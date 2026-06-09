CBS Sports reveals post-spring intel for ACC teams

Spring practice for the college football teams have come and gone, and CBS Sports has revealed its post-spring intel of the ACC teams. This comes after Duke won the conference title and Miami reached the College Football Playoff Championship game.

Duke is going to be in an interesting position after losing quarterback Darian Mensah to the transfer portal. CBS Sports shared some insight on an experienced quarterback the team added during the offseason.

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Miami lost Carson Beck to the NFL but added Mensah in the offseason. The outlet shared some insight on Mensah’s chances to be a high NFL Draft pick.

CBS Sports also revealed the lesser-known ACC players who are poised for breakout seasons. Here’s a look at the ACC post-spring intel from Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.

It’s very likely that Darian Mensah could be selected in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. CBS Sports spoke to an NFL player personnel director about Mensah’s draft stock rising if he has a strong season with the Hurricanes.

“Mensah is a guy that could put together a really good year and be a definite first-round pick,” an NFL player personnel director said. “That wouldn’t surprise me at all. He was impressive (watching his tape).”

Florida State believes Auburn transfer QB Ashton Daniels will perform well this fall. Daniels made three straight starts to replace Jackson Arnold and had 259 passing yards and 108 rushing yards in a 27-20 loss to Alabama.

“I think he’s going to play a lot better than people think he will,” a source told CBS Sports. “He’s really smart. He really has a workman attitude to everything. He’s not prima-donnish. Everything he’s gone through in his career, you can tell it keeps him humble and keeps him focused on the right things.”

Mason Heintschel helped Pittsburgh win five straight games and finish the regular season with an 8-4 record. CBS Sports said the Panthers have big expectations for the sophomore quarterback this fall.

“He’s gone to another level,” a source said to CBS Sports. Heintschel recorded 2,354 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine starts.

Syracuse hired longtime Toledo defensive coordinator Vince Kehres to turn its defense around. CBS Sports said the team is optimistic that the defense will be much improved this fall.

“The defense looks really good,” a source told the outlet. “We started meshing as a unit, and everything was clicking. It should be a very good unit.”

While Duke will miss Darian Mensah, the team added San Jose State transfer QB Walker Eget during the offseason. CBS Sports said that Eget, who threw for 3,051 yards last year, wasn’t 100 percent healthy during spring practice after suffering a leg injury in November.

Eget is in a QB battle with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan for the starting job. CBS Sports says Eget has the edge due to his experience, but Duke is optimistic about Mahan’s future.

CBS Sports names lesser-known ACC players poised for breakout seasons

DL Amare Adams, Clemson

TE Christian Bentancur, Clemson

DL Armondo Blount, Miami

LB T.J. Capers, Louisville

RB Gideon Davidson, Clemson

RB Evan Dickens, Boston College

DB JJ Dunnigan, Miami

OL Brayden Jacobs, Clemson

LB Chris Jones, Florida State

RB Ousmane Kromah, Florida State

WR Censere Lee, Pittsburgh

EDGE Marquise Lightfoot, Miami

DB Kingston Lopa, Cal

WR John Montague, Boston College

TE Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

DL Zach Rowell, Stanford

DL Justin Scott, Miami

TE Jaleel Skinner, Lousiville

OL Makilan Thomas, Virgina

RB Carter Vargas, Cal

LB Aakil Washington, SMU

CB Jaquez White, Virgina Tech



