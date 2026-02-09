CBS Sports ranks SEC Football teams from first to last in Way-Too-Early college football rankings

Georgia secured its 16th SEC title last season, and its third in the past four years. Nonetheless, the 2026 campaign will be a fresh start for teams across the country. CBS Sports recently released its “way-too-early” 2026 SEC football rankings.

The conference will have plenty of fresh faces next season. Six of the 16 program hired new head coaches, either in the postseason or offseason. Lane Kiffin is the only coach who went from one SEC team to another.

However, there was no shortage of in-conference transfers. With most staffs complete and rosters close to set, CBS Sports provided its best prediction for the 2026 SEC picture.

Texas will be loaded in 2026. Most notably, the Longhorns are returning quarterback Arch Manning behind center. Manning didn’t burst out of the starting gates this past season the way some analysts expected, but he was excellent in the back half of the season.

Manning will have several new weapons by his side, including transfers Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers. On the other side of the ball, Texas hired defensive coordinator Will Muschamp this offseason.

Georgia may not be CBS Sports‘ favorite to win the conference next season, but the Bulldogs aren’t far behind. Like Texas, Georgia is returning its offensive leader in quarterback Gunner Stockton. Moreover, star running back Nate Frazier is running it back with the Bulldogs.

Alas, it’s worth noting that Georgia wasn’t nearly as active in the transfer portal. Georgia’s defense will heavily rely on its returner. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 53 in On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

Texas A&M made a statement in head coach Mike Elko‘s second year with the program. The Aggies began the season with an 11-0 record and narrowly missed out on an SEC Championship game appearance after falling to Texas in their regular-season finale.

Texas A&M will be hungry to bounce back next season. The team returns quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver, but lost both of its coordinators and star wideout KC Concepcion.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, Oklahoma put on a show this past season. The team reeled in quarterback John Mateer from the transfer portal and head coach Brent Venables assumed control of defensive play-calling.

Both Mateer and Venables will reprise their roles next season as Oklahoma makes another run at the SEC title. With several notable additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal, Oklahoma should be a top SEC team in the upcoming season.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin met with the local media on National Signing Day

CBS Sports expects Lane Kiffin to make a splash in his debut campaign at the helm of LSU. As of this report, the Tigers have reeled in 40 players from the transfer portal, while losing 33 to it.

Of particular note, LSU secured a commitment from the highest-rated player in the portal, former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. With offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. following Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, the Tigers’ offense should be a well-oiled machine next season.

It’s not often that Alabama isn’t included in the top five of the national preseason rankings, much less for the SEC. Yet, there are many questions marks surrounding Alabama for the 2026 season.

Obviously, the team lost QB1 Ty Simpson to the NFL Draft, but his position is far from the only hole Alabama must fill. On the bright side, Alabama is returning star WR Ryan Williams and both of its coordinators.

Ole Miss would likely be higher on this list if Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss‘ status for next season wasn’t in flux. The QB is seeking a seventh year of eligibility, but has repeatedly been denied.

While Chambliss may not be able to play next season, running back Kewan Lacy announced he’s running it back in Oxford. It’s substantial news for the Rebels, who are entering their first full season under head coach Pete Golding.

Missouri could easily make some noise next season. The Tigers are returning RB Ahmad Hardy, who was a breakout star this past season. Hardy averaged 126.9 rushing yards per game, the most of any Power Four player.

Missouri replaced QB Beau Pribula with Austin Simmons this offseason. Simmons began last year as Ole Miss’ starting quarterback but was replaced by Chambliss after suffering an injury. With the addition of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, Missouri could make noise in the SEC next season.

South Carolina had an underwhelming 2025 season after entering the year as the No. 13 team in the country. The Gamecocks finished 4-8 overall and 1-7 in conference play.

Instead of falling apart, South Carolina came together this offseason, hungrier than ever to succeed. Of particular note, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor and EDGE Dylan Stewart committed to returning for 2026.

CBS Sports is betting big on Florida’s first season under head coach Jon Sumrall. In fairness, Sumrall hasn’t given fans any reason to doubt him. He guided Tulane to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season and has plenty of resources at UF.

With those resources, Sumrall hauled in commitments from standout transfers, including Eric Singleton Jr. and Cam Dooley. If one of Florida’s players can step up at quarterback, the Gators could be in for an unforgettable season.

