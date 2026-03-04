CBS, TNT announce broadcast teams for 2026 NCAA Tournament rounds

The college basketball regular season is wrapping up. Saturday will be the final day, before all attention transitions to the conference tournaments. Just around a week later, the main show will begin to unfold, as the NCAA Tournament returns. Selection Sunday will kick things off before action begins with the First Four on Tuesday.

As usual, Turner has the television and streaming rights. Broadcast teams for the 2026 NCAA Tournament have now been announced by the network.

A familiar group is up there as the lead announce team, followed by three others who plan with us through the Elite Eight. Another quartet is scheduled to just do the opening weekend.

Lead Announce Team: Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Through Regional Finals: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Through Regional Finals: Kevin Harlin, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

Through Regional Finals: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

First and Second Rounds: Brandon Gaudin, Chris Webber, Andy Katz

First and Second Rounds: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

First and Second Rounds: Tom McCarthy, Candace Parker, Dan Bonner, AJ Ross

First and Second Rounds: Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak, Jared Greenberg

Before official tournament play happens, the First Four must take place. Two broadcast teams have been assigned to Dayton, including a very special one. We will see Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale behind a microphone together for the second time this season. Previously, the duo worked a game for ESPN, now coming to the NCAA Tournament. Brian Anderson and Jenny Dell will accompany them for the second game on Tuesday night.

As for the other three games, Jordan Kent takes over as the play-by-play man, and Jim Spanarkel takes over as the color analyst. Jenny Dell remains the reporter. One game on Tuesday before going back-to-back on Wednesday.

Studio coverage is also a big part of Turner’s NCAA Tournament coverage. Two groups in two different cities will come on the air. Nate Burleson and Adam Zucker host from New York City, while Adam Lefkoe is in Atlanta. Ernie Johnson will only be working the Final Four this year.

NYC studio analysts: Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Renee Montgomery

Atlanta studio analysts: Bruce Pearl, Jamal Mashburn, Jalen Rose, Seth Davis

Turner then announced two more roles. Jamie Erdahl will provide game updates from across the country, cutting in while game action is paused. And then there is Gene Steratore, who returns as the rules analyst.



