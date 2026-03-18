Chalres Barkley jokes with Bruce Pearl over Miami (OH) takes: 'There's some people looking for you'

Charles Barkley is in Dayton Tuesday night, calling a First Four game. Barkley is working alongside play-by-play man Brian Anderson and the legendary Dick Vitale. The NC State Wolfpack and Texas Longhorns are hoping to advance into the NCAA Tournament field. But for the rest of us at home, we get the treat of listening to the broadcast.

Before getting underway, Barkley talked with the truTV studio back in Atlanta. Eventually, Bruce Pearl was up to ask his fellow Auburn legend a question. And as per usual, Barkley had a joke ready to fire. He told Pearl working with him was not an option, mainly due to his recent takes over Miami (OH).

“One of my prerequisites for working this game was that I didn’t want to be in the studio with you,” Barkley said. “Because there’s some people looking for you, Bruce. I didn’t want to get beat up because I was sitting beside you.”

Pearl began to make national headlines when discussing Miami (OH) potentially being an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. At the time, the RedHawks were undefeated and were heavily favored to win the MAC Tournament. But Pearl thought other bubble teams would be deserving of the spot.

“With Miami (Ohio), here’s the deal,” Pearl said. “Are we going to select the 68 most deserving teams, or are we going to select the 68 best teams? If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, Miami (Ohio) is gonna have to win their Tournament to qualify as a champion. As an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country. That’s going to be a difficult choice for the committee to make.”

Everyone was hoping Miami (OH) would just take care of business in the MAC Tournament, earning the conference’s automatic bid. But an early loss to UMass meant the selection committee had a decision to make. Pearl also flipped his original opinion, saying the RedHawks should get in.

“In spite of the recent propaganda I’ve always been a mid-major guy. I think a one-loss Miami of Ohio team should get in!” Pearl wrote on X. “I don’t think they are one of the best 37 at large teams, but are 1 of the most deserving. Good for the MAC, Cinderella and March madness.”

Miami (OH) did hear their name called, heading to Dayton. Fans are expected to travel quite well for the First Four matchup against SMU on Wednesday. Barkley will be out of there before then, heading back into the studio to continue March Madness coverage. Pearl will get to avoid those fans too, sticking to his role as analyst.