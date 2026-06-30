CBS Sports ranks Top 10 quarterback rooms in college football entering 2026 season

Quarterback remains the single-most important position on any college football team. And that reality has only been reinforced in the day and age of NIL and the transfer portal. From Miami to Texas Tech, Power Four teams backed up the Brinks truck to land the top QBs in the transfer portal in April.

That’s because an elite QB can often make all the difference on a college football roster. Just ask Indiana what 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza meant to last year’s College Football Playoff national champion squad.

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Of course, given the potential for injury — or other more troubling issues — at the position, it’s generally wise to have more than one top-tier quarterback on the roster. After moving on from $5 million transfer QB Brendan Sorsby following his gambling scandal, Texas Tech could open the 2026 regular season with former Tulane transfer Kirk Francis, who ended Spring as the third-string option, as its starter while backup-turned-QB Will Hammond works his way back from an ACL injury last season.

With that in mind, CBS Sports‘ Blake Brockermeyer ranked the Top 10 quarterback rooms at the Power Four level, beginning with a Big Ten program that has taken to signing young-but-experienced transfer QBs to effectively redshirt for a year behind established starters before being promoted to the top spot.

So, without further ado, here are CBS Sports‘ Top 10 quarterback rooms entering the 2026 college football season:

Starter: Dante Moore (Jr.); Backup: Dylan Raiola (Jr.)

No coach or team has utilized the transfer portal to routinely land its next starting quarterback like Dan Lanning and the Ducks. From Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel to now Moore and Raiola, Oregon has routinely mined the portal to rebuild its QB room each of the last five offseasons.

The uber-talented Moore bypassed the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Eugene despite most mock drafts projecting him as the likely No. 2 overall pick after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025. Behind Moore will be Raiola, a former five-star signee who hit the portal after two lackluster seasons at Nebraska to join a Ducks squad on the verge of winning its first-ever national championship.

CBS Sports: “Oregon’s quarterbacks enter the season with 42 combined starts on a loaded roster that looks like my favorite to win the national title. In today’s college football, that kind of quarterback depth is almost impossible to find.”

Starter: Arch Manning (R-Jr.); Backup: MJ Morris (R-Sr.)

Manning, the former No. 1 overall recruit in 2023, is already a first-team preseason All-American and the early betting favorite to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. And despite a rough start, Manning finished his first season as the Longhorns’ QB1 strong with a career-high 3,168 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2025.

Manning is backed up by three talented players, including well-traveled Morris, who has started 10 combined games over the past four seasons at NC State, Maryland and Coastal Carolina. But while Morris provides experience, the Longhorns’ QB2 duties could be split between redshirt freshman KJ Lacey and true freshman Dia Bell depending how preseason camp plays out.

CBS Sports: “The future of the room is just as interesting. Texas has two promising young gunslingers in Dia Bell and KJ Lacey, both of whom are talented enough to factor into the long-term picture.”

Starter: Devon Dampier (Sr.); Backup: Byrd Ficklin (Soph.)

Despite a coaching shakeup, the dual-threat Dampier returns for his second season as the Utes’ starting QB after combining for 3,325 total yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. Dampier is a proven talent who can gut a defense with both his arm and legs after rushing for 2,001 yards and 29 touchdowns over the past two seasons, including in 2024 at New Mexico.

Backing up Dampier is Ficklin, who rushed for 513 yards and averaged 8.4 yards per carry as a change-of-pace option in 2025. Given that experience, and further development within the Utes’ system, the former three-star recruit has shown he can step in and elevate a teams with the best of them when called upon.

CBS Sports: “Devon Dampier is an exciting dual-threat quarterback with proven production as both a passer and runner. … Byrd Ficklin also raised eyebrows as a change-up option last season, … and he will be a name to watch in 2027 — if not sooner — as a potential future star.”

Starter: Trinidad Chambliss (R-Sr.); Backup: Deuce Knight (R-Fr.)

As the Rebels acutely know after 2025, a talented backup can become a team’s saving grace. Despite starting last season as Ole Miss’ backup, Chambliss was elevated to the starting spot due to nagging injuries to Austin Simmons and went on to power the Rebels to the CFP national semifinals.

Chambliss, the former Division II star, returns for a second season in Oxford after winning a temporary injunction against the NCAA in February, and is poised to build upon last season’s breakout 4,464-yard campaign. But given the uncertainty around Chambliss, Ole Miss poached former five-star Auburn QB Deuce Knight out of the transfer portal in January as the heir apparent.

CBS Sports: “Knight is a dual-threat quarterback who got 60 snaps at Auburn last season and looked the part in his only start. That gives Ole Miss both a high-end starter and an exciting long-term option.”

Starter: Julian Sayin (R-Soph.); Backup: Tavien St. Clair (R-Fr.)

