CBS Sports ranks most-feared defensive players in college football for 2026 season

Entering the 2026 season, there’s plenty of defensive talent in college football. CBS Sports broke down the most-feared players on that side of the ball entering the year.

EDGE has a number of top-level players in 2026, and three players at the position appear in the top four of CBS Sports’ most-feared defensive players. Texas standout Colin Simmons and South Carolina star Dylan Stewart lead the charge as they continue to prove why their were blue-chip prospects as high school recruits out of the 2024 cycle.

They are two of the top defensive players in the nation heading into 2026. Here are the most-feared defensive players in college football this season, according to CBS Sports.

1. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

After back-to-back dominant seasons, Colin Simmons will look to take another leap forward at Texas in 2026. He led the SEC in sacks as a sophomore in 2025 and enters his junior year as one of the top defensive players in the country.

Simmons had 43 tackles last season to go with 15.5 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks. That came after a monster freshman year in 2024 with 48 tackles, 14 TFLs and nine sacks, along with an interception.

2. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

The anchor of the South Carolina pass rush, Dylan Stewart continued to improve as a sophomore last season. He also comes in at No. 2 among the most-feared defensive players in college football, according to CBS Sports.

Stewart set career-highs with 33 tackles and 12 tackles for loss last year while adding 4.5 sacks. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2024 with 23 total tackles, 10.5 TFLs and 6.5 sacks after arriving as a top-rated recruit.

3. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

One of the top cornerback prospects in the country is back at Notre Dame in 2026. Leonard Moore will once again lead the Fighting Irish secondary in a year filled with expectations in South Bend.

Moore became an All-American as a sophomore last season as he hauled in five interceptions, including a pick-six. He also had 31 tackles and a forced fumble across 10 games, and he will enter 2026 as one of the most-feared defensive players in the nation, according to CBS Sports.

4. Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, LSU

Following a breakout year at Ole Miss in 2025, Princewill Umanmielen re-joined Lane Kiffin at LSU. He will look to follow up his production with the Rebels and prove himself as one of the most-feared defensive players in college football, per CBS Sports.

Umanmielen totaled 44 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks, after transferring from Nebraska. He was one of Kiffin’s top transfer portal additions this cycle, ranking No. 3 in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

5. A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

As a junior at Oregon in 2025, A’Mauri Washington cemented himself as a force on the defensive line. He put together a breakout year and ranks as the most-feared true defensive lineman in the country, according to CBS Sports.

Washington set career-highs with 33 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks across 15 games a year ago. He also had eight passes defended and will look to take a leap forward under new coordinator Chris Hampton.

6. Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

Miami made one of the biggest transfer portal splashes of the offseason in former Missouri EDGE Damon Wilson II. He had a monster year with the Tigers after transferring from Georgia and will try to replicate that production in Coral Gables.

Wilson had 23 tackles last season, including career-highs with 9.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. He then entered the transfer portal and became the No. 6 overall player to hit the open market, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

7. David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

After opting to stay at Oklahoma for the 2025 season, David Stone shined as Brent Venables took over play-calling. He will once again look to serve as an anchor of the defensive line this coming season as one of the top defensive players in the country.

Stone broke out in 2025 as he recorded 42 tackles, including eight TFLs and 1.5 sacks. The former Five Star Plus+ recruit is also generating early NFL Draft buzz, which shows his potential in 2026.

8. Christian Gray, DB, Notre Dame

Another important piece of the Notre Dame secondary, Christian Gray is the second Fighting Irish player to rank in the Top 10 of CBS Sports’ most-feared defensive players in 2026. He was a key part of the 2024 team which made a national championship appearance and was strong again in 2025.

Last year, Gray recorded 17 tackles and two interceptions while setting a career-high with 11 interceptions. That came after he had 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions – including a pick-six – as a sophomore.

9. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Following a redshirt year in 2024, Ellis Robinson IV shined in the Georgia secondary. He led the SEC in interceptions in 2025 and is one of the 10 most-feared players in college football this coming year, according to CBS Sports.

Robinson had 20 tackles a year ago, along with four interceptions on seven passes defended. He arrived on campus as a Five Star Plus+ prospect and appears in line to repeat his success in 2026.

10. Brandon Finney, CB, Oregon

It didn’t take long for Brandon Finney to showcase his talent on the Oregon defense. He was impressive as a freshman in 2025 and rounds out CBS Sports’ Top 10 most-feared defensive prospects in 2026.

Finney had 42 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack. He also hauled in three interceptions, including a pick-six, while recording eight passes defended.

Most-feared defensive players: Nos. 11-26

11. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

12. KJ Bolden, DB, Georgia

13. John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan

14. Koi Perich, DB, Oregon

15. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

16. Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech

17. Anthony Smith, DL, Minnesota

18. Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

19. Ahmad Moten, DL, Miami

20. Tyrique Tucker, DL, Indiana

21. Teitum Tuioti, LB, Oregon

22. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

23. Ty Benefield, DB, LSU

24. Clev Lubin, DL, Louisville

25. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

26. Bryce Fitzgerald, DB, Miami

With spring practice in the rear-view mirror, summer workouts are just about underway across college football. The 2026 season is just a few months away.