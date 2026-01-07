CBS Sports ranks 4 potential College Football Playoff Championship games from best to worst

The 2025 College Football Playoff is down to four. The CFP semifinals officially kick off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Fiesta Bowl between No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1) and No. 10 Miami (12-2). Then, the All-Big Ten Peach Bowl between No. 1 Indiana (14-0) and No. 5 Oregon (13-1) kicks off exactly 24 hours later Friday night in Atlanta. CBS Sports has some thoughts on the potential matchups.

The winners of the Fiesta and Peach bowls will then square off 10 days later in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. And after three of the last four national champions — Ohio State (2024), Georgia (2021-22) and Alabama (2020) — were all ousted in last week’s quarterfinals, this year’s national title game will feature two brand new CFP contenders regardless of who wins this week.

With that in mind, CBS Sports has ranked the four potential national championship matchups before the semifinals formally get underway this week. Check out which titles game matchups CBS Sports‘ Tom Fornelli prefers to see on Dec. 19:

1. No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 10 Miami

Among the remaining teams still in contention, a national championship between the Ducks and Hurricanes will likely draw the most eyes, especially given their history on the national stage. Of the four teams in the field, Oregon has the most recent title game appearance after playing for — and losing — the first-ever CFP championship game in 2014 against Ohio State. Meanwhile, Miami remains a college football blue blood given its run of four national titles between 1983-91, and is the field’s most recent champion after winning it all in 2001 under Larry Coker.

CBS Sports: “While neither team is a television draw the likes of Ohio State or Alabama, they are known commodities in the college football world and would draw more ‘casual’ eyeballs in this spot than any other possible combination. As for the matchup itself, the teams are quite similar. They have physical run games that look to punish you for 60 minutes but also have accurate quarterbacks who can get the ball to dangerous playmakers at the wide receiver position.”

2. No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 10 Miami

Adam Cairns-Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might be the most star-studded matchup of the bunch, beginning at the quarterback position, which features the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner in Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza and Miami’s Carson Beck. The tandem is well-known nationally, given Beck’s history at Georgia and Mendoza’s rise to prominence in a breakout season. Both have also been mentioned as potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks, albeit Beck’s mentions came two years ago, ahead of the 2024 season.

CBS Sports: “Indiana may not have a bunch of blue-chip prospects on their offensive and defensive lines, but go ahead and ask all those blue-chip teams it’s beaten if they could tell the difference when facing them. … So that certainly brings some ‘sizzle’ to the matchup for television purposes. Plus, you can always sell this as New Blood vs. Blue Blood.”

3. No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

This Big Ten vs. SEC national championship matchup would draw fans from coast-to-coast and includes some of the most explosive offenses from college football’s two biggest conferences. And, as Fornelli points out, this could be one of the highest-scoring national championships in a decade since Alabama knocked off Clemson in a 45-40 shootout to win the 2015 title. Both feature Top 10-ranked offenses with the Ducks averaging 38 points per game and the Rebels right behind at 37.6 ppg.

CBS Sports: “Of the four possible matchups, this is the one most likely to deliver us a shootout. Ole Miss has been involved in plenty of those all year, thanks to the likes of Trinidad Chambliss and an explosive offense. … Oregon has shown more versatility. It can win a rock fight, but it’s also one of the most explosive offenses in the country.”

4. No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

Another possible Big Ten vs. SEC matchup, CBS Sports is less high on this championship showdown, given the potential to end up being the least competitive, at least based on pregame projections from Las Vegas oddsmakers. Indiana and Ole Miss also represent the two remaining teams with the least-recent championship history. The upstart Hoosiers have never won a national title, while the Rebels’ last claimed national championships occurred in the early 1960s.

CBS Sports: “This is the matchup that would have the largest spread. I don’t know where the final odds would be by the time the game came around, but using my power ratings, I’d have Indiana as roughly a 10-point favorite here. … Still, while I’ll be happy to watch this game if it’s the one we get. The blowout potential here is higher than anywhere else, which makes it the least appealing.”