CBS Sports ranks Top 15 most meaningful games of the 2026 college football season

The 2026 college football season is loaded with games that could shape everything from conference championship games, College Football Playoff seeding and national title aspirations. As the sport continues adjusting to the expanded playoff era, the stakes attached to marquee matchups have never been higher.

From rivalry showdowns to conference battles, every week features contests with postseason implications. CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford ranked the 15 most meaningful games on the 2026 schedule.

His list includes some of college football’s biggest brands, the fiercest rivalries and most important championship contests. Here’s a closer look at Crawford’s rankings, and why each matchup matters. Check it out below.

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1. SEC Championship Game

Evidently, Crawford believes no game will carry more weight than the SEC Championship Game. The winner is likely to secure a first-round bye and potentially the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

Programs like Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss are all expected to be contenders in 2026. Even the loser will likely reach the playoff, but the road becomes much more difficult to a national title.

This matchup has transformed into one of the biggest games in the Big Ten under Curt Cignetti. Indiana enters the season as one of college football’s rising powers, while Ohio State remains loaded with elite talent, and looking for revenge for last season’s Big Ten title game

Additionally, Crawford noted that this game features the last two national champions. The result could have major implications for the conference title race.

3. Big Ten Championship Game

The Big Ten Championship Game continues growing in importance during the playoff era. The winner is expected to secure a first-round bye and strengthen its case for a top seed, similar to last season’s doozy of a showdown.

All told, Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, USC and Michigan are all viewed as contenders. Getting to Indianapolis will be an absolute battle throughout the season though.

Miami handed Notre Dame a costly loss last season, and now the Irish get a chance for revenge after the CFP Selection Committee chose the Hurricanes over them. Regardless, both programs are expected to be firmly in the playoff conversation entering November.

Crawford views this as Notre Dame’s biggest hurdle on its schedule. For Miami, it’s another opportunity to prove it belongs among the nation’s elite under Mario Cristobal.

Few games will feature more talent than Oregon’s trip to Columbus. Both teams are expected to contend for championships once again after falling short in 2025.

Oregon’s veteran roster, led by Dante Moore, makes the Ducks a legitimate threat on the road. The outcome could have major Big Ten Championship Game implications per usual.

6. Georgia at Alabama (Oct. 10)

Georgia and Alabama continue to define the SEC championship race. Crawford notes few matchups have shaped the playoff era more than this rivalry, and it’s tough to argue with that point.

Both programs recruit at an elite level and regularly compete for national titles. The result could impact playoff seeding and conference championship positioning, as Kirby Smart looks to out-duel Kalen DeBoer.

One of the biggest nonconference games of the season takes place in Austin. Both teams are expected to begin the year among the nation’s top contenders after meeting last season, as well.

The atmosphere at Darrell K Royal Stadium should be electric, as Arch Manning looks for revenge. As was the case in 2025, the winner earns a significant résumé-building victory before conference play begins.

8. LSU at Texas (Nov. 14)

This late-season SEC showdown could carry enormous playoff implications. Texas enters the year with national championship expectations, while LSU is viewed as a potential contender under Lane Kiffin.

Crawford believes the game could determine who reaches Atlanta. It may also influence top-four playoff seeding, as both the Longhorns and the Tigers should be in the mix.

Nothing has changed the significance of The Game. It’s still as hot as ever, as Michigan and Ohio State remain college football’s premier rivalry.

Running it back in 2025 means Big Ten Championship Game spots and playoff positioning could be on the line. As always, the stakes are expected to be massive, even with Kyle Whittingham being new to the showdown.

10. Oregon at USC (Sept. 26)

Surprisingly, this matchup could help define the Big Ten race early in the season. Oregon enters as one of the conference favorites under Dan Lanning.

Meanwhile, USC is still searching for its breakthrough moment in the Big Ten. A win would be a major statement for Lincoln Riley’s program.

11. Oklahoma at Michigan (Sept. 12)

Two of college football’s most recognizable brands meet in Ann Arbor after last season’s clash in Norman. Michigan enters the season with playoff aspirations, while Oklahoma continues adjusting to life in the SEC.

Crawford notes the winner receives a major résumé boost, like the Sooners did in 2025. The loser faces immediate questions entering conference play though.

The Buckeyes’ trip to Los Angeles is another matchup with major Big Ten implications. Ohio State enters every season with championship expectations, and this year is no different.

USC is looking for a signature victory under Riley. A Trojan victory could dramatically alter the conference race, and give Ryan Day some fright on Halloween night.

13. BYU at Utah (Nov. 7)

The Holy War rarely needs additional motivation. This year’s rivalry game could carry conference championship implications in the Big 12.

BYU has emerged as a legitimate contender, while Utah remains one of the league’s toughest programs. State bragging rights and playoff hopes may both be at stake for this emotional showdown.

The Lone Star Showdown is back and bigger than ever. Crawford believes this rivalry could once again impact the SEC Championship Game race.

Recruiting battles, playoff positioning and statewide bragging rights are all on the line. If both teams enter with double-digit wins, College Station will become the center of the college football world, similar to last season.

15. Big 12 Championship Game

The Big 12 Championship Game remains one of the most important contests of championship weekend. The winner will all but be assured a secure, automatic berth into the College Football Playoff.

Teams like Texas Tech, BYU and Utah are expected to contend. In the expanded playoff era, the reward for winning the conference has never been greater.