Sayin proved himself as the next great Buckeyes QB after throwing for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns on an eye-opening and NCAA-leading 77% competition percentage in 2025. That effort earned him a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist last December.

Just a redshirt sophomore, Sayin returns to lead a still-loaded Ohio State offense that includes rising junior WR Jeremiah Smith, arguably the best playmaker in college football the past two seasons. Backing up Sayin is second-year Tavian St. Clair, who signed with the Buckeyes as the Rivals’ No. 3 QB and No. 4 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class and appears to be the next-in-line.

CBS Sports: “St. Clair is one of the more talented backup options in the country. He got 13 reps last season, was a top recruit in the [2025] class and looked fantastic in the spring game.”

Starter: Sam Leavitt (R-Jr.); Backup: Husan Longstreet (R-Fr.)

The LSU quarterback room looks a LOT different than it did a year after new head coach Lane Kiffin signed 40 new players out of the transfer portal in January. Among his biggest additions was Leavitt, the No. 1 portal player overall according to On3’s Transfer Portal Ranking, who threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns in an injury-shorted 2025 at Arizona State.

Kiffin also made certain to land the Tigers’ QB of the future in Longstreet, a former five-star prospect who was the No. 4 quarterback and a Top 25 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. Longstreet appeared in just four games last season at USC but presents plenty of elite potential.

CBS Sports: “Sam Leavitt is coming off an injury and somewhat of a down season in 2025, but his 2024 tape was excellent. His athletic ability as a runner is elite, and I expect a major rebound season from him if he is healthy.”

Starter: Jayden Maiava (R-Sr.); Backup: Sam Huard (R-Sr.)

The Trojans will have one of college football’s most experienced QB rooms in 2026 with returning Maiava and Huard representing USC’s top two options. Maiava is a returning two-year starter after throwing 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns on 65.8% passing in 2025, his first full season as the Trojans’ QB1.

The veteran Huard signed with the Trojans to work under his uncle Luke, who is entering his second season as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator. Sam Huard is a well-traveled career backup who made nine of his 10 career starts in 2023 at Cal Poly before redshirting in 2024 at Utah.

CBS Sports: “The future of the room is talented freshman Jonas Williams, who has all the tools to be great. He is likely the next big thing at USC, and he gives the Trojans another high-upside piece in a room that already has proven production.”

Starter: Darian Mensah (Jr.); Backup: Luke Nickel (R-Fr.)

For the third-straight offseason, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal broke open the piggy bank to reel in a high-priced transfer to take over as the Hurricanes’ starting QB. The next in line is Mensah, who Miami poached away from ACC rival Duke on the final day of the January portal window.

Mensah is coming off an electric 2025 in which he was named the ACC Player of the Year after throwing for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns to just six interceptions while powering the Blue Devils to a surprise ACC championship. He’ll be backed up by Nickel, a pro-style former four-star 2025 recruit who appeared in just one game last season.

CBS Sports: “Mensah is a fantastic player with weapons all around him, and he gives Miami the kind of high-end starter it has aggressively pursued in recent years.”

Starter: Connor Weigman (Sr.); Backup: Keisean Henderson (Fr.)

The experienced Weigman finally found a home with the Cougars and made the most of the opportunity in 2025 after three lackluster seasons at Texas A&M. A natural dual-threat, Weigman combined for more than 3,400 total yards and 36 combined touchdowns last season at Houston, including 700 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.

Given that wealth of experience, Weigman enters his fifth collegiate season looking to help the Cougars take the next step in the Big 12. He’ll be backed up by elite Five-Star Plus+ freshman Keisean Henderson, the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle per to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

CBS Sports: “Houston did a nice job maximizing Connor Weigman’s skills after an up-and-down career at Texas A&M. … That development must have caught Keisean Henderson’s eye, because the top (quarterback) recruit in the country chose Houston over every other program.”

Starter: CJ Carr (R-Soph.); Backup: Noah Grubbs (Fr.)

Carr returns for Year 2 as the Irish’s starting quarterback after breaking out with 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns on 66.6% passing in 2025, and appears primed for even more in 2026. Carr enters the upcoming season with major expectations, including as the co-betting favorite to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, and is already drawing serious interest from NFL teams ahead of the 2027 draft.

He’ll be backed up by a combination of redshirt freshman Blake Hubert and 2026 early-enrollees in four-star Teddy Jarrad and the 6-foot-5 three-star Grubbs. It’s safe to say Notre Dame would prefer Carr continues his rapid ascension as the next great Irish passer while his backups sit and learn in 2026.

CBS Sports: “Carr looks like a future NFL starter. He showed the ability to hit all areas of the field and threw only six interceptions all season. Now he will have a tough decision to make after the year: return for another season or leave for the NFL.”