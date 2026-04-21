After a report surfaced on Monday that Golden State would go after Florida coach Todd Golden in the event that Steve Kerr was no longer the coach, former Gators star Chandler Parsons is speaking out. He did so while speaking with Michelle Beadle on FanDuel.

Parsons, a long-time NBA player turned analyst, presumably still has plenty of connections in the Florida program. And he didn’t hesitate to chime in when the topic of Kerr’s potential departure came up.

“The Kerr thing is that his contract is out, but then there were reports that it would be cool if he could just sign something that’s like, ‘When (Steph) Curry‘s done, I’m done,'” Beadle began. “But it sounds like (Joseph) Lacob wants to give him a multi-year, so I don’t know if Kerr’s interested in something like that.”

Chandler Parsons cut in quickly. He introduced the Todd Golden report on the show.

“I’ll tell you this, I’m breaking some news today,” Parsons said. “That whole talk yesterday, reports about Todd Golden from the University of Florida going there … 1,000% not true. He’s not going anywhere.”

BREAKING: Chandler Parsons says Golden State won't get the Gators HC to replace Steve Kerr 🐊



"Reports about Todd Golden from the University of Florida going there, 1000% not true." ❌@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/5zLp1m8Jrx — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 21, 2026

Beadle seemed mildly surprised at the interruption. But she liked the authoritative way Parsons delivered the news.

“Put your name on it, Chandler,” she said.

Parsons then seemed to take a shot at the report. It originated from Yahoo! Sports veteran reporter Kevin O’Connor, who brought it up with Kelly Iko while filming a segment about the Warriors job.

“This is an anonymous source, or what is it?” Parsons said. “Anonymous sources? He ain’t going anywhere. So enough with that. Bogus. Your bogus reports, ‘sources say,’ well I say he’s going back to Florida, how about that?”

That will be music to the ears of Florida fans, who have enjoyed an excellent run of success under Todd Golden. In addition to winning the national championship during the 2024-25 season, Florida received its first-ever back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament this season.

Now, star wing Thomas Haugh is back for his senior season, along with big man Alex Condon and point guard Boogie Fland. Florida could also still return center Rueben Chinyelu, who is testing the NBA Draft while retaining his collegiate eligibility. So there’s a strong chance four starters from this season’s No. 1 seed are back.

Early preseason prognostications have reflected that news accordingly. On3’s James Fletcher has Todd Golden and his Florida ranked No. 1 in his way-too-early rankings.