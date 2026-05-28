CBS Sports reveals post-spring intel for Big Ten teams

College football spring practice has concluded, and Big Ten teams are getting ready for camp later this summer. The break in the action gave CBS Sports an opportunity to take a closer look at the Big Ten, a conference that is arguably the best in college football.

Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana won the last three national championships, and it would not be surprising to see one of the three (or another Big Ten team) win it all again in 2026. But there are some interesting things to watch for from the top teams heading into the fall.

Along with team intel, CBS Sports has listed the Big Ten players poised to have breakout 2026 seasons. Here’s a look at what CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer had to say about the Big Ten.

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WR Evan Stewart missed all of the 2025 season, and now he looks ready to do big things in 2026. CBS Sports said that Stewart “was back to normal this spring.”

“He’s doing great and looked really good (this spring),” a source said to CBS Sports. Along with intel on Stewart, CBS Sports said that Dante Moore will be the top QB prospect in next year’s draft.

CBS Sports says that Michigan’s passing game is still “a work in progress,” meaning that the team will lean on the running back group this fall.

“Jordan Marshall will play a big role in the running game, but the Wolverines will also look to true freshman Savion Hiter. He looks like a first-round draft pick,” a source told CBS Sports. “It’s insane.”

USC brings in a strong recruiting class, and a few of the players stood out during spring practices. CBS Sports reported that TE Mark Bowman, WR Trent Mosley, LB Talanoa Ili, and safety Madden Riordan were the young players who “flashed” during the spring.

“All (four) have been great,” a source said to CBS Sports. “The young guys will make a huge impact.”

After the ordeal with Demond Williams Jr., it looks like Washington is ready to do big things with the star QB. CBS Sports said that Williams has looked “fantastic during the spring.”

“It was totally fine,” a source said to CBS Sports. “No problem at all. Whatever is keeping that afloat is not in this building. It’s not been a single problem for us. It’s way in the past. He had a great spring. He looked damn good.”

A young wide receiver seems to be making some noise at Ohio State. A source told CBS Sports that Brock Boyd is ready to make an impact for the Buckeyes.

“Him and Chris Henry Jr. are both going to be very good players,” a source said. “Skill sets are very different, but both are really effective at what they do. As freshmen, it’s always hard, but both will help this year. … Brock can go play right now at all three receiver positions. He’s really sharp.”

As the Hoosiers get ready to defend their national championship, fans should keep an eye on WR Charlie Becker. A source told CBS Sports that Beck has hit around 22.5 miles per hour on the GPS and is faster than former Indiana WR Omar Cooper.

“The kid can run the entire route tree, catch radius, and he can f***ing roll (speed-wise),” a source said. In 2025, Becker recorded 679 yards and four TDs.

QB Nico Iamaleava did not have a strong 2025 season for the Bruins, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a high draft pick next year. CBS Sports reported that some NFL personnel believe Iamaleava can be selected in the first few rounds.

Iamaleava finished the 2025 season with 1,928 passing yards, 505 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns. He transferred to UCLA last year from Tennessee.

Iowa is dealing with a QB battle heading into the fall. Jeremy Hecklinski is going head-to-head with Hank Brown for the starting position.

CBS Sports says Brown “has closed the gap” on Hecklinski. “It’s neck and neck,” one source said.

Rutgers is also dealing with a QB battle with AJ Surace and Dylan Lonergan. CBS Sports spoke to a source, who said that both will continue to battle when camp begins.

“It’s too close to call, and it will head into training camp,” a source said. “Both QBs impressed us, and we feel good about both heading into the summer.”

CBS Sports names Big Ten players poised for a breakout season

CB Trey Bell, Michigan State

WR Ben Black, Rutgers

DL Floyd Boucard, USC

WR JJ Buchanan, Michigan

LB Cam Buffington, Iowa

EDGE Josh Burnham, Indiana

RB Quaid Carr, Washington

WR David Chandler, Indiana

TE Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern

S Messiah Delhomme, Maryland

DL Enow Etta Michigan

OT Malachi Goodman, Penn State

OT Kevin Heywood, Wisconsin

LB Devon Jackson, Oregon

EDGE Jacob Lane, Washington

WR Fredrick Moore, Michigan State

S Jessie Ofurie, Rutgers

LB Payton Pierce, Ohio State

C Brock Riker, Penn State

WR Brian Rowe, UCLA

RB Jamal Rule, Nebraska

CB Devin Sanchez, Ohio State

LB Chase Taylor, Michigan

DT Jahsear Whittington, Nebraska

DB Carl Williams, Oregon