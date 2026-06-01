CBS Sports ranks college football's toughest schedule stretches for 2026

The 2026 college football season is still months away. However, several programs already know they’ll face brutal stretches that could define their year.

Every contender will be tested at some point, whether it’s through conference rivalries or matchups against playoff-caliber opponents. CBS Sports has decided to highlight the toughest schedule stretches across the country entering the upcoming season.

Not surprisingly, the SEC and Big Ten dominate the list. Several national title contenders will face multiple ranked opponents in consecutive weeks, while others will have little margin for error if they hope to stay in the College Football Playoff race. Check out the full list below, according to CBS.

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Northwestern landed at the top of the rankings thanks to a brutal three-game stretch in November. The Wildcats open the run with a trip to Oregon before returning home to face Iowa.

Things don’t get any easier with a road game against Ohio State waiting the following week. If Northwestern survives that stretch, it will have earned every bit of national respect.

Iowa faces three straight games against teams expected to contend in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes travel to Michigan before hosting Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium.

They then head across the country to face Washington in Seattle. It’s a demanding stretch that will test Iowa on both sides of the ball.

Lane Kiffin’s first season at LSU includes one of the toughest November stretches in the country. The Tigers host Alabama and Texas in consecutive weeks before traveling to Tennessee.

All three opponents enter the year with playoff expectations. If LSU navigates this run successfully, it could be firmly in the national title conversation.

Jeff Lebby’s team faces a difficult October slate against LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. Two of those matchups come on the road, including trips to Baton Rouge and Austin.

Oklahoma provides another physical challenge in between. There are no easy weeks for the Bulldogs during this stretch.

Auburn opens its difficult run with a rivalry matchup at Georgia. The Tigers then host LSU before traveling to Ole Miss.

Each opponent presents a different challenge and little recovery time exists between games. It’s a defining stretch for Alex Golesh’s program.

Michigan’s late-season schedule features road games against Oregon and Ohio State. Sandwiched in between is a home matchup against UCLA.

The Wolverines will likely need to navigate this stretch successfully to remain in Big Ten title contention. It won’t be easy for Kyle Whittingham’s team in Year 1.

Alabama’s October schedule is loaded with SEC heavyweights. The Crimson Tide face Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M over a three-week span.

Two of those games could have major implications for the SEC Championship race. It’s a critical stretch for Kalen DeBoer’s third season.

Texas A&M closes the regular season with Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas. The rivalry matchup against the Longhorns could once again carry major postseason implications.

By that point in the year, health and depth will be critical. A little revenge in their rivalry showdown won’t hurt either.

The Longhorns face Oklahoma, Florida and Ole Miss in consecutive weeks. Rivalry games are always unpredictable, and both Florida and Ole Miss bring plenty of talent to the table.

It’s one of the most difficult stretches on Texas’ schedule. For a team where it feels like it’s championship or bust, this could change everything.

South Carolina faces Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in a three-game span. The Gamecocks will need to be at their best if they hope to stay in the SEC race.

Each matchup carries significant conference implications. After a disappointing 2025, this stretch might define their 2026.

Indiana’s October schedule includes Nebraska, Ohio State and Michigan. The Hoosiers have elevated expectations after their immense success under Curt Cignetti.

This stretch will provide a clear measuring stick for where the program stands after winning last season’s national title. Are they a flash in the pan, or are the Hoosiers truly here to stay will be answered.

USC draws Oregon, Washington and Penn State in consecutive weeks. The Trojans also face Wisconsin and Ohio State shortly after that run.

It’s one of the most challenging stretches in the Big Ten. Lincoln Riley needs to put out a winner in 2026, and he’ll be facing a ton of pressure during this stretch.

Arizona’s November schedule includes Texas Tech, TCU and Utah. All three opponents are expected to compete near the top of the Big 12 standings.

The Wildcats will need strong play on both sides of the ball to emerge from the stretch. Maybe they can surprise some people in the conference this season by winning each game in this stretch.

Florida State faces road trips to Louisville and Miami before hosting Clemson. The three-game stretch could ultimately determine the Seminoles’ ACC title hopes.

It’s a major test for Mike Norvell and his staff. Last season was a disaster, but if they don’t turn it around in 2026, he might not be in Tallahassee much longer.

Bill Belichick’s second season at North Carolina includes an early challenge against Clemson, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels will quickly find out where they stand in the ACC race.

It’s a demanding stretch for a program still getting used to a new era. Last season was a rollercoaster, but they’re entering 2026 with a better understanding of where they sit in the ACC, it seems.