the past.

A tumultuous offseason was saved by Michigan’s hire of Kyle Whittingham. It was a money hire for the Wolverines after the Sherrone Moore debacle took center stage.

With Bryce Underwood back for another go-round, CBS Sports has the Wolverines make a run in the Big Ten. They’re the fourth team from the conference to get into the 12-team dance in these projections.

First-Round Byes

No. 1 Miami (ACC Champion)

No. 2 Notre Dame

No. 3 Texas (SEC Champion)

No. 4 Indiana (Big Ten Champion)

First-Round Matchups

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Ohio State

No. 12 Michigan at No. 5 Texas Tech (Big 12 Champion)

No. 11 Memphis at No. 6 Georgia

No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Oregon







