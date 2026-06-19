CBS Sports reveals post-Spring intel for Big 12 teams

With the official start of Summer just days away, and Spring practice more than a month behind us, CBS Sports completed its post-Spring intel series Friday with a deep dive into the happenings of the Big 12. To deliver the latest news, CBS insiders Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz surveyed multiple contacts from throughout the Big 12 and came away with the most up-to-date intel about the league.

Over the past month, the Big 12 became the unwitting center of the college football universe with the saga surrounding now-former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby amid his months-long eligibility battle with the NCAA. Sorsby won that particular battle June 8 when a retired Texas state judge awarded him an injunction that effectively made him eligible to play in 2026. But after intense pushback from around college football, especially from within the Big 12, as well as a week of legal infighting, the Red Raiders and Sorsby mercifully parted ways when the 22-year-old QB opted for the NFL late Monday night.

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With that drama now in the rearview mirror, the Big 12 moves forward toward a 2026 season that could be one of its most unpredictable in recent memory. Where does defending league champ Texas Tech go without its $5 million QB? Can BYU finally establish itself as the Big 12’s top team? And what will Oklahoma State look like under new leadership?

These are all questions the two CBS Sports insiders attempt to answer in this intel piece. So, without further ado, let’s get into the latest Big 12 chatter around the league:

CBS Sports suggests the Sun Devils’ quarterback competition might not be the foregone conclusion many around the sport expected when former Kentucky starter Cutter Boley transferred there in January. Turns out well-traveled former Michigan QB Mikey Keene is giving Boley a run for his money to be Arizona State’s starting QB.

The 5-foot-11 Keene did not play the 2025 season in Michigan but has a 22-12 record in 34 career starts across the prior four seasons at Fresno State and UCF. That included in 2023, when Keene threw a career-high 2,976 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

The return of Bears legacy DJ Lagway is seemingly already paying major dividends at Baylor, which is entering a pivotal season in the rollercoaster tenure under seventh-year head coach Dave Aranda. The CBS Sports insiders report Lagway, the former Five-Star Plus+ quarterback and No. 3 overall recruit in 2024, “is off to a strong start” in Waco.

“DJ Lagway is the real deal,” a source told CBS Sports.

CBS Sports is hearing this year’s Cougars squad could be among the most loaded rosters in all of college football this upcoming season. NFL sources are already projecting BYU could have double-digit players taken in the 2027 NFL Draft, including as many as five selected over the first two days.

Even though star sophomore QB Bear Bachmeier still has another year in college, the Cougars still have leading running back LJ Martin and four defenders — linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Cade Uluave, cornerback Evan Johnson and safety Faletau Satuala — that could be coveted targets next April.

Despite losing two-year starting QB Brendan Sorsby to the transfer portal this offseason, there’s reportedly confidence the Bearcats offense can still be just as dynamic as it was a year ago. CBS Sports reports that confidence is centered around its experienced offensive line and impressive early returns on former Georgia Southern transfer QB JC French, himself a former two-year starer with the Eagles.

“He had a really good spring,” a source told CBS Sports. “He distributed it well, made really good decisions. High completion percentage. We’re not going to ask him to single-handedly win games. As long as he just plays well, he’ll be good for us. He might match Sorsby’s production.”

The CBS Sports insiders report the Jayhawks’ crowded quarterback competition to replace multi-year starter Jalon Daniels remains as wide open as it did at the start of Spring practice. While former Rice transfer Chase Jenkins was limited by injury during Spring, the Kansas QB battle remains a three-person race after last year’s backup, junior Cole Ballard, split practice reps with sophomore Isaiah Marshall.

“It’s still a real open competition and still a competitive battle,” a source told CBS Sports.

Although new Cowboys starting QB Drew Mestemaker has yet to play a down in the Power Four ranks, CBS Sports reports last year’s FBS-leading passer has done more than enough to already garner first-round draft consideration from NFL personnel. Mestemaker earned AAC offensive player of the year honors after leading the nation with 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns at North Texas.

In January, Mestemaker opted to join new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris in Stillwater after the former Mean Green skipper made the jump to the Power Four ranks a month earlier. Now a redshirt sophomore, Mestemaker already has NFL personnel foaming at the mouth about his potential at the next level as a 2027 draft prospect.

The Horned Frogs’ offseason scheme shift with the arrival of former UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis, who replaced Kendal Briles in the role, is already paying off in Fort Worth. TCU is adopting a more traditional run-first, wide-zone and pro-style offense under Sammis, as opposed to the pass-friendly attack under Briles, a move that is more in line with the Frogs’ old-school identity.

And despite losing star QB Josh Hoover to the transfer portal and Indiana, CBS Sports reports there is optimism former Harvard QB Jaden Craig is more than capable of replacing Hoover’s production: “Jaden is super mature,” a source told CBS Sports. “For what we’re doing I think Jaden is going to fit us better. It worked out for both sides.”

After officially moving on from Sorsby, who is expected to be a potential early-round pick in next month’s NFL Supplemental Draft, there is a growing speculation new starting QB Will Hammond will be cleared to play in the Red Raiders’ Week 3 game vs. Houston, the Big 12 opener for both schools. Hammond is still recovering from a midseason ACL injury to his right knee suffered last October.

In the meantime, CBS Sports reports Texas Tech is confident in former Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis to carry the load as the Red Raiders’ starter through the first two weeks of next season. In fact, a team source told CBS Sports that Francis is “the best third-string quarterback in the country.” QB situation aside, NFL scouts are high on the Red Raiders’ roster, with projected double-digit NFL draft picks, per CBS Sports.

Last but hardly least, CBS Sports’ insiders are hearing big things out of Morgantown about new Mountaineers QB Michael Hawkins, the former Oklahoma transfer who backed up John Mateer last season in Norman. The dual-threat Hawkins, who has more than 1,200 total yards of offense across five starts the past two years, is expected to help elevate West Virginia’s porous offense from a season ago.

“Michael Hawkins should be dynamic,” a source told CBS Sports. “Can make a lot of throws, should be an electric runner in this offense”

CBS Sports names lesser-known Big 12 players poised for breakout seasons in 2026