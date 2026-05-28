CBS Sports ranks five Big Ten games that will shape College Football Playoff race in September

The Big Ten released its television schedule for the first few weeks of the 2026 season on Wednesday. With that, we now know exactly when some of the real marquee matchups will occur.

It’s a packed slate early on for the conference, which will look to stand its ground as the top offering in college football after claiming the last three national championships. But September is an important month.

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To that end, CBS Sports has ranked the top five Big Ten games that will shape the 2026 College Football Playoff race by the end of September. Let’s take a look at them below.

Saturday, Sept. 26

The Ohio State portion of this is pretty straightforward. As one of the favorites from the Big Ten to win the national title, any game that could offer a potential stumbling block is one of note. And this certainly qualifies.

Illinois has steadily built up its program under Bret Bielema, but it hasn’t quite hit the full breakthrough just yet. After hitting 10 wins in 2024 and nine wins last season, can the Fighting Illini prove they’re ready to make an Indiana-like leap to the front of the conference? Opportunity awaits early.

Saturday, Sept. 5

A few of these matchups for CBS are non-conference matchups, with some having the potential to have just as much playoff sway as Big Ten games. This game might matter more for Boise State than for Oregon in terms of actually getting into the playoffs, but it’ll be a big deal for the Big Ten program, too.

Oregon has done everything but win the truly big games on the schedule in the last few years. Avoiding a step back against a very good — but manageable — Boise State team is a must.

3. Oregon at USC

Saturday, Sept. 26

In our opinion, this game could be even higher up the list. It’s a monster Big Ten game and it checks in at No. 3 on the list for CBS Sports. The thing that makes this one such a big contest early on is it might be equally big for both teams.

Oregon’s case is simple. The Ducks figure to be a perennial playoff contender under Dan Lanning, so winning big games is all about potential seeding. For USC, Lincoln Riley is really under the gun and needs to produce a big result. At home? This would be one place to get that started.

2. Oklahoma at Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 12

As CBS Sports notes, the game between the two programs last year in Norman, Okla., might have cost the Big Ten program a playoff shot. For Oklahoma it was a jumping off point for an eventual playoff run.

The stakes remain pretty similar in 2026. Quarterback John Mateer enters his second year with the Sooners, healthy again. He could be poised for a huge leap and take Oklahoma from a playoff participant to a real contender. The scenario is similar for Bryce Underwood at Michigan as he enters Year 2, albeit with a new staff in Ann Arbor.

Saturday, Sept. 12

It doesn’t get much more big-time than this one. Big Ten vs. SEC. Julian Sayin vs. Arch Manning in an early duel of Heisman Trophy favorites. Perennial playoff contenders squaring off to decide the early pecking order.

As CBS Sports notes, “it wasn’t difficult to figure out which September game to put at No. 1 in this story.” The eyes of the nation will be on this one down in Austin, Texas.