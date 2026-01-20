CBS Sports releases Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2026 college football season

The 2025 college football season is in the books, and just like that, it’s time to take a look ahead to next year. So, CBS Sports has released its Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll for the 2026 college football season

It’s never easy to put together a Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll. There’s just too many unknowns, be it roster construction, injuries, or general player development. However, that process did get a little easier this year with the removal of the Spring Transfer Portal window.

There is a long offseason to come. So, expect some changes before toe meets leather in the Fall. For now, though, here’s how CBS put together its Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll.

CBS Sports opened its Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After spending most of the regular season at the top of the AP Poll, losses in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff sunk their season. Still, this is a great team.

The strength of Ohio State is in those returning players. Coming back to the Buckeyes are starting quarterback Julian Sayin and star receiver Jeremiah Smith. With another season of experience, the pair should prove to be among the best in the country on offense.

USA Today Sports

The Texas Longhorns came into the 2025 season with massive expectations, but ended up missing out on the CFP. That came following a 9-3 regular season. Now, it looks like there’s going to be massive expectations on the Longhorns again in 2026.

At No. 2 in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll, Texas should be a major threat. Arch Manning is returning with more experience at the quarterback position. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has used the Transfer Portal heavily too, adding some key weapons around him.

The Georgia Bulldogs won the SEC for the second time in a row in 2025. For the second time in a row, the Bulldogs were also eliminated from the CFP in the Sugar Bowl. Even with the early exits, Georgia remains one of the best teams in the country.

Georgia is expected to take another step forward in 2026. Like many other teams at the top of CBS Sports’ Way-Too-Early Top 25, the Bulldogs return their starting quarterback Gunner Stockton. Add to that several key skill players and the Bulldogs are in good shape.

The Oregon Ducks only lost two games, both to eventual national champion Indiana, in 2025. Still, that was enough to keep them short of their ultimate goals. So, head coach Dan Lanning is going back to the drawing board.

Oregon is returning starting quarterback Dante Moore for the 2026 season. If he improves and the Ducks stay healthy, then Oregon should be in good shape. So, it makes sense that they’re ranked No. 4 in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll.

MICHAEL CLUBB | SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame is coming in at No. 5 on the Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll. That’s the highest any team who missed out on the CFP is being ranked by CBS Sports. Of course, after going 10-2, that was a controversial decision to leave off the Irish.

CJ Carr returns at quarterback for Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Marcus Freeman received NFL interest but is heading back to college. With a few adds from the Transfer Portal, Notre Dame should be in good shape for next season.

The Texas A&M Aggies had a remarkable season in 2025. Going 11-1 in the regular season, the Aggies were able to host a CFP game. There, they lost to Miami in the opening round.

Now, the Aggies are coming in at No. 6 in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll. As is the case with a lot of other teams, returning talent is the key here. That, notably, includes at the quarterback position, where Marcel Reed is going to be back.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had a breakthrough season in 2025. They’d go on to win the Big 12 and make it to the CFP, winning a game there, but ultimately fell in the Orange Bowl. Now, the Red Raiders want to make sure they can repeat that success and build on it.

Notably, Texas Tech is the highest ranked team in the CBS Sports Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll to not have a returning quarterback. Instead, the Red Raiders dipped into the Transfer Portal for Brendan Sorsby. He, along with several other transfers, is going to be asked to come together quickly.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti hoists the championship trophy Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, after defeating the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Head coach Curt Cignetti did the seemingly impossible at Indiana. He won a national championship. He didn’t just win a national championship, though, he led the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record after inheriting a team that went 3-9 in 2023. So, if Indiana took a step back, it wouldn’t actually be a shock.

Indiana is going to be losing several key players. That includes Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. So, it’s going to come down to how Cignetti reloads in the Transfer Portal. He’s thrived there before, so he likely will be able to again.

It was a difficult late-season run for Michigan. They’d lose to Ohio State, miss the CFP, and then had to fire head coach Sherrone Moore for cause. Still, CBS Sports has Michigan ranked No. 9 in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll.

Michigan made a popular hire in Kyle Whittingham. The former Utah coach loaded up on transfers, particularly from Utah. He also inherited a talented roster, highlighted by starting quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a trip to the CFP. That was with an excellent defense and an inconsistent offense. Now, they’ll have something to build on in 2026.

CBS Sports has Oklahoma ranked No. 10 in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 poll. That’s with John Mateer returning at quarterback. Hopefully, he’ll be able to stay healthy and build up some good chemistry with their new weapons.

Rest of CBS Sports’ Way-Too-Early Top 25

11. USC Trojans

12. BYU Cougars

13. Miami Hurricanes

14. LSU Tigers

15. Alabama Crimson Tide

16. Louisville Cardinals

17. Missouri Tigers

18. Utah Utes

19. Washington Huskies

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Houston Cougars

22. Penn State Nittany Lions

23. SMU Mustangs

24. Virginia Tech Hokies

25. South Carolina Gamecocks