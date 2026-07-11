CBS Sports ranks Top 10 running back rooms in college football entering 2026 season

With the 2026 college football season still nearly two months away, CBS Sports has taken the opportunity to identify some of the top positional rooms across the Power Four ranks. Two weeks ago, CBS Sports‘ Blake Brockermeyer ranked the Top 10 quarterback rooms in college football.

This week, Brockermeyer turned his attention to the running back position, ranking the Power Four teams with the deepest and most-diverse running back rooms entering the 2026 season. As he points out, Brockermeyer’s Top 10 isn’t so much about “star power” or which team has the best or most productive returning tailbacks as it is an evaluation of the level of experience and talent behind the No. 1 guy.

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Editor’s note: Since no depth charts have been established yet, all starting and backup designations are projections based on 2025 information. So, without further ado, here are CBS Sports‘ Top 10 running back rooms entering the 2026 college football season:

1. Miami Hurricanes

Starter: Mark Fletcher Jr. (Sr.); Backup: CharMar Brown (Jr.)

Given how Fletcher took over games with more than 500 rushing yards during last season’s memorable College Football Playoff run, it’s no surprise Miami tops the list. Fletcher will once again lead the room after rushing for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, and will be assisted by a group of supporting ‘backs with diverse characteristics.

No. 2 on the depth chart is Brown, who had 474 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a more short-yardage option, while rising sophomore Girard Pringle Jr. flashed some explosiveness with 375 yards and four scores while averaging more than 6 yards per carry last season. Jordan Lyle, who began the 2025 season as Miami’s starter, also provides some pop but struggled some last year.

CBS Sports: “The Hurricanes return a deep stable of backs with different skill sets, led by Mark Fletcher Jr., who enters the season as my No. 2 running back. Fletcher is elite in all areas and a leader who can take over games, as he did in the College Football Playoff last season.”

Starter: Cameron Dickey (Jr.); Backup: J’Koby Williams (Jr.)

While much of the Red Raiders’ starting 11 will be full of new faces, the running back room returns a wealth of experience in the form of junior stars Dickey and Williams. The then-sophomore duo combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground in 2025.

Still, Dickey established himself as the top option in Texas Tech’s explosive offense with 1,124 yards and a team-leading 14 scores while also adding two more receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile, Williams was a versatile change-of-pace option with 868 rushing and 388 receiving yards. Given the Red Raiders’ uncertain quarterback situation, both could be counted early and often in 2026.

CBS Sports: “Dickey churned out 30 explosive runs and has the patience to let his blocks develop and the acceleration to take it the distance once he gets into space. Williams has elite speed and is a threat to score any time he finds a crease.”

Starter: Jordan Davison (Soph.); Backup: Dierre Hill Jr. (Soph.)

After playing second-fiddle to senior Noah Whittington last season as true freshmen, Davison and Hill return to lead the Ducks’ explosive backfield after combining for more than 1,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2025.

Davison was the more consistent second option with 667 rushing yards and a team-high 15 scores on the ground, while Hill was the explosive, home-run threat after averaging an impressive 8.75 yards per carry, most of which came on outside runs and jet sweeps. They provide Oregon a strong and versatile 1-2 punch that could prove pivotal to the Ducks’ Playoff push in 2026.

CBS Sports: “The Ducks return two impressive sophomores in Jordan Davison and future superstar Dierre Hill, who should form an electric duo in the Big Ten.”

Starter: Isaac Brown (Jr.); Backup: Keyjuan Brown (R-Jr.)

The Cardinals’ backfield return both of last season’s star tailbacks after the Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown — no relation — combined for nearly 1,600 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground in 2025. That said, Isaac Brown is considered the more dynamic of the two after averaging a team-leading 8.75 yards per carry and seven touchdowns despite missing three games with injuries.

Meanwhile, the 215-pound Keyjuan Brown is more of the steady hand who excels at powering through tackles and gaining extra yards after initial contact. After appearing in at least 10 games, he actually led the ACC averaging 7.33 yards per carry to go along with six rushing scores.

CBS Sports: “The (Brown) duo forms a nice power-and-lightning combination. Marquise Davis is likely the next man up after gaining valuable experience last season.”

Starter: King Miller (Soph.); Backup: Waymond Jordan (Jr.)

The Trojans also return both of last year’s leading rushers, including a healthy Jordan, who opened the 2025 season as the No. 1 backfield option before an October ankle injury effectively ended his year after just six games, during which he tallied 576 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Not that USC missed a beat with Miller, a former walk-on who stepped in and carried the offensive load with a team-leading 972 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 156 carries last season. With both back and healthy, the Trojans offense now has twice the breakout potential in its backfield this upcoming season. There’s also quality depth with Top 100 four-star true freshman Deshonne Redeaux.

