Charles Barkley fires back at Dan Hurley, promises to pick against UConn in national championship

When you beat Illinois in the Final Four to advance to the NCAA Tournament national championship, some fun gets to be had. Dan Hurley found himself doing so in Saturday’s postgame press conference. UConn was just minutes removed from winning in Indianapolis, and to close things out, he called out the pregame show. Or at least one person, Charles Barkley, who picked Illinois to win the game.

Well, TNT gave Barkley an opportunity to react to what Hurley said. He decided to double down on choosing against UConn. At halftime of Arizona–Michigan, Barkley promised to pick the winner ahead of Monday’s game.

“If he wants some ammunition — whoever wins this game, I’m picking them Monday night too, little man,” Barkley said. “Monday night, I’m taking the winner of this game, little man.”

Coaches usually go into these types of games looking for anything to help motivate their team. Especially ones with prior success. UConn is looking for a third national championship in four years, all under Hurley. Well, the material is now secure thanks to Barkley.

UConn will be getting a tough opponent, no matter who is on the other side. This will be the second one-seed they faced in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Huskies took down the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight — another game where many people out there were picking against them to win.

Bruce Pearl compares Dan Hurley to John Wooden

Hurley has done it again. Somehow, some way, UConn needs just one more win for another national championship. Saturday saw the Huskies take down Illinois in the Final Four, being the latest coaching masterclass from Hurley. The recent runs are reaching legendary status, with Bruce Pearl comparing him to a college basketball icon.

“Danny Hurley is doing stuff that John Wooden did,” Pearl said after the game. “These are the type of numbers we’re getting to approach now. This was a complete victory. UConn was the better team. They were better offensively, they were better defensively. And I think the thing that UConn is going to be the most excited about — everybody contributing.”

This is Hurley’s sixth season at UConn. Half of them have resulted in Final Four appearances — for now. UConn cut down the nets in back-to-back years, beginning in 2023. Hurley is looking to add another national championship on the resume. Which is what Wooden did at UCLA more often than not.