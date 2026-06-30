CBS Sports ranks best all-around athletic programs after 2025-26 season

CBS Sports is taking a broader look at success across college athletics following the conclusion of the 2025-26 academic year. Cody Nagel ranked all 68 Power Four schools by evaluating performance across six marquee sports: football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball.

Rather than focusing solely on championships, the rankings rewarded consistent success throughout both the regular season and postseason. Of course, Postseason accomplishments carried the most weight in the scoring formula though, accounting for 70 percent of each sport’s overall score.

In the end, Texas finished comfortably atop the rankings after another dominant year across multiple programs, while several SEC and Big Ten schools rounded out the top 10. Here’s a look at Nagel’s top programs from the 2025-26 college sports season.

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Texas claimed the No. 1 spot after putting together arguably the nation’s most complete athletic year. The Longhorns posted a regular-season winning percentage above .750 in five of the six sports included in the rankings while also accumulating more postseason points than any other school.

The school’s athletic success was highlighted by their second straight Women’s College World Series championship in softball. The Longhorns also recently captured the NACDA Directors’ Cup, marking the fifth time in the past six years.

Alabama didn’t win a national championship in any of the six sports, but they consistently made deep postseason runs. The Crimson Tide reached the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, baseball quarterfinals and softball semifinals to build one of the nation’s strongest overall résumés.

Consistency across multiple sports helped Alabama finish second overall. Nagel noted the Crimson Tide ranked second nationally in postseason points, a strong accomplishment.

Michigan led all Big Ten schools after capturing the national championship in men’s basketball. That title served as the centerpiece of another successful year across the athletic department.

The Wolverines consistently performed well in multiple sports throughout the academic year. Their balanced success helped separate them from the rest of the conference.

Perhaps flying under the radar, Texas A&M quietly assembled one of the strongest all-around seasons in college athletics. The Aggies earned valuable postseason points across multiple sports while maintaining consistent regular-season success.

Their balanced production helped them edge several traditional powers in the final rankings. Texas A&M finished just outside the top three overall, with room to grow moving forward.

Nebraska may be waiting for sustained success on the football field, but they had immense fun cheering outside of the gridiron. The Cornhuskers produced the second-highest combined regular-season winning percentage among every program in the rankings.

That consistency across the board helped Nebraska finish inside the top five. The strong showing reflected success throughout the athletic department.

UCLA was powered by its national championship in women’s basketball. The Bruins also reached the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball to compile an impressive overall résumé.

Success across multiple programs helped UCLA remain near the top of the rankings. Their postseason production proved especially valuable in the scoring formula. Now they just need the football team to follow suit.

Oklahoma once again demonstrated why it remains one of the nation’s premier athletic departments. The Sooners earned strong marks across multiple sports while consistently reaching postseason play, no matter the sport.

Their balanced success helped them secure a top-10 finish. Oklahoma remained among the nation’s most complete programs throughout the year, while capturing a national title on the diamond.

Georgia turned in another impressive all-around athletic campaign during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs accumulated points across several sports to finish among the nation’s top programs.

Strong postseason performances helped Georgia climb into the top 10. The SEC powerhouse continued to showcase success well beyond football, even if Kirby Smart’s team may set the standard.

Tennessee joined Texas and Nebraska as the only schools to reach the postseason (bowl season in football) in all six sports included in the rankings. That across-the-board consistency helped the Volunteers secure a top-10 finish despite not winning a national championship.

Tennessee continued to perform at a high level throughout the athletic department. The Volunteers once again proved to be one of the nation’s deepest programs over the past year.

Miami rounded out the top 10 after producing a strong year across several marquee sports, including a runner-up football campaign. The Hurricanes consistently earned postseason appearances and valuable points in the rankings formula.

Their overall balance helped them narrowly secure the final spot in the top 10. Miami finished just ahead of Texas Tech in the final standings by about .50.

Nos. 11-25

11. Texas Tech (45.38)

12. Ole Miss (42.84)

13. TCU (42.03)

14. North Carolina (41.96)

15. Kentucky (41.43)

16. Louisville (41.41)

17. Duke (40.93)

18. Oregon (39.92)

19. Indiana (39.75)

20. Arizona State (39.46)

21. Virginia (38.68)

22. USC (38.30)

23. Iowa State (37.38)

24. Arizona (36.73)

25. Kansas (35.22)

Nos. 26-68

26. SMU (34.72)

27. Florida (34.67)

28. Wisconsin (33.94)

29. Vanderbilt (33.52)

30. Iowa (32.56)

31. Illinois (32.50)

32. West Virginia (32.42)

33. Mississippi State (31.93)

34. Ohio State (31.42)

35. Oklahoma State (31.42)

36. Purdue (31.29)

37. LSU (31.08)

38. Minnesota (31.05)

39. Arkansas (30.48)

40. NC State (29.21)

41. Clemson (29.02)

42. Georgia Tech (28.92)

43. Stanford (27.41)

44. BYU (27.40)

45. Pitt (27.26)

46. UCF (26.76)

47. Notre Dame (26.63)

48. Washington (26.20)

49. South Carolina (25.63)

50. Colorado (25.24)

51. Virginia Tech (25.02)

52. Michigan State (24.98)

53. Florida State (24.62)

54. Baylor (23.99)

55. Wake Forest (23.87)

56. Houston (23.59)

57. Kansas State (22.26)

58. Cincinnati (21.77)

59. Missouri (21.21)

60. Auburn (21.06)

61. Penn State (20.98)

62. Utah (20.77)

63. Syracuse (18.21)

64. Cal (17.17)

65. Northwestern (17.16)

66. Maryland (16.50)

67. Rutgers (12.51)

68. Boston College (10.22)