CBS Sports reveals post-spring intel for SEC teams

With spring practice for the 2026 college football season now over, CBS Sports has provided some post-spring intel for the SEC teams. Insiders Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz shared information about QB battles and additional info as the regular season approaches.

The SEC is looking to get back on track after missing out on national championship wins in the last three seasons. Here’s a look at the post-spring SEC intel from CBS Sports.

CBS Sports details post-spring QB battles in the SEC

Alabama – Hummer and Zenitz say that nothing has been decided in the competition for the starting QB position at Alabama. Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are competing against each other, and it’s been reported that Russell “comes with a higher ceiling,” while Mack is “more of a consistent game manager.”

Arkansas – The competition remains ongoing with KJ Jackson and Memphis transfer KJ Hill. CBS Sports believes that Jackson has the edge going into fall camp, as a source told the outlet, “He’s the older kid. He’s played. He’s been around. AJ is still young.”

Florida – The QB battle in Gainesville is between Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones. CBS Sports says the battle is still open, but Philo has the edge as he’s the “more consistent day-to-day player.”

Tennessee – The Vols have a QB competition between George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon. A source told CBS Sports, “George operated better during the spring, but physically, Faizon’s really gifted,” which could mean that Brandon could be the starter when the season kicks off.

Vanderbilt – The Commodores landed five-star recruit Jared Curtis during the offseason, but the QB battle remains open. “(Curtis) is a freakazoid talent-wise,” a source told CBS Sports. “I don’t know if he’ll be our starter. That’s more a (compliment to) the other QBs in the room. He’s as good as we’d hope he’d be. The other guys in the room are playing good football right now. It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out.”

Additional post-spring intel on SEC teams

Georgia – The Bulldogs could have a true freshman start on the offensive line this fall. CBS Sports says that Zykie Helton had a “huge spring” and is “already drawing starter-level hype.” The outlet also said watch out for freshman tight end Kaiden Prothro and freshman safety Tyriq Green, as they are “drawing rave reviews.”

Kentucky – The Wildcats added Notre Dame transfer QB Kenny Minchey, and they like what they have seen from him so far. “Minchey is the real deal,” a source told CBS Sports. “If we can protect him, (we) have a chance.

LSU – Lane Kiffin added multiple transfers this offseason, but the one that is not getting a lot of attention is safety Ty Benefield. A source told CBS Sports that Benefield is a “freak” who will be a first-round pick” when he enters the NFL.

Missouri – CBS Sports says running back Ahmad Hardy’s status for the 2026 season remains up in the air. The good news is the team likes the new offense led by offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Ole Miss – The Rebels made lot of changes during the offseason, but are confident the 2025 season is not a one-off. “My biggest takeaway from this spring is this is the most talented team we’ve had from top to bottom in terms of depth and top players (since Kiffin’s arrival at Ole Miss in 2020),” a source told CBS Sports, ” In 2024, we had really good players, but we didn’t have the depth at certain positions (like we do now). We also have elite players at key positions like quarterback, running back, and defensive line.”

Oklahoma – The addition of tight ends coach Jason Witten could pay major dividends for the Sooners. CBS Sports says Oklahoma is expecting a “much more multi-dimensional offensive attack” due to Witten and the talent added to the roster.

South Carolina – Gamecock fans are wondering the status of edge rusher Dylan Stewart, who missed the spring because of a back injury. CBS Sports reported that Stewart is “expected to begin ramping up his workload later this month.”

Texas – CBS Sports said that sources have praised defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s work with the defense this offseason. The outlet also said that Auburn wide receiver transfer Cam Coleman has “put together an impressive spring.”

Texas A&M – QB Marcel Reed seems to be an improved player heading into the fall. “Marcel looks to be more in command of the offense, and his understanding of where to go with the ball is much more improved than last year,” a source told CBS Sports.