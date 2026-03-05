As a proud Auburn alumnus, Charles Barkley rarely misses an opportunity to poke fun at rival Alabama whenever the opportunity arises. The NBA legend took full advantage Wednesday during a press conference featuring PGA golfer Justin Thomas, a proud Alabama alum himself.

“Yes, Mr. Thomas, welcome back. We’re glad to have you back. … First off, he lied, you don’t know how to read — you went to Alabama,” Barkley said Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla. “But my question is: when Alabama was getting rolled by Indiana, where exactly where you at?”

Barkley was referring to the Crimson Tide’s dismal showing in its 38-3 season-ending loss to the eventual College Football Playoff national champion Hoosiers in last season’s Rose Bowl quarterfinal. Thomas, a diehard Alabama football fan, got a good chuckle out of the unique framing of Barkley’s question.

JT and Charles Barkley chat about Alabama football's playoff run 😅 pic.twitter.com/ErXGvjFOTP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 4, 2026

“I was at home, probably just looking at my phone waiting for some kind of sarcastic text from you,” Thomas said. “Or all of a sudden, all of these huge Indiana football fans that were friends of mine that I had no idea about.”

Thomas then flipped the script on Barkley. He delivered a dig at the Round Mound of Rebound’s Auburn fandom.

“I should’ve reached out to you (and asked) how you deal with big losses like that,” Thomas concluded. “You’ve gone through that more than I have, so I should’ve just asked you.”

Barkley was laughing through the first half of Thomas’ answer but went stone-faced when the tables turned. He praised the Alabama alum for his quick wit: “That was well played.”

It’s clear that the two celebrity Iron Bowl rivals clearly have a good relationship in spite of their divergent personal fandoms.

Charles Barkley hit an impressive golf shot for eagle at the American Century Championship

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley‘s golf swing has been memed for nearly two decades now. Golf fans everywhere know it without even seeing it.

The NBA/television legend, however, proved all of those haters wrong in July when he drilled an impressive eagle at the American Century Championship. It was the 30th appearance of Barkley’s career.

“Just get it on the green,” Barkley responded when asked about what he was trying to do with his shot. “That’s probably the best shot I’ve ever made. And the crowd was going crazy man, it was unbelievable. But it’s been an amazing day. I’m playing with guys that are awesome like Larry the Cable Guy, but the fans are awesome and they normally are. But I’m having a blast. Shoutout to my coach Stan Utley.”

Heading into the event, Barkley was the longest shot in the field to win. The field, which is extremely star-studded, consisted of other prominent sports figures such as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback/NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles center/ESPN analyst Jason Kelce and the aforementioned Larry the Cable Guy.

