The USC Trojans came close to pulling off an upset on Saturday afternoon with the Purdue Boilermakers in town. In the end, USC fell just short and fell back to under .500 in Big Ten play. There was some controversy in the final moments, though, as Purdue felt like some extra free throws should have been handed their way.

Down one, Braden Smith forced an important turnover, going down to the other end and getting a bucket. Not without some contact to the face area from Chad Baker-Mazara. Smith immediately went to the ground and began to grab his face due to Baker-Mazara’s whiffed block attempt.

Officials did go to the monitor to review the situation. USC head coach Eric Musselman was not too thrilled, as he wanted to push the ball up the court down three. Instead, the game was stopped to see if Baker-Mazara would be hit with a flagrant foul. Ultimately, they decided against it. You can check out the full moment here.