CBS Sports ranks every Big Ten coach entering the 2026 season

Entering 2026, there’s plenty of pressure and expectations to go around inside the Big Ten, with programs led by some of the biggest names in college football. Teams like Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan are chasing championships, and that has coaches under the spotlight more than ever.

With that in mind, CBS Sports’ ranked every Big Ten head coach. The rankings, put together by a panel of writers led by Tom Fornelli, blended everything from career accomplishments to future potential and overall program trajectory.

In the end, some coaches earned respect for sustained winning, while others landed lower because of mounting pressure entering 2026. As always, the rankings are guaranteed to spark debate across the conference heading into the new season. Check them out below.

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Curt Cignetti cemented himself as the top coach in the Big Ten after leading Indiana to a national championship in just his second season in Bloomington. The Hoosiers didn’t just win big games, but they dominated them, including postseason blowouts over Alabama and Oregon.

Cignetti has completely transformed the perception of Indiana football in record time. Entering 2026, the Hoosiers are no longer a surprise story but one of the standard-bearers in college football.

Ryan Day remains one of the sport’s elite coaches despite Ohio State falling short of another national title in 2025. The Buckeyes went undefeated in Big Ten play before losing to Indiana in the conference championship game and later falling to Miami in the CFP.

While finally beating Michigan helped silence some criticism, ending the season on a two-game losing streak left a sour taste in Columbus. Still, Day’s overall body of work keeps him firmly near the top of the rankings.

Dan Lanning continues to build one of the nation’s premier programs at Oregon. Through four seasons, he owns a 48-8 record and has already guided the Ducks to a Big Ten title and multiple CFP victories.

Oregon remains consistently in the championship conversation under his leadership. The only thing missing from Lanning’s résumé is a national championship breakthrough.

Kyle Whittingham’s move from Utah to Michigan immediately changed the conversation around the Wolverines entering 2026. Long respected as one of college football’s steadiest coaches, Whittingham now takes over a blue-blood program with far different expectations.

Michigan believes his toughness and consistency can quickly return the program to national contention. The biggest question is how he adapts from overachieving at Utah to managing championship-level pressure in Ann Arbor.

Matt Campbell built his reputation as one of the sport’s best developmental coaches during his time at Iowa State. Now at Penn State, the expectations have changed dramatically, with CFP appearances and conference titles becoming the standard.

An 11-win season that once felt monumental is now viewed as simply meeting expectations. Campbell enters 2026 trying to prove he can elevate a blue-blood program the same way he elevated the Cyclones.

Lincoln Riley remains a respected offensive mind, but the pressure is mounting at USC. The Trojans have yet to fully capitalize on the hype surrounding Riley’s arrival from Oklahoma, and expectations entering 2026 are sky high.

USC is viewed by many as a legitimate CFP contender, but another disappointing season could intensify criticism surrounding the program. Riley still has plenty of believers, but this season feels pivotal.

Kirk Ferentz continues to earn respect as one of the sport’s most consistent coaches. Even after dropping slightly in the rankings, Ferentz remains widely viewed as a model of stability in the Big Ten.

Iowa consistently wins games despite roster limitations and offensive struggles that would derail many programs. Few coaches have done more with less over the past two decades.

Bret Bielema has quietly turned Illinois into one of the Big Ten’s most reliable programs. The Illini have won at least eight games in three of the last four seasons under his leadership, something rarely seen in Champaign this century.

Illinois has also become increasingly competitive against Power Four opponents. Entering 2026, Bielema has the program firmly in the CFP dark-horse conversation.

Jedd Fisch helped Washington take a major step forward in his second season, improving the Huskies to nine wins. While progress was clear, Washington still remains outside the Big Ten’s top tier entering 2026.

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the program is how Fisch handles quarterback Demond Williams Jr. after his attempted transfer during the offseason. If Fisch can keep the locker room together, Washington could emerge as a sleeper contender.

P.J. Fleck continues to be one of college football’s most polarizing coaches, but Minnesota has remained consistently competitive under his leadership. The Golden Gophers may not contend for national championships, but Fleck has established a reliable winning culture in Minneapolis.

His work often draws comparisons to Kirk Ferentz because of the stability he’s created at a difficult job. While opinions on Fleck vary widely, his track record in the Big Ten speaks for itself.

11. Matt Rhule, Nebraska (37)

12. Bob Chesney, UCLA (38)

13. Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State (43)

14. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin (48)

15. Barry Odom, Purdue (50)

16. Greg Schiano, Rutgers (52)

17. Mike Locksley, Maryland (55)

18. David Braun, Northwestern (57)