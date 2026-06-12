CBS Sports ranks Top 25 college basketball player retentions for 2026-27 season

There are 142 days remaining until the 2026-27 college basketball season tips off. With that, CBS Sports has ranked the Top 25 player retentions in the sport.

The list only includes players who are returning to the team they played for last season, so that would rule out star players such as Juke Harris (transferred from Wake Forest to Tennessee), Flory Bidunga (transferred from Kansas to Louisville), John Blackwell (transferred from Wisconsin to Duke), and Milan Momcilovic (transferred from Iowa State to Kentucky). The list also does not include incoming freshmen, so that would keep out names such as Tyran Stokes and Caleb Holt.

Florida absolutely dominates the list, as it boasts three of the Top 11 returning players in all of college basketball. Illinois follows closely, as it returns two of the top-15 returning players in the sport. The full list is below.

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2025-26: 34 GP, 34 GS, 17.1 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST

Florida small forward Thomas Haugh is ranked by CBS Sports as the best returning player in all of college basketball. Haugh, a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, turned down professional basketball for one more season under Todd Golden at Florida. Haugh, a member of Florida‘s 2025 National Championship team, was named a Consensus Second Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection in 2026. He will be vital in Florida‘s quest for its second National Championship in three seasons.

2025-26: 36 GP, 36 GS, 19.5 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 5.1 AST, 3.6 REB

Vanderbilt point guard Tyler Tanner is returning to Nashville for his third season playing under head coach Mark Byington, where he’ll look to establish himself as one of the best players in program history. Tanner, a 2026 All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team selection, helped lead the Commodores to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2017. Tanner nearly gave Vanderbilt a stunning victory over Nebraska in the Round of 32, but his miracle half-court heave at the buzzer just rimmed out. He scored 26 and 27 points in Vanderbilt‘s two Tournament games.

2025-26: 35 GP, 35 GS, 15.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 9.4 AST, 2.2 REB

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is tabbed as the best returning player in the Big Ten Conference. Fears Jr. was named a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-Big Ten selection in 2026, and led the NCAA in assists. He was expected to withdraw from the NBA Draft, and he did, giving Tom Izzo his star point guard as he seeks his second National Championship at Michigan State. Although Fears Jr. drew criticism for a few ‘dirty plays’, there’s no doubt he’s one of the most talented guards in the nation.

2025-26: 32 GP, 28 GS, 10.1 PTS, 60.6 FG%, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST

Duke center Patrick Ngbongba II will be the anchor for a Blue Devils team next season, which may feature the most loaded team in college basketball. In his first full season as a true contributor, the Manassas, VA native averaged 10.1 points and 1.1 blocks. He was a bit banged up for the NCAA Tournament, but still shot 71.4% from the field across three games. He’ll serve as one of the top defensive players in the ACC next season.

2025-26: 39 GP, 39 GS, 10.4 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas was vital to the Wildcats’ first run to the Final Four since 2001 last season. He’ll return to the program for his fourth and final season under head coach Tommy Lloyd, as the Wildcats seek their first National Championship since 1997. Krivas was named to both the First Team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team after averaging nearly two blocks per game. The Lithuanian is poised to be one of the best defensive players in the country.

2025-26: 32 GP, 24 GS, 11.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST

Alabama won big when forward Amari Allen announced his withdrawal from the NBA Draft and his return to Tuscaloosa next season. As a freshman, Allen scored in double figures in 11 SEC games and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Heading into year two under head coach Nate Oats, Allen is expected to take the leap as one of the best players in the country. His coming-out party last year came in a 96-90 loss to No. 11 Vanderbilt, in which he scored a career-high 25 points.

2025-26: 35 GP, 35 GS, 18.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 4.6 AST, 3.5 REB

BYU point guard Rob Wright is tabbed as the best returning player in the Big 12 Conference. Wright nearly transferred to Kentucky this offseason, but was retained thanks to a big push by the program. He, instead, is now paired up alongside former Kentucky guard Collin Chandler in Provo. Wright was named Third Team All-Big 12 last season, after scoring 18.1 points and dishing out 4.6 assists per game. He scored in double figures in 14 of BYU‘s final 15 basketball games last season, including a 39-point performance in a 90-86 OT win over Colorado.

2025-26: 33 GP, 29 GS, 12.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST

After hitting one of the most iconic shots in March Madness history, guard Braylon Mullins will return to UConn for his sophomore campaign. Mullins’ go-ahead near-half-court three-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining downed Duke in the Elite Eight and sent the Huskies back to the Final Four for the third time in four seasons. Mullins was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team last season and will need to step up his contributions even more this season, as guard Solo Ball is out for the year with a hand injury. He scored in double figures in five of UConn‘s six NCAA Tournament games.

2025-26: 35 GP, 35 GS, 10.9 PTS, 58.4 FG%, 11.2 REB, 0.7 AST

Florida‘s Reuben Chinyelu emerged as one of, if not the best, defensive players in all of college basketball last season. His return re-forms the big three of Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu, and Alex Condon in Gainesville, as the Gators seek yet another National Championship. Chinyelu was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, the NABC Defensive Player of the Year, and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

2025-26: 37 GP, 36 GS, 13.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST

Finally, Illinois‘ David Mirković rounds out the top-10. Mirković was a vital piece last season for Illinois, as the Illini made a run to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. He, along with teammate Andrej Stojaković, spurned the NBA Draft for another season in Champaign under head coach Brad Underwood. The Montenegro native will be looking to avenge what was a rather weak NCAA Tournament effort, as he was held to under 10 points in three of Illinois’ five Tournament games.

Player rankings 11-25

11. Alex Condon, PF, Florida

12. Jojo Tugler, PF, Houston

13. Josh Hubbard, PG, Mississippi State

14. Shelton Henderson, SF, Miami

15. Andrej Stojaković, SF, Illinois

16. Elliot Cadeau, PG, Michigan

17. Billy Richmond III, PF, Arkansas

18. Silas Demary Jr., PG, UConn

19. Thijs De Ridder, PF, Virginia

20. Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

21. Trey McKenney, SG, Michigan

22. Matas Vokietaitis, C, Texas

23. Rodney Rice, SF, USC

24. Ivan Kharchenkov, SF, Arizona

25. Mason Falslev, SG, Utah State