Charles Barkley urges AJ Dybantsa to turn pro after BYU NCAA Tournament exit: 'He's got to do it'

The biggest question facing BYU following its first-round loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament is — what’s next for Cougars star freshman AJ Dybantsa? For now, that remains to be seen.

He said after the game that he needs to talk to his mom about it first, then he’ll make a decision. In the meantime, however, Charles Barkley pushed Dybantsa to turn pro despite him saying he’s considering a second season in college. Barkley sees him being drafted No. 1 or 2 overall, and could be missing out on millions of dollars if he doesn’t make the jump.

“I think the incentives, even though you get paid in college, it’s going to be a dime with the new TV contract,” Barkley said during halftime of Illinois vs. Penn. “The money in pro sports is so astronomical now. And I think, number one, I don’t hate on these young guys for making a lot of money, but the money in the NBA especially and going forward with the new TV deals, he’s got to go.”

The NBA’s new 11-year, $77 billion media rights deal with ESPN, NBCUniversal, and Amazon Prime Video went into effect beginning this season. This money will trickle down to the draft. For reference, Cooper Flagg‘s contract with the Dallas Mavericks was valued at $62.7 million over four years after being selected No. 1 overall last summer.

For Dybantsa, he isn’t the consensus No. 1 pick Flagg was coming out of college, though many believe he should be. He’s proven his abilities on the court and then some, averaging a nation-best 25.3 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. If he does turn pro, he won’t have to wait long to hear his name called.

“I like everything about him. I think he’s a terrific player. I watched him all season. Had no issues the entire season,” Barkley said. “(BYU) signed one of the best players in the country (five-star SF Bruce Branch) last week, I saw that.

“I always think it’s a huge advantage for guys to stay in school, because you only going to get bigger, stronger and more mature, but he’s already packed. He’s gone.”

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery is set for May 10. By then, Dybantsa will likely have made his decision.