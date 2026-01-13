With less than a week to go, the 2025-26 College Football Playoff National Championship game between No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami is already on pace to be one of the most expensive on record. That’s in large part to a secondary ticket market that has exploded since the matchup was finalized Friday.

Prices for a single resale ticket to next Monday’s CFP championship game in Miami ranged between $3,500-3,700 on Stubhub and Ticketmaster, respectively, as of Sunday evening. And while those prices have come down slightly in the last few days, a single ticket in the 300 level inside Hard Rock Stadium will still run fans around $3,400. That’s roughly twice the get-in price for last year’s CFP national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame — two of the biggest brands in the sport — at $1,830 per TickPick, which represented the previous record for most expensive CFP national title game ticket, according to Front Office Sports.

When informed of this pricey trend, which has caused fans of both finalists sticker shock, College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark reveled in the moment during a Tuesday media availability. He even appeared to dunk on global pop superstar Taylor Swift in the process.

“It’s more expensive than Taylor Swift? We have arrived,” Clark said, according to Miami-based AP writer Tim Reynolds. “That’s awesome. I will just say that speaks to the excitement of the game.”

According to TickPick, tickets to Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour last year cost between $2,000-2,700, and even as low as $4,700 for floor seats.

Of course, there are a number of likely reasons for the soaring CFP ticket prices, including the fact that undefeated Indiana (14-0) — owners of the nation’s largest living alumni base as of 2025 — is playing for the program’s first-ever national championship in football. At the same time, Miami is back in the national championship game for the first time in a quarter century (2001). Add in the reality this year’s title game is effectively a home game for the Hurricanes and within driving distance for a majority of its fanbase, it’s a seller’s market.

Most CFP national championship game tickets are allotted to the two participating schools and initially sold through each institution. That means the only way for a normal Hoosiers or Hurricanes fan to purchase tickets is through the secondary market, creating a lucrative marketplace for resale organizations like Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

And, with a week before kickoff, sellers likely aren’t desperate enough yet to drop prices anytime soon.