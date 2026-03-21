Charles Barkley praises Michigan, admits he's 'nervous' after declaring NCAA Tournament 'Arizona Invitational'

Michigan is the first team to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 after a fast start to the NCAA Tournament. This comes after the No. 1-seeded Wolverines defeated both No. 16 seed Howard and No. 9 seed Saint Louis during opening weekend.

Both wins have come by 21 and 23 points, respectively. Charles Barkley, who declared the NCAA Tournament the ‘Arizona Invitational’ all the way back in January, may be retracting his pick after the Wolverines’ most recent performance.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m nervous now,” Barkley admitted after the Wolverines’ win. “I love Arizona, (but) they’re (Michigan) definitely gonna get an invitation. That was one of the most impressive — because Saint Louis played well. They just went big enough. And even when they start to have some spurt-ability, they said, no. They turned the heat up on there. Man, that was impressive.”

Michigan improved to 33-3 with the win. After letting Saint Louis hang around for a while in the second half, the Wolverines turned on the heat to lead by nine points at the halftime break. They’d outscore the Billikens 47-33 in the second half to secure the 23-point win.

Star forward Yaxel Lendeborg scored 25 points in 32 minutes on the floor — a reassuring performance after logging 9 points in 27 minutes against Howard. He only took five shots on the night, and also recorded four rebounds and four assists. All five of the Wolverines starters went on to score in double figures as they’ve won their eighth game in the last nine tries.

It’s no fluke that they secured the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. With them already in the second weekend, Michigan has been playing elite basketball the entire season and there’s no sign of them slowing down now.

“The Wolverines, you’re gonna have to beat them,” Barkley said. “They’re not gonna beat themselves.

Michigan will now await the winner of Texas Tech vs. Alabama in the Sweet 16. The Red Raiders take on the Crimson Tide on Sunday at 9:45 p.m. ET.