CBS Sports ranks Top 25 quarterbacks ahead of 2026 college football season

CBS Sports is readying for the 2026 college football season, and with that in mind, they’ve unveiled their preseason Top 25 quarterback rankings. With an influx of experienced starters and rising stars, the position is shaping up to be one of the deepest in recent memory.

From projected Heisman Trophy contenders to breakout candidates, the list from author Brad Crawford highlights just how much talent is returning across the sport. He, along with the CBS Sports staff, compiled the rankings after assessing each conference’s quarterback landscape.

The result is a comprehensive look at the Power Four, while also factoring in standout signal-callers from the Group of Six. As expected, the rankings remain fluid heading into the summer months, with spring practice developments and depth chart battles still ongoing. Check out where they stand at the moment below.

Dante Moore’s return to Oregon immediately solidifies the Ducks as a national title contender heading into 2026. After throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in his first full season as a starter, Moore proved he can lead a high-powered offense deep into the postseason.

His decision to bypass the NFL Draft as a projected top-five pick speaks volumes about unfinished business in Eugene. Even with a new offensive coordinator in place, Moore enters the year as the most complete quarterback in college football in CBS’ view.

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Julian Sayin’s redshirt freshman campaign was nothing short of historic, highlighted by a 77% completion rate and 32 touchdown passes. His poise and efficiency made him a Heisman finalist and one of the most reliable passers in the country.

While Ohio State transitions to a new offensive coordinator, Sayin still has elite weapons at his disposal. If he continues to develop under pressure, he could take another leap in 2026.

Arch Manning silenced early-season critics with a dominant finish, showcasing major growth down the stretch. He accounted for 19 total touchdowns over his final six starts and delivered in big moments against top competition.

Manning’s ability to lead comebacks and stretch the field became defining traits late in the year. With more experience under his belt, he enters 2026 as one of the sport’s most dangerous quarterbacks.

Trinidad Chambliss returns as one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. After leading Ole Miss to the CFP semifinals, he proved his ability to elevate a program on the national stage.

His nearly 4,000 passing yards and 30 total touchdowns highlight his versatility. With another year of experience, Chambliss is firmly in the Heisman conversation.

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Darian Mensah arrives at Miami with massive expectations after a breakout season at Duke. Throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns, he showed he can carry an offense at a high level.

The Hurricanes are banking on him to continue their recent success with transfer quarterbacks. If he adapts quickly, Mensah could keep Miami firmly in the playoff picture.

C.J. Carr’s late-season surge turned Notre Dame into one of the hottest teams in the country. After early struggles, he led the Irish to a 10-game winning streak with efficient and decisive play.

His 21-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that stretch underscores his growth. With a strong supporting cast, Carr looks poised for a big 2026 campaign.

Gunner Stockton emerged as a steady, physical presence for Georgia during a championship-caliber run. His strong decision-making and toughness helped the Bulldogs secure key wins against ranked opponents.

Stockton’s ability to contribute on the ground adds another dimension to his game. As a returning starter, he brings both experience and leadership into 2026.

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Sam Leavitt brings elite arm talent and playmaking ability to LSU after a successful stint at Arizona State. His ability to extend plays and create outside the pocket makes him a perfect fit for a dynamic offense.

Despite dealing with injuries last season, his production remains impressive. With high expectations in Baton Rouge, Leavitt will be under the spotlight from day one.

Jayden Maiava has quietly built an impressive résumé as USC’s starting quarterback. His success has been aided by elite talent at receiver, but his ability to deliver in key moments stands out.

With Lincoln Riley continuing to shape the offense, Maiava is in a prime position to thrive. Stability at quarterback gives USC confidence heading into 2026.

Josh Hoover steps into a high-pressure role following Indiana’s championship season. With extensive experience and nearly 10,000 career passing yards, he brings a proven track record to the Hoosiers.

While less mobile than his predecessor, Hoover’s arm talent is undeniable. Indiana’s offense may look different, but Hoover has the tools to keep it effective.

11. Noah Fifita, Arizona

12. Byrum Brown, Auburn

13. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

14. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

15. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

16. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

17. CJ Bailey, NC State

18. Demond Williams, Washington

19. John Mateer, Oklahoma

20. Kevin Jennings, SMU

21. Rocco Becht, Penn State

22. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California

23. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

24. Bear Bachmeier, BYU

25. Conner Weigman, Houston

