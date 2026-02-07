Charles Bediako attorney releases statement after Friday court hearing on eligibility case

Charles Bediako spent Friday in court during his injunction hearing in his eligibility case against the NCAA. A ruling wasn’t immediately made before the end of the day, which has cleared a path for Bediako to continue to play for Alabama under a temporary restraining order.

The Crimson Tide forward’s attorney has since released a statement regarding his current status with the men’s basketball team. For now, he’s set to travel with the team and play against Auburn on Saturday.

“The TRO remains in place until the judge rules on the motion for preliminary injunction,” Bediako’s attorney Darren Heitner said to On3. “Without a ruling, Bediako remains eligible to play.”

County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet is presiding over the case. He said he make his ruling “soon” but there’s no specific timeline for that decision.

For now, Bediako’s temporary restraining order against the NCAA allows him to continue to suit up for Alabama. Since returning, he’s played in four games where’s averaged 9.5 points, five rebounds and 1.5 blocks. The Crimson Tide have split those games.

After the hearing, CBS Sports’ Mike Rodak revealed some specific details of the arguments made Friday morning. Rodak reported that the judge initially pressed another of Bediako’s attorney, David Holt, about the plaintiff’s claim that an injunction is needed to avoid “irreparable harm” as laid out in his request.

Holt responded by revealing Bediako made $530,000 in three years playing in the NBA G League. Any potential NIL earnings at Alabama would be variable based on his further exposure through the remainder of the current season, per Rodak.

Holt then suggested Bediako “may never have the opportunity to compete again,” if he lost the hearing. He also argued his client would be unable to complete his college degree at Alabama if he lost the injunction hearing because the cost of tuition would be “prohibitive.” However, Alabama head coach Nate Oats has since said he’d keep Bediako on scholarship regardless of the outcome.

Pruet pressed Bediako’s attorney on the potential “ramifications” of the NCAA losing this case. If Bediako is ruled eligible, the expectation will be that others in his position would seek eligibility from the NCAA as well. Holt countered by suggesting the NCAA can still enforce its rules, but suggested it has been doing so arbitrarily.

NCAA lawyer Taylor Askew made the argument that Bediako’s case is “about money,” not academics, and an injunction would be an “extraordinary remedy” and suggested it could lead to “50 more lawsuits” and “chaos” for the NCAA, per Rodak.

Askew then made the point that Bediako’s two years at Alabama, when combined with his two years in the G League, would exhaust his collegiate eligibility window. Askew added that international players require different treatment when determining eligibility.

With the ruling being mulled over for the time being, Bediako is set to suit up against in-state rival Auburn. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET live on ESPN2.

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this report.