CBS Sports: “Miller stepped up and delivered nearly 1,000 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He has the ability to run inside and outside with good vision, cutback ability and the speed to take it the distance.”

Starter: Jadan Baugh (Jr.); Backup: Evan Pryor (R-Sr.)

After leading the Gators ground game as a freshman in 2024, Baugh broke out with a career-best 1,170 yards and eight rushing touchdowns as a sophomore last season. At 6-foot-1 and 228-pounds, Baugh is a prototypical power ‘back with the ability to bust a big one between the tackles.

But after handling a majority of the rushing last season due to repeated injuries behind him, Baugh could certainly benefit from the offseason arrival of transfers Evan Pryor and Logan Montgomery, who had 522 and 742 rushing yards last season for Cincinnati and East Carolina, respectively.

CBS Sports: “(Baugh) excels in inside-zone runs with good patience, vision and the ability to break arm tackles. Baugh had almost 800 yards after contact and should be featured even more in Jon Sumrall’s scheme.”

Starter: Ahmad Hardy (Jr.); Backup: Jamal Roberts (Jr.)

While there’s plenty of uncertainty about Hardy’s availability during the 2026 season after the SEC’s leading rusher last season suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg at a bar in Mississippi back in May. Hardy, who ranked second nationally with 1,649 rushing yards in 2025, underwent a successful surgery and returned to Columbia within a week to begin his rehab.

Given those questions, Missouri’s backfield depth will be tested early with last year’s backup, Jamal Roberts, expected to lead the charge after rushing for 753 yards and six scores last season. Xai’Shaun Edwards and Malae Fonoti, who transferred from Houston Christian and Montana, respectively, will also be counted on early. Edwards eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as a redshirt freshman in 2025.

CBS Sports: “Hardy is a powerful runner who excels after contact thanks to a thick lower body, excellent feet and strong vision. … Roberts excels between the tackles but also has the ability to bounce runs outside.”

Starter: Raleek Brown (R-Sr.); Backup: Hollywood Smothers (R-Jr.)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian overhauled the Longhorns’ backfield after a disappointing 2025 where no single rusher eclipsed the 600-yard mark last season. In fact, star quarterback Arch Manning was the team’s second-leading rusher with nearly 400 rushing yards and a team-high 10 scores on the ground.

Given those issues, Texas landed Brown and Smothers out of the transfer portal after both flashed exceptional explosiveness last season. Brown led Arizona State with 1,141 rushing yards and six total touchdowns while Smothers had 939 yards and six on the ground for NC State. Both are quick, slashing runners that provide versatility out of the backfield as both runners and pass catchers.

CBS Sports: “Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers should provide a massive upgrade and form a dangerous duo. Brown rushed for 1,141 yards with 31 explosive runs last year.”

Starter: Bo Jackson (Soph.); Backup: Ja’Kobi Jackson (R-Sr.)

The Buckeyes always-potent offense got a powerful boost out of the backfield with former four-star freshman Bo Jackson, who established himself as Ohio State’s No. 1 rusher with a team-leading 1,090 rushing yards and six scores in 2025. Of course, he can’t be expected to carry the load alone.

That’s where Ja’Kobi Jackson — no relation — comes in. The former JUCO star transferred from Florida, where an ankle injury limited him to just 98 rushing yards on 27 carries in 2025. The 217-pound Ja’Kobi Jackson flashed potential with 509 yards and seven scores in 2024, and will be counted to help take the pressure off Bo Jackson, along with fellow sophomore ‘back Isaiah West.

CBS Sports: “(Bo) Jackson has good power, excellent contact balance and does most of his damage between the tackles. … Ja’Kobi Jackson has the talent to take over the No. 2 role if he rediscovers his 2024 form after showing flashes last season at Florida.”

Starter: Nate Frazier (Jr.); Backup: Chauncey Bowens (R-Soph.)

The Bulldogs traditionally utilize a running back-by-committee approach, and that was no different in 2025 where Frazier and Bowens combined for 1,473 rushing yards and 12 scores. Returning starting quarterback Gunner Stockton was actually Georgia’s second-leading rusher with a team-high 10 touchdowns on 129 carries last season.

But given the reliance on Stockton as a runner, UGA head coach Kirby Smart dipped into the transfer portal to land former Kentucky running back Dante Dowdell, who averaged 5 yards per carry on 560 rushing yards last season. The 225-pound Dowdell will help spell Bowens and Frazier in the trenches as more of a short-yardage and goal line option in 2026.

CBS Sports: “Georgia always features a punishing running game behind its massive offensive line. Nate Frazier returns as the alpha after averaging nearly 5.5 yards per carry while producing 17 explosive runs in 2025.”