CBS Sports ranks every SEC coach entering the 2026 season

Entering 2026, there’s no shortage of pressure and expectations inside the SEC, where some of college football’s biggest brands are once again chasing national championships. Programs like Georgia, Texas and Alabama are all expected to contend at the highest level, putting coaches across the league squarely under the microscope.

With that in mind, CBS Sports ranked every SEC head coach entering the 2026 season. The rankings, put together by a panel of writers led by Tom Fornelli, factored in everything from career accomplishments and consistency to long-term upside and overall program trajectory.

In the end, some coaches were rewarded for sustained success and playoff appearances, while others landed lower because of mounting pressure or uncertainty entering the fall. As always, the rankings are guaranteed to spark debate throughout the SEC ahead of the 2026 season. Check them out below.

Kirby Smart remains one of the gold standards in college football despite Georgia’s recent playoff frustrations. The Bulldogs captured another SEC title in 2025 but once again failed to make a deep CFP run.

Smart still has two national championships and one of the sport’s most dominant programs under his belt. Even with expectations remaining sky high in Athens, Georgia enters 2026 firmly in the national title conversation.

The 2026 season feels massive for Steve Sarkisian and Texas. The Longhorns entered last season with national championship expectations but missed the CFP after disappointing losses to Ohio State, Florida and Georgia.

Sarkisian has still compiled an impressive 35-8 record over the past three seasons while helping Texas become a legitimate SEC contender. However, with rivals like Texas A&M and Texas Tech continuing to rise, the pressure in Austin is only increasing.

Kalen DeBoer’s first full run at Alabama ended with mixed emotions. The Crimson Tide reached the playoff and won a road game at Oklahoma before suffering a lopsided loss to Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama fans are not accustomed to four-loss seasons, especially after another defeat to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Still, DeBoer’s ability to guide multiple programs to the CFP keeps him among the nation’s top coaches.

Lane Kiffin enters 2026 with enormous expectations after leaving Ole Miss for LSU. Kiffin proved he could build a playoff-caliber team in Oxford, but now the pressure is even greater in Baton Rouge.

LSU hired him to compete for national championships, not simply playoff appearances. If Kiffin can break through at LSU, it would further cement his reputation as one of the sport’s elite offensive minds.

Mike Elko has quickly changed the trajectory of Texas A&M football. After leading the Aggies to the College Football Playoff in just his second season, Elko has already accomplished something Jimbo Fisher never could in College Station.

Texas A&M has become one of the SEC’s most talented and consistent programs under his watch. Now the challenge becomes sustaining that momentum in one of college football’s toughest leagues.

Josh Heupel earned plenty of respect for keeping Tennessee competitive during a turbulent 2025 season. The Volunteers dealt with roster turnover, injuries and the drama surrounding quarterback Nico Iamaleava, yet still managed to finish 8-5.

While the record may not jump off the page, many viewed it as one of Heupel’s better coaching jobs. Tennessee now enters 2026 hoping to take another step back toward playoff contention.

Eli Drinkwitz saw Missouri take a slight step backward in 2025 after back-to-back standout seasons. Injuries at quarterback played a major role in the Tigers falling to 8-5, but Drinkwitz has still elevated the program’s consistency in SEC play.

Missouri has finished .500 or better in conference action in each of the last three seasons. The next step for Drinkwitz is proving the Tigers can consistently beat the SEC’s elite teams.

Brent Venables made a major leap in the rankings after guiding Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. The Sooners showed significant progress in 2025, helping Venables climb from outside the top 50 into the national conversation.

Even with the improvement, there is still skepticism surrounding Oklahoma’s long-term ceiling under his leadership. Another playoff appearance in 2026 would go a long way toward silencing remaining doubts.

Clark Lea orchestrated one of the biggest surprises in college football last season by nearly leading Vanderbilt to the CFP. The Commodores finished 10-3 with impressive wins over LSU and Tennessee while quarterback Diego Pavia emerged as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Lea has dramatically changed expectations around Vanderbilt football in a short amount of time. Entering 2026, the challenge is proving the breakthrough season was not a one-year fluke.

Jon Sumrall arrives at Florida with momentum after quickly building winners at both Troy and Tulane. In just four seasons as a head coach, Sumrall has posted remarkable conference success and already owns a CFP appearance.

Florida believes his ability to consistently win league games can translate to the SEC. The pressure in Gainesville is massive, but Sumrall’s track record suggests he could thrive in the spotlight.

11. Shane Beamer, South Carolina (40)

12. Alex Golesh, Auburn (45)

13. Pete Golding, Ole Miss (51)

14. Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas (56)

15. Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State (58)

16. Will Stein, Kentucky (64)