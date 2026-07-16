CBS Sports releases hot seat rankings, rates job security for Power Four head football coaches

With Power Four conference media days well underway, and the SEC and Big Ten still ahead, all eyes are officially on the upcoming 2026 college football season, which begins in just six weeks. In the meantime, a panel of CBS Sports’ experts pooled their collective knowledge to deliver their annual head coach “Hot Seat” rankings list earlier this week.

And, after the way last season’s coaching carousel was jumpstarted with multiple midseason firings among the Power Four ranks, this year’s CBS Sports hot seat ranking provides a glimpse into which coaches and schools could be on the chopping block if things don’t go well early on in 2026. CBS Sports established a rating system that gives all 138 FBS collegiate head coaches a numerical job security rating on a scale of 0-5, with five representing the highest likelihood of being fired at some point this season.

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On3 parsed through CBS Sports’ rating system and built out a hot seat ranking for all 69 head coaches within the Power Four and Independent ranks entering the 2026 season. That includes six prominent Power Four names facing critical must-win campaigns this year. So, without further ado, here are CBS Sports’ hot seat rating and ranking for Power Four and Independent college head football coaches:

Win or be fired — 5.0

Aranda enters the 2026 season with arguably the hottest of hot seats coming off his fourth losing season in six years at Baylor. The 49-year-old Aranda is a combined 36-37 overall but just 24-30 in Big 12 play across his six seasons in Waco, with the lone bright spot a 12-2 Big 12 championship campaign in 2021.

Given that pressure, Aranda signed former five-star QB DJ Lagway (Florida) out of the transfer portal in January, with both hoping a return to his home state could reinvigorate the former top prospect’s sky-high potential. But if Lagway and the Bears struggle out of the gate, CBS Sports’ experts believe this season could be the end of Aranda’s time in Waco.

Another situation worth watching this season is what happens in Madison, where Fickell is already feeling the heat after a difficult start to his Wisconsin tenure. In fact, Fickell enters 2026 with a 17-21 record overall and a 10-17 mark in Big Ten play across his first three full seasons as the Badgers’ head coach.

Its a difficult situation for Fickell, who went 57-18 overall in six seasons at Cincinnati. But after going 7-6 in 2023, the Badgers are a combined 9-15 overall and just 5-13 in the Big Ten and haven’t qualified for a bowl game the past two seasons. Wisconsin’s last three-year losing streak came back in 1990-92, the first three seasons under legendary coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.

Despite rampant speculation about his future each of the past two offseasons, Norvell reportedly believes he’s still relatively safe entering his seventh season in Tallahassee. CBS Sports’ experts clearly disagree. Norvell enters 2026 with a 38-34 overall record, including 22-26 in ACC play through six seasons.

But in a what-have-you-done-lately world, Florida State is just 7-17 over the past two years — including a dismal 2-10 record in 2024. Last season, the ‘Noles opened 3-0 but fell apart in conference play, dropping seven of their final nine games to finish 5-7 in 2025. If Norvell can’t tap into what worked during FSU’s memorable 13-1 ACC championship season in 2023, he might not make it to Year 8 in Tallahassee.

Start improving now — 4-4.99

Locksley is in better company than the aforementioned coaching trio, but the eighth-year Terrapins head coach is hardly safe according to CBS Sports. Locksley enters 2026 off back-to-back 4-8 campaigns, and is 37-49 overall and 17-48 in Big Ten play across his first seven seasons in College Park.

The 56-year-old Locksley did put together three straight winning seasons between 2021-23 that all ended with bowl game victories, but the recent struggles have clearly diminished any good will he garnered then. If Locksley can’t get off to a solid start, especially with winnable home games during the first two weeks of Big Ten play, his hot seat could begin boiling over by the end of the season.

While others on this list have refused to accept their tenuous predicament, Beamer has embraced his pressure-packed 2026, even acknowledging that he’s likely coaching for his job. Beamer is 33-30 overall and 16-24 in SEC play across his first five seasons in Columbia, but is coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2025.

Still, the 49-year-old Beamer has managed to fend off the coaching grim reaper by sprinkling in three winning seasons, including a 9-4 campaign in 2024 when his Gamecocks finished ranked in the Top 20. Of course, Beamer returns a talented South Carolina roster in 2026, including star dual-threat QB LaNorris Sellers and elite pass rusher Dylan Stewart that should help cool any hot seat talk this season.

Most collegiate head coaches are usually given more than a year before appearing on hot seat lists, but Belichick isn’t most coaches. Thankfully for all involved, the 74-year-old six-time Super Bowl champion is entering Year 2 in Chapel Hill with a lot less off-field drama circling the program this offseason.

Still, after a disappointing 4-8 rookie season in 2025, Belichick’s seat is beginning to get a little toasty. It was North Carolina’s worst season since 2017-18 in the final two seasons under Larry Fedora. And while firing Belichick might not be on the table, another dismal start like a year ago when UNC opened 0-5 against Power Four competition could spark a wildfire from his fanbase.

