CBS Sports ranks college football's Top 10 most complete rosters entering 2026 season

As evidenced by Indiana‘s historic and undefeated national championship run last season, teams need more than star power to win it all. It takes an entire team, and usually some quality depth up and down the roster to achieve greatness in college football.

Elite depth was vital to Alabama‘s six national championships between 2009-20 during Nick Saban’s legendary 17-year tenure in Tuscaloosa. And while the NCAA Transfer Portal and NIL have undoubtedly leveled the talent gap over the past several seasons, the ability to field a complete team with quality depth up and down the roster has been key for the last four College Football Playoff national champions.

With that in mind, CBS Sports identified college football’s Top 10 rosters following the conclusion of Spring practice last month. To do that, CBS Sports focused on positional balance with recent signing classes and transfer portal additions heavily factored in, along with returning production and experience across the projected two-deep.

So, without further delay, let’s check out college football’s Top 10 most complete rosters coming out of Spring practice:

Best position group: Receiver

Biggest offseason upgrades: WR Cam Coleman (Auburn), RBs Raleek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State)

While superstar quarterback and preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Arch Manning will get most of the headlines heading into the regular season, this year’s Longhorns squad is absolutely LOADED. With Manning expected to enter the NFL Draft after this upcoming season, head coach Steve Sarkisian went all-in on the transfer portal and hauled in a star-studded class that included the No. 2 overall transfer in Coleman and an upgraded backfield of Brown and Smothers.

Add in former Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles to pair with returning LB Anthony Hill Jr. and pass rusher Colin Simmons, and Texas loaded up on both sides of the ball. And don’t overlook an offensive line that returns Trevor Goosby at left tackle and added former Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani at right tackle, and Sarkisian might have the most complete roster in college football.

Best position group: Receiver

Biggest offseason upgrades: RB Ja’Kobi Jackson (Florida), DBs Earl Little Jr. (Florida State) and Terry Moore (Duke), EDGE Qua Russaw (Alabama), DT James Smith (Alabama)

Despite losing a large portion of its FBS-leading defense to the NFL, the Buckeyes aren’t without elite talent, especially on offense where superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith leads an all-star group that includes sophomore running back Bo Jackson and quarterback Julian Sayin, who finished fourth in last year’s Heisman Trophy balloting. Ohio State also added five-star freshman WR Chris Henry Jr., who will help take some heat off of Smith’s back and provide Saying multiple big-play options out wide.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day replenished his team’s defensive depth by adding several elite transfers, including Little Jr. and Moore at safety to help alleviate the loss of Top 11 overall pick Caleb Downs, as well as the Alabama defensive duo of Russaw and Smith. Those additions are expected to be immediate contributors in Year 2 under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Best position group: Tight end

Biggest offseason upgrades: DBs Khalil Barnes (Clemson) and Ja’Marley Riddle (East Carolina), WR Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech)

The SEC’s last national champion isn’t necessarily star-studded, with unassuming returning starting QB Gunner Stockton as the most notable name. But that’s just how Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart likes it. Stockton leads an experienced Georgia offense that returns eight starters, including four of five offensive linemen and playmaking TE Lawson Luckie. That’s in addition to RBs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, and former Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell, who give the run-first ‘Dawgs plenty of backfield options.

The defense lost some quality leadership to the NFL, but still returns plenty of leadership at all three levels, led by elite DBs KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV, as well as veteran LBs Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole in the middle. But its up front where Georgia remains the strongest with returning DTs Jordan Hall and former five-star signee Elijah Griffin inside and senior Gabe Harris Jr. coming off the edge.

Best position group: Defensive line

Biggest offseason upgrades: OT Michael Bennett (Yale), WR Iverson Hooks (UAB), DBs Koi Perich (Minnesota) and Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

The Ducks have a serious case at No. 1 on this list given their wealth of returning stars, led by junior QB Dante Moore, who opted out of entering the NFL Draft for another year in Eugene. And he’ll have plenty of talent to work with, including exceptional TE Jamari Johnson, the backfield tandem of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., as well as a healthy Evan Stewart joined by playmaking sophomores Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan at receiver.

But it’s defensively where the Ducks have the most coming back, including all four senior starters up front with DTs Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington and EDGEs Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning also reinforced a young but talented secondary with Perich working alongside CBs Ify Obidegwu, Brandon Finney Jr. and Williams IV.

Best position group: Secondary

Biggest offseason upgrades: WRs Mylan Graham (Ohio State) and Quincy Porter (Ohio State), DT Tionne Gray (Oregon), DB DJ McKinney (Colorado)

After missing last year’s College Football Playoff, a highly motivated Fighting Irish return a wealth of star talent on both sides of the ball, led by sophomore starting QB C.J. Carr, who proved he’s the real deal during a breakout freshman season in 2025. It helps he’ll be working behind what is considered the game’s best and most experienced offensive lines with four of five starters back. And while the production of RBs Jeremiyah Love and Kadarian Price will be hard to replace, Notre Dame isn’t without options.

Defensively, though, is where the Irish will really shine in 2026, led by a secondary that includes future Top-10 NFL draft pick Leonard Moore at CB along with Christian Gray and McKinney, as well as veteran safeties Brauntae Johnson and Adon Shuler. And don’t overlook LB Jaiden Ausberry, who will be the heart of a front seven that includes junior EDGEs Bryce Young, Boubacar Traore and former Alabama transfer Keon Keeley.

Best position group: Receiver

Biggest offseason upgrades: WR Cooper Barkate (Duke), QB Darian Mensah (Duke), OG Jamal Merriweather (Georgia), DB Omar Thornton (Boston College), EDGE Damon Wilson II (Missouri)

It’s hard to believe, but the national runner-up Hurricanes might be even more talented than last season, especially on offense. Miami pulled to coupe of all coupes when it convinced Mensah and Barkate to enter the portal on the last day of its two-week opening and transferring to South Beach to join an offense already led by star RB Mark Fletcher Jr. and WR Malachi Toney. And while offensive line might be a question to start the season, it’s hardly without talent, with five-star freshman tackle Jackson Cantwell joining seniors Matthew McCoy and Ryan Rodriguez.

And despite losing elite pass rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor to the NFL, Miami still returns plenty of experience to its front seven, led by junior EDGE Marquise Lightfoot and senior DT Ahmad Moten Sr., as well as former Missouri and Georgia pass rusher Damon Wilson II. The ‘Canes secondary will have some new faces, but former transfers Zechariah Poyser, Romanas Frederique Jr., and Ethan O’Connor all started games last season.

Best position group: Running back

Biggest offseason upgrades: WR Terrell Anderson (NC State), EDGE Zuriah Fisher (Penn State), DT Alex VanSumeren (Michigan State), DB Jontez Williams (Iowa State)

Along with landing his first No. 1 recruiting class at USC, Lincoln Riley returns a majority of last season’s squad with 15 total returning starters for the most among all Power Four programs. That’s especially apparent on offense, which has nine of 11 starters back, led by senior quarterback Jayden Maiava, running backs Waymond Jordan and all five offensive linemen. Also look for several freshmen to contribute right away, including four-star WRs Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley, and five-star TE Mark Bowman.

Despite all the returners, Riley still dipped into the transfer portal to fill some select holes, especially on defense with the senior additions of pass rusher Fisher, VanSumeren and Williams, who will join an experience secondary led by safeties Christian Piece and Kennedy Urlacher. Up front, the Trojans also return veteran EDGEs Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby.

Best position group: Quarterback

Biggest offseason upgrades: DB Ty Benefield (Boise State), QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), OT Jordan Seaton (Colorado), EDGE Princewill Umanmienlen (Ole Miss), WR Eugene Wilson (Florida)

Given the offseason shakeup in Baton Rouge, beginning at the top with new head coach Lane Kiffin, the Tigers will look completely different in 2026. Kiffin in turn overhauled LSU’s entire roster with 40 new additions as part of the No. 5-ranked transfer portal class. Leading that charge was Leavitt, the No. 1 player in the portal, Seaton and a nearly all-new WR room led by former Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown and Wilson from Florida.

Kiffin also managed to completely rebuild the Tigers’ defensive front by poaching elite SEC talent with the transfer additions of pass rushers Jaylen Brown (South Carolina), Jordan Ross (Tennessee), and Umanmielen (Ole Miss), and DT Malik Blocton (Auburn). LSU was able to retain several defensive stars in the second and third levels with senior LB Whit Weeks and DBs Tamarcus Cooley and DJ Pickett.

Best position group: Offensive line

Biggest offseason upgrades: OG Joe Brunner (Wisconsin), DB AJ Harris (Penn State), QB Josh Hoover (TCU), WR Nick Marsh (Michigan State), RB Turbo Richard (Boston College)

The reigning College Football Playoff national champion Hoosiers had plenty of reloading to do after losing much of its star-studded 2025 roster, including replacing Heisman Trophy-winning QB Fernando Mendoza. But third-year coach Curt Cignetti hit the jackpot with the nation’s No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, highlighted by Hoover and Brunner. Of course, Indiana also returns some quality experience in WR Charlie Becker and a mostly-senior offensive line.

Cignetti also has a veteran defense featuring eight seniors, including transfer pass rushers Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi and safety Preston Zachman. That’s in addition to returning experience at linebacker with seniors Isaiah Jones and Kaiden Turner, and in the secondary, led by senior CBs Jamari Sharpe and Ryland Gandy. Add in Harris and the Hoosiers are loaded for another title run.

Best position group: Secondary

Biggest offseason upgrades: DLs Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Mississippi State) and Terrance Green (Oregon), OLs Racin Delgatty (Cal Poly) and Kaden Strayhorn (Michigan), EDGE Devan Thompkins (USC)

Last but hardly least on CBS Sports’ list is a Crimson Tide squad entering a pivotal Year 3 under head coach Kalen DeBoer. And while there is a legitimate questions all around, all eyes are on QB, where junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell are battling it out to replace Ty Simpson as QB1. Still, Alabama isn’t hurting for talent with star junior WR Ryan Coleman-Williams. But its at RB and OL where the Tide need to show improvement, and five-star rusher E.J. Crowell might provide an answer.

While there are plenty of questions on offense, Alabama’s defense returns quality depth, especially in the secondary where junior CB Zabien Brown returns alongside senior safeties Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb, each of whom should be Day 1-2 draft picks next April. And don’t overlook experienced albeit oft-injured EDGE Jah-Marien Latham, who’ll pair with pass rusher Yhonzae Pierre and Thompkins.