Pressure is mounting — 3-3.99

Given the high-profile nature of the Southern Cal job, Riley has routinely been found on hot seat lists since he failed to improve on his Pac-12 runner-up finish in Year 1. And, despite a revolving door of elite assistant hires, its mostly been downhill from there, including a 15-11 run between 2023-24.

Of course, the 42-year-old Riley is coming off an encouraging 9-4 campaign in 2025 and returns star quarterback Jayden Maiava and a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball. Riley hired former TCU head coach Gary Patterson to take over the Trojans defense this offseason, which should provide some needed stability. Will Year 5 be when Riley and USC finally put it together and make their first Playoff appearance?

O’Brien enters Year 3 in Boston coming off a dismal 2-win campaign in 2025, the Eagles’ worst season since a similar 2-10 mark in 2012 during Frank Spaziani’s final season. The 56-year-old O’Brien is now 9-16 overall and just 5-11 in ACC play since returning to the collegiate head coaching ranks in 2024.

Still, the Boston College administration appears supportive of O’Brien and will likely give him another season or two before serious hot seat talk really begins to rage. That said, the longtime former NFL assistant who had just two double-digit win seasons during his seven-year run leading the Houston Texans needs to show significant improvement in 2026 to avoid rising in these rankings next year.

Satterfield is entering a pivotal Year 4 with the Bearcats having shown steady improvement in the win column over each of the past two seasons. After a difficult 3-9 run Year 1 back in 2023, Satterfield has elevated his win total by two each year with 5 and 7 wins respectively in 2024 and 2025.

Still, after leaving Louisville for Cincinnati following his fourth season with the Cardinals in 2022, the 56-year-old Satterfield is likely facing a potential make-or-break opportunity in 2026. And he’ll do so with a new quarterback after his two-year starting QB Brendan Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech this offseason — though, in hindsight, that might have been a saving grace given hold things unfolded for him.

Rounding out CBS Sports’ Top 10 is Coach Prime, who’s had a rollercoaster run through his first three years in Colorado. After a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2023, Sanders improved to 9-4 in Year 2 — with his son Shedeur at quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing both sides of the ball.

Now Sanders, who is 16-21 overall in Boulder, enters what feels like a critical Year 4 with the Buffaloes after a bit of a regression during a 3-win campaign in 2025. Colorado returns former five-star QB JuJu Lewis to provide some needed stability at the position, but Coach Prime and company will likely need another turnaround season in 2026 to avoid skyrocketing up this hot seat list a year from now.

11. Dabo Swinney, Clemson (3.1)

12. Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State (3.0)

13. Matt Rhule, Nebraska (3.0)

14. Dave Doeren, NC State (3.0)

15. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama (3.0)

All good … for now — 2-2.99

16. Greg Schiano, Rutgers (2.8)

17. Steve Sarkisian, Texas (2.6)

18. David Braun, Northwestern (2.5)

19. Josh Heupel, Tennessee (2.3)

20. Lance Leipold, Kansas (2.3)

21. Sonny Dykes, TCU (2.1)

22. Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh (2.1)

23. PJ Fleck, Minnesota (2.1)

24. Fran Brown, Syracuse (2.0)

Safe and secure — 1-1.99

25. Morgan Scalley, Utah (1.9)

26. Pete Golding, Ole Miss (1.9)

27. Brent Venables, Oklahoma (1.9)

28. Barry Odom, Purdue (1.8)

29. Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri (1.8)

30. Brent Brennan, Arizona (1.8)

31. Jedd Fisch, Washington (1.7)

32. Scott Frost, UCF (1.6)

33. Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia (1.5)

34. Kyle Whittingham, Michigan (1.5)

35. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech (1.4)

36. Tony Elliot, Virginia (1.1)

37. Jake Dickert, Wake Forest (1.1)

38. Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas (1.0)

39. Manny Diaz, Duke (1.0)

40. Lane Kiffin, LSU (1.0)

Untouchable — 0-0.99

41. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State (0.9)

42. Brett Bielema, Illinois (0.9)

43. Jason Candle, UConn (0.9)

44. Jimmy Rogers, Iowa State (0.9)

45. Matt Campbell, Penn State (0.9)

46. Rhett Lashlee, SMU (0.9)

47. Jeff Brohm, Louisville (0.8)

48. Ryan Day, Ohio State (0.8)

49. Mike Elko, Texas A&M (0.8)

50. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa (0.8)

51. Tavita Pritchard, Stanford (0.8)

52. Jon Sumrall, Florida (0.8)

53. Tosh Lupoi, California (0.8)

54. Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State (0.7)

55. Eric Morris, Oklahoma State (0.7

56. Will Stein, Kentucky (0.7)

57. Willie Fritz, Houston (0.7)

58. Alex Golesh, Auburn (0.7)

59. Bob Chesney, UCLA (0.5)

60. Collin Klein, Kansas State (0.5)

61. Mario Cristobal, Miami (0.5)

62. Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame (0.5)

63. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt (0.4)

64. Kalani Sitake, BYU (0.3)

65. James Franklin, Virginia Tech (0.3)

66. Dan Lanning, Oregon (0.3)

67. Curt Cignetti, Indiana (0.22)

68. Brent Key, Georgia Tech (0.1)

69. Kirby Smart, Georgia (0.